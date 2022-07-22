Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s with sunny or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 202 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our tracker for more information.
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, but is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and is taking Paxlovid to reduce the severity of the virus.
Video shows man at Newport campground point gun at police before he is shot and killed
The recording sheds more light on what happened late last week when 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed at the Newport campground.
Acadia hit-and-run suspect had been drinking, driving fast and made ‘shooting gestures’
Raymond Lester, who is charged with murder in a hit-and-run death of a South Portland woman, was allegedly drinking vodka, playing loud music and driving fast around the Schoodic campus.
Old Town uses electrocution boxes and sewer death traps to eradicate rats
The city is responding to residents’ complaints about rats taking over their gardens, backyards and homes.
Bangor schools move to ban hair discrimination
The change addresses a push from a former Bangor student who said she was harassed by students and school staff for her naturally curly hair.
Presque Isle man’s sobriety goes viral on TikTok
Chip Hafford’s decision to share the deeply personal journey toward sobriety has garnered an overwhelming amount of support from strangers.
Aroostook is a ‘child care desert,’ but an innovative partnership could change that
Jordyn Rossignol runs the only public child care center in the Caribou region, serving 106 children ranging from 6 months to 12 years old.
CMP will keep access to corridor route if it wins court battles
The Board of Environmental Protection on Thursday said there was no need for a public hearing on the site permit.
Business leaders want Maine’s help to find entry-level workers
A lack of entry-level workers and high energy costs led the list of priorities business leaders recommended for the next governor.
How a New York native turned Belfast’s fledgling history museum into a vibrant heart of the city
Megan Pinette knows more about Belfast history than just about anyone else, despite growing up in Queens, New York.
Maine’s ugliest bird vomits on intruders
Vomit defense is just one of the repulsive behaviors employed by turkey vultures. On hot days, they poop on their own legs, letting evaporation cool them off.
Watch a Maine guide wrangle a 40-pound striped bass on his best night of fishing
Ian Sawyer’s striped bass catch made him one of five fishing buddies who each caught at least five fish over 40 inches during a lucky trip.
Some of you were fooled by this mystery fish
Nineteen percent of you who took the quiz weren’t able to identify the mystery fish, which is actually a hatchery hybrid.
In other Maine news …
9-year-old killed when tree falls on car at campground
14-year-old Mount Vernon homicide victim has been identified
Man who escaped from Riverview captured in New Hampshire
Bangor drug trafficker who supplied man who overdosed sentenced to 12 years in prison
Teen missing from Bangor area found safe in New Hampshire
Woman dies after Jay collision
Woman pulled from burning car in Knox County crash
Chellie Pingree calls for investigation into closed Augusta Chipotle location
Aquaculture moratorium rejected in town where $110M fish farm is being planned
This Maine farm converts truckloads of food waste to electricity
Few Maine truckers are going electric to relieve the pinch from high diesel prices
Nearly 15,000 Mainers left without power after severe thunderstorms
Maine veteran awarded 2022 Pat Tillman Award
Brewer native Matt Pushard agrees to free agent contract with Miami Marlins
Ruby Haylock beats defending champ to win Maine Women’s Amateur golf tournament