Today is Monday Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with heavy rain across the state this morning. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Lewiston shooting investigator has deep ties to Janet Mills and state police
Brian MacMaster retired from Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office last year after 53 years in law enforcement.
These small Maine towns are sharing in a rural Airbnb boom
Airbnb is seeing the most growth in small cities and rural communities.
The 5 biggest hurdles to offshore wind in Maine
Maine is ahead of many other states on wind power, but the country lags other parts of the world.
Orrington trash incinerator to restart operations by end of year with new name
The new owner, C&M Faith holdings, wants to start processing the trash in the plant in four weeks.
Holden day care expanding with new building
Little Wanderers day care received a Child Care Infrastructure grant from Maine to help construct the expansion.
Why you may soon be paying more for potatoes
“They’re not paying us enough to do what we’re being asked to do, and that’s feed America.”
50-foot whale washes up on a Down East beach
In a rare event, a young female fin whale beached herself in Steuben despite no obvious signs of trauma or entanglement.
The Nadeau brothers are making their mark on UMaine hockey
Bradly and Josh Nadeau are expected to help UMaine ascend into the upper echelon of Hockey East after a last place finish two years ago.
Otis man’s quest for meat for his family ends with trophy buck
On Nov. 17, Tristan Brodeur shot a deer of a lifetime — a 10-point 235-pound buck.
Maine man makes ornate moose calls with birch bark
A moose call is a cone-shaped apparatus used to imitate cow and bull sounds.
In other Maine news …
Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day shines light on multimillion-dollar industry
Caribou installs new downtown holiday lights in memory of firefighter
Caribou salutes small businesses, welcomes Santa’s reindeer during holiday kickoff
With fewer young members, Aroostook veterans groups face uncertain future
East Millinocket police seek help in finding woman involved in hit-and-run
Caretaker charged with killing 2 people in small Oxford County town
Unidentified person found dead in burning tent near Portland highway
Lewiston man’s shooting death in Biddeford ruled a homicide
Man killed by fire in makeshift tent near Sanford shopping center
Hot-shooting Drake leads all the way to beat UMaine women’s basketball
Maine’s Mackenzie Holmes reaches 2,000-point milestone for Indiana
UMaine men’s basketball goes cold against Columbia on the road
Husson linebacker named conference Defensive Player of the Year