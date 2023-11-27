Today is Monday Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with heavy rain across the state this morning. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Brian MacMaster retired from Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office last year after 53 years in law enforcement.

Airbnb is seeing the most growth in small cities and rural communities.

Maine is ahead of many other states on wind power, but the country lags other parts of the world.

The new owner, C&M Faith holdings, wants to start processing the trash in the plant in four weeks.

Little Wanderers day care received a Child Care Infrastructure grant from Maine to help construct the expansion.

“They’re not paying us enough to do what we’re being asked to do, and that’s feed America.”

In a rare event, a young female fin whale beached herself in Steuben despite no obvious signs of trauma or entanglement.

Bradly and Josh Nadeau are expected to help UMaine ascend into the upper echelon of Hockey East after a last place finish two years ago.

On Nov. 17, Tristan Brodeur shot a deer of a lifetime — a 10-point 235-pound buck.

A moose call is a cone-shaped apparatus used to imitate cow and bull sounds.

In other Maine news …

Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day shines light on multimillion-dollar industry

Caribou installs new downtown holiday lights in memory of firefighter

Caribou salutes small businesses, welcomes Santa’s reindeer during holiday kickoff

With fewer young members, Aroostook veterans groups face uncertain future

East Millinocket police seek help in finding woman involved in hit-and-run

Caretaker charged with killing 2 people in small Oxford County town

Unidentified person found dead in burning tent near Portland highway

Lewiston man’s shooting death in Biddeford ruled a homicide

Man killed by fire in makeshift tent near Sanford shopping center

Hot-shooting Drake leads all the way to beat UMaine women’s basketball

Maine’s Mackenzie Holmes reaches 2,000-point milestone for Indiana

UMaine men’s basketball goes cold against Columbia on the road

Husson linebacker named conference Defensive Player of the Year