‘Starter homes’ are a casualty of Maine’s affordability crisis
In southern Maine, it is hard to find a home anywhere for less than $300,000.
Launch committee forms as buyer of Press Herald newspapers nears fundraising goal
The committee will help with fundraising and developing the inaugural board that will run the newspapers, now known as the Maine Trust for Local News.
What drives Rachel Talbot Ross, Maine’s guarded but hard-charging House speaker
In seven years in Augusta, Rachel Talbot Ross has risen from a back-bencher to the head of her chamber.
An Old Town woman is being blamed for the city’s years-long rat infestation
“If they want to fine me for some corn in the yard, I guess that’s the way it’s gonna be,” Joann Gilbert said.
Meet the 4 candidates for Bangor School Committee
These four candidates are looking to take three of the seven seats on the Bangor school board.
Mainers gather in Bangor to show support for Palestinian people
About 50 people gathered in Bangor Saturday to call for an end to the violence between Israel and Palestine and show solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Caribou entrepreneurs search for the right people to sustain local businesses
“We need young blood to keep this town going,” one business owner said.
Aroostook schools are taking students outside to counter post-COVID struggles
Teachers have found that being outdoors makes students less stressed and more willing to stay in school.
6 chilling tales from Aroostook County
Ghostly apparitions, a supernatural logger and buried gold — a horror film? Nope. They’re all part of Aroostook County’s chilling lore.
Piscataquis County man forced to travel 400 miles a week for lifesaving treatment
Three days a week, Ed Parda makes a three-hour roundtrip from his home in Piscataquis County to a dialysis clinic in Skowhegan for treatment that he needs to stay alive.
Abby Kraemer’s return propels UMaine women’s soccer to key win
After missing the last game due to a one-game suspension, Abby Kraemer scored the winning goal on Sunday.
Why I hunt and fish
“Hunting is really no different than going to the grocery store, except we always knew where the food we were eating originated and had a hand in its harvest.”
Could these be wolf pups in northern Maine?
Biologists consistently say there are no breeding wolf populations in Maine.
Logging company bars hunters from driving through Katahdin Iron Works
It is the latest instance of a large private owner restricting access to land that has traditionally been open to public use.
BDN politics editor Michael Shepherd named Maine’s journalist of the year
Driver leads police on 55-mile chase after buzzing warden at Lincoln pulp mill
Woodland Pulp workers to strike this weekend
Masts on commercial schooners must be tested every 10 years, longtime captain says
Brunswick cops stop suicidal man from jumping out window after 3-hour negotiation
Coast Guard searching for fake distressed child boater ‘stuck in the middle of Maine’
Bangor overpowers Edward Little on Homecoming night
UMaine football rallies to beat Long Island University
Josh Nadeau scores a pair of goals as UMaine completes hockey sweep of RPI