Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout most of Maine, with overcast skies during the day and a chance of rain in the evening. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Protester claims Maine police illegally arrested him at Leonard Leo’s behest
The federal false-arrest lawsuit is bolstered by a 52-minute dashcam video that captures audio of police talking with Leonard Leo.
The nearly finished downtown Bangor bee mural is part of a global mission
Since 2015, Matt Willey has been on a mission to paint 50,000 bees on murals all across the world.
Penobscot County is distributing its final round of COVID-19 relief money
The commissioners are scheduled to announce more ARPA awards at their next meeting on Tuesday morning.
Heat and humidity can be dangerous for chickens
The combination of high temperatures, humidity and low air quality is posing a triple threat this summer for chickens around the state.
Cold War feuds linked Margaret Chase Smith and J. Robert Oppenheimer
The Maine senator was linked to the nuclear scientist through common enemies in the era of McCarthyism.
Stonington officials say most weekly rentals met grandfathering deadline
Voters decided in March to require that Stonington’s 145 short-term rental properties get registered with the town.
Unity college is again considering selling its campus
The 240-acre campus is home to only a few dozen students as the school shifted to an online learning model in 2020.
What you don’t know about loons might surprise you
Loons are aggressively territorial and ready to defend their corner of the lake the moment the ice goes out.
You can find the best wine lists in Maine at these 14 restaurants
Eight of the Maine restaurants are new to the Wine Spectator’s award list.
In other Maine news …
Oxford County inmates to be relocated for a year due to HVAC overhaul
Missing Fort Kent teen found safe
Man arrested in Brewer hit-and-run
Experiment causes chemical spill at UMaine composite center
Shark spotted off Biddeford beach
Maine’s US attorney says social media has become ‘vital tool’ in illicit drug trade