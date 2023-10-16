Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In southern Maine, it is hard to find a home anywhere for less than $300,000.

The committee will help with fundraising and developing the inaugural board that will run the newspapers, now known as the Maine Trust for Local News.

In seven years in Augusta, Rachel Talbot Ross has risen from a back-bencher to the head of her chamber.

“If they want to fine me for some corn in the yard, I guess that’s the way it’s gonna be,” Joann Gilbert said.

These four candidates are looking to take three of the seven seats on the Bangor school board.

About 50 people gathered in Bangor Saturday to call for an end to the violence between Israel and Palestine and show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“We need young blood to keep this town going,” one business owner said.

Teachers have found that being outdoors makes students less stressed and more willing to stay in school.

Ghostly apparitions, a supernatural logger and buried gold — a horror film? Nope. They’re all part of Aroostook County’s chilling lore.

Three days a week, Ed Parda makes a three-hour roundtrip from his home in Piscataquis County to a dialysis clinic in Skowhegan for treatment that he needs to stay alive.

After missing the last game due to a one-game suspension, Abby Kraemer scored the winning goal on Sunday.

“Hunting is really no different than going to the grocery store, except we always knew where the food we were eating originated and had a hand in its harvest.”

Biologists consistently say there are no breeding wolf populations in Maine.

It is the latest instance of a large private owner restricting access to land that has traditionally been open to public use.

In other Maine news …

BDN politics editor Michael Shepherd named Maine’s journalist of the year

Driver leads police on 55-mile chase after buzzing warden at Lincoln pulp mill

Woodland Pulp workers to strike this weekend

Masts on commercial schooners must be tested every 10 years, longtime captain says

Brunswick cops stop suicidal man from jumping out window after 3-hour negotiation

Coast Guard searching for fake distressed child boater ‘stuck in the middle of Maine’

Bangor overpowers Edward Little on Homecoming night

UMaine football rallies to beat Long Island University

Josh Nadeau scores a pair of goals as UMaine completes hockey sweep of RPI