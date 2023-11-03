Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Youth invite you to share kindness during ‘Love Lewiston Day’
Friday is “Love Lewiston Day,” and you can honor those killed in last week’s shooting through acts of kindness.
Survivors and loved ones want answers and action from Joe Biden
Joe Biden will be visiting Lewiston on Friday, and is expected to meet with the victims’ families and talk with survivors of the mass shooting. It will be Biden’s second trip to Maine as president, but under much more somber circumstances than his previous visit to Auburn.
As mental health professionals rush to help Lewiston, a long-standing shortage looms in the background
Maine suffered from a shortage of mental health providers well before a gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 more at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston last week.
Army Reserve launches internal investigations into Maine mass shooting
It is standard for the Army to conduct an investigation into any servicemember’s suicide.
Friars tap room closes in Bucksport after death of Brother Don
Brother Don Paul Martel was found dead Wednesday in his car at the boat launch at Jacob Buck Pond.
The culinary and spiritual force was well-loved across Maine.
Failed buyer of Hampden waste plant wins bid for PERC in Orrington
Delta Thermo Energy made the winning bid of $1.5 million during an auction on Thursday for the Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. plant in Orrington.
Postcard endorsing Bangor council candidates violates state election law
The postcard lists Susan Deane, Philip Henry and Carolyn Fish as the “preferred candidates for Bangor City Council.”
Portland native says being Michael Jordan’s business partner ‘is pretty special’
Gabe Plotkin first met Michael Jordan early in his minority ownership tenure, catching a few games and sharing dinner.
How I created a safe relationship with my backyard birds
“The home isolation of the pandemic put me in touch with my furry and feathered neighbors, including how my local birds behaved and interacted,” the BDN’s official birder, Bob Duchesne writes.
There’s already a waitlist for an Aroostook treatment center that opened last week
The 18-bed substance use disorder treatment facility opened to the public on Oct. 25, and is already stretching to its capacity.
Fort Fairfield man who triggered school lockdowns linked to threats against Joe Biden
Police arrested Adam Green, 36, of Fort Fairfield Thursday.
In other Maine news …
Lockdown lifted after man with gun spotted at Aroostook community college
Witnesses at Acadia hit-and-run murder trial testify they feared being run over
Former Franklin County sheriff has died
30K acres near Katahdin Woods and Waters will be returned to Penobscot Nation
Topsham-area schools resume normal classes after threat prompted shelter order
Wiscasset principal placed on paid leave
3 people dead in early morning Fort Fairfield fire
UMaine field hockey stuns UNH to reach America East semifinals
Bangor woman given one of stiffest drug sentences handed down in Maine
Scott’s 2 goals send Bangor High girls to A North soccer final
4 Gardiner students injured in Augusta crash
Portland’s largest homeless encampment has been cleared
With rising popularity of Can-Am sled dog races the cash prize sees a significant boost