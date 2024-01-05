Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 30s, with partly sunny skies up north and clear skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

For nearly 200 years, the Legislature never voted to impeach anyone. Now lawmakers are facing the second attempt in eight years.

The Safe Cosmetics Act from Democratic Rep. Sophie Warren of Scarborough targets four categories of chemicals.

The report showed that Robert Card revealed he was hearing people “bad mouthing” him and had been “experiencing a decline” in mental health.

A Hodgdon native testified at length about getting hired by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, and the working conditions.

PLUS: Here’s what we know so far about the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Five single-stall public bathrooms will be installed in parks around the city and another in downtown Bangor. They will be open 24/7.

The cupboard, from the group behind the Orono Thrift Store, will be located at 10 Birch St., will likely open in February or March.

The county received $29.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and must finish allocating the money by Dec. 31, 2024.

Officials have declined to discuss if Glenn Moshier has been placed on leave as police chief, though he continues to serve as city manager.

The U.S. military tested tactical herbicides, including Agent Orange, at the New Brunswick base in the late 1960s.

The Newport basketball phenom comes to Maine this weekend with Montverde Academy for the two-day “Maine Event” in Portland.

Their strong defensive identity and calculated style of play might give them a shot at the America East tournament and March Madness.

Middle and Peaked Mountains in the Mount Washington Valley offer a clear view of western Maine, and are a reasonably quick hike.

“Around the feeders, the gloves are off and they’re ready to rumble. Each of these 14 blue jays can judge at a glance the attitude of their potential opponent,” the BDN’s official birder, Bob Duchesne, writes.

In other Maine news …

Sunday storm may dump at least half a foot of snow

Long-term care leaders urge more funding to prevent more Maine nursing home closures

New law would require realtors to disclose flood risk to potential property buyers

Bomb threats prompt evacuations at 2 Maine courthouses

Deputies use yellow-flag law after Clifton shooting

Richmond man charged with arson after house fire that killed cat

Man awaiting murder trial accused of assaulting corrections officer

Jogger seriously injured by vehicle in Otisfield

Portland saw more overdoses last year

18-year-old accused of attempted murder in Saco returned to Maine

Smith paces UMaine women to conference-opening basketball win over UMass Lowell