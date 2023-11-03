Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Friday is “Love Lewiston Day,” and you can honor those killed in last week’s shooting through acts of kindness.

Joe Biden will be visiting Lewiston on Friday, and is expected to meet with the victims’ families and talk with survivors of the mass shooting. It will be Biden’s second trip to Maine as president, but under much more somber circumstances than his previous visit to Auburn.

Maine suffered from a shortage of mental health providers well before a gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 more at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston last week.

It is standard for the Army to conduct an investigation into any servicemember’s suicide.

Brother Don Paul Martel was found dead Wednesday in his car at the boat launch at Jacob Buck Pond.

The culinary and spiritual force was well-loved across Maine.

Delta Thermo Energy made the winning bid of $1.5 million during an auction on Thursday for the Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. plant in Orrington.

The postcard lists Susan Deane, Philip Henry and Carolyn Fish as the “preferred candidates for Bangor City Council.”

Gabe Plotkin first met Michael Jordan early in his minority ownership tenure, catching a few games and sharing dinner.

“The home isolation of the pandemic put me in touch with my furry and feathered neighbors, including how my local birds behaved and interacted,” the BDN’s official birder, Bob Duchesne writes.

The 18-bed substance use disorder treatment facility opened to the public on Oct. 25, and is already stretching to its capacity.

Police arrested Adam Green, 36, of Fort Fairfield Thursday.

In other Maine news …

Lockdown lifted after man with gun spotted at Aroostook community college

Witnesses at Acadia hit-and-run murder trial testify they feared being run over

Former Franklin County sheriff has died

30K acres near Katahdin Woods and Waters will be returned to Penobscot Nation

Topsham-area schools resume normal classes after threat prompted shelter order

Wiscasset principal placed on paid leave

3 people dead in early morning Fort Fairfield fire

UMaine field hockey stuns UNH to reach America East semifinals

Bangor woman given one of stiffest drug sentences handed down in Maine

Scott’s 2 goals send Bangor High girls to A North soccer final

4 Gardiner students injured in Augusta crash

Portland’s largest homeless encampment has been cleared

With rising popularity of Can-Am sled dog races the cash prize sees a significant boost