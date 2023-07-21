Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout most of Maine, with overcast skies during the day and a chance of rain in the evening. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The federal false-arrest lawsuit is bolstered by a 52-minute dashcam video that captures audio of police talking with Leonard Leo.

Since 2015, Matt Willey has been on a mission to paint 50,000 bees on murals all across the world.

The commissioners are scheduled to announce more ARPA awards at their next meeting on Tuesday morning.

The combination of high temperatures, humidity and low air quality is posing a triple threat this summer for chickens around the state.

The Maine senator was linked to the nuclear scientist through common enemies in the era of McCarthyism.

Voters decided in March to require that Stonington’s 145 short-term rental properties get registered with the town.

The 240-acre campus is home to only a few dozen students as the school shifted to an online learning model in 2020.

Loons are aggressively territorial and ready to defend their corner of the lake the moment the ice goes out.

Eight of the Maine restaurants are new to the Wine Spectator’s award list.

In other Maine news …

Oxford County inmates to be relocated for a year due to HVAC overhaul

Missing Fort Kent teen found safe

Man arrested in Brewer hit-and-run

Experiment causes chemical spill at UMaine composite center

Shark spotted off Biddeford beach

Maine’s US attorney says social media has become ‘vital tool’ in illicit drug trade

Pedestrian killed in Aroostook County crash