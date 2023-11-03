Evelyn LaPointe uses the fire hose with the help of Auburn Firefighter Brian Martin on Oct. 21, 2023, during a firefighter's obstacle course at the Auburn Fire Department Open House in Auburn. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Youth invite you to share kindness during ‘Love Lewiston Day’

Friday is “Love Lewiston Day,” and you can honor those killed in last week’s shooting through acts of kindness.

Survivors and loved ones want answers and action from Joe Biden

Joe Biden will be visiting Lewiston on Friday, and is expected to meet with the victims’ families and talk with survivors of the mass shooting. It will be Biden’s second trip to Maine as president, but under much more somber circumstances than his previous visit to Auburn.

As mental health professionals rush to help Lewiston, a long-standing shortage looms in the background

Maine suffered from a shortage of mental health providers well before a gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 more at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston last week.

Army Reserve launches internal investigations into Maine mass shooting

It is standard for the Army to conduct an investigation into any servicemember’s suicide.

Friars tap room closes in Bucksport after death of Brother Don

Brother Don Paul Martel was found dead Wednesday in his car at the boat launch at Jacob Buck Pond.

The culinary and spiritual force was well-loved across Maine.

Failed buyer of Hampden waste plant wins bid for PERC in Orrington

Delta Thermo Energy made the winning bid of $1.5 million during an auction on Thursday for the Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. plant in Orrington.

Postcard endorsing Bangor council candidates violates state election law

The postcard lists Susan Deane, Philip Henry and Carolyn Fish as the “preferred candidates for Bangor City Council.”

Portland native says being Michael Jordan’s business partner ‘is pretty special’

Gabe Plotkin first met Michael Jordan early in his minority ownership tenure, catching a few games and sharing dinner.

How I created a safe relationship with my backyard birds

“The home isolation of the pandemic put me in touch with my furry and feathered neighbors, including how my local birds behaved and interacted,” the BDN’s official birder, Bob Duchesne writes.

There’s already a waitlist for an Aroostook treatment center that opened last week

The 18-bed substance use disorder treatment facility opened to the public on Oct. 25, and is already stretching to its capacity.

Fort Fairfield man who triggered school lockdowns linked to threats against Joe Biden

Police arrested Adam Green, 36, of Fort Fairfield Thursday.

Lockdown lifted after man with gun spotted at Aroostook community college

Witnesses at Acadia hit-and-run murder trial testify they feared being run over

Former Franklin County sheriff has died

30K acres near Katahdin Woods and Waters will be returned to Penobscot Nation

Topsham-area schools resume normal classes after threat prompted shelter order

Wiscasset principal placed on paid leave

3 people dead in early morning Fort Fairfield fire

UMaine field hockey stuns UNH to reach America East semifinals

Bangor woman given one of stiffest drug sentences handed down in Maine

Scott’s 2 goals send Bangor High girls to A North soccer final

4 Gardiner students injured in Augusta crash

Portland’s largest homeless encampment has been cleared

With rising popularity of Can-Am sled dog races the cash prize sees a significant boost

