The effort to impeach Shenna Bellows is a product of Maine’s growing polarization
For nearly 200 years, the Legislature never voted to impeach anyone. Now lawmakers are facing the second attempt in eight years.
Maine considers joining small group of states that ban chemicals in cosmetics
The Safe Cosmetics Act from Democratic Rep. Sophie Warren of Scarborough targets four categories of chemicals.
Robert Card shared no threats to hurt others 3 months before Lewiston shooting, NY police report says
The report showed that Robert Card revealed he was hearing people “bad mouthing” him and had been “experiencing a decline” in mental health.
A Mainer is featured in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents
A Hodgdon native testified at length about getting hired by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, and the working conditions.
PLUS: Here’s what we know so far about the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents.
Where Bangor is finally installing public bathrooms
Five single-stall public bathrooms will be installed in parks around the city and another in downtown Bangor. They will be open 24/7.
A food cupboard will open in Orono to address rising hunger
The cupboard, from the group behind the Orono Thrift Store, will be located at 10 Birch St., will likely open in February or March.
Penobscot County has $8.2M from pandemic left to distribute
The county received $29.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and must finish allocating the money by Dec. 31, 2024.
Ellsworth police chief, who is on leave, gives up post in statewide group
Officials have declined to discuss if Glenn Moshier has been placed on leave as police chief, though he continues to serve as city manager.
Commission calls on VA to help reservists harmed by toxic chemicals at Gagetown
The U.S. military tested tactical herbicides, including Agent Orange, at the New Brunswick base in the late 1960s.
Everything you need to know about Cooper Flagg’s return to Maine
The Newport basketball phenom comes to Maine this weekend with Montverde Academy for the two-day “Maine Event” in Portland.
UMaine men’s basketball’s low scoring isn’t as damning as it seems
Their strong defensive identity and calculated style of play might give them a shot at the America East tournament and March Madness.
You can summit these 2 New Hampshire peaks and get home before dark
Middle and Peaked Mountains in the Mount Washington Valley offer a clear view of western Maine, and are a reasonably quick hike.
What ruffles birds’ feathers at the family feeder
“Around the feeders, the gloves are off and they’re ready to rumble. Each of these 14 blue jays can judge at a glance the attitude of their potential opponent,” the BDN’s official birder, Bob Duchesne, writes.
