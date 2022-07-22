Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s with sunny or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 202 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our tracker for more information.

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, but is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and is taking Paxlovid to reduce the severity of the virus.

The recording sheds more light on what happened late last week when 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed at the Newport campground.

Raymond Lester, who is charged with murder in a hit-and-run death of a South Portland woman, was allegedly drinking vodka, playing loud music and driving fast around the Schoodic campus.

The city is responding to residents’ complaints about rats taking over their gardens, backyards and homes.

The change addresses a push from a former Bangor student who said she was harassed by students and school staff for her naturally curly hair.

Chip Hafford’s decision to share the deeply personal journey toward sobriety has garnered an overwhelming amount of support from strangers.

Jordyn Rossignol runs the only public child care center in the Caribou region, serving 106 children ranging from 6 months to 12 years old.

The Board of Environmental Protection on Thursday said there was no need for a public hearing on the site permit.

A lack of entry-level workers and high energy costs led the list of priorities business leaders recommended for the next governor.

Megan Pinette knows more about Belfast history than just about anyone else, despite growing up in Queens, New York.

Vomit defense is just one of the repulsive behaviors employed by turkey vultures. On hot days, they poop on their own legs, letting evaporation cool them off.

Ian Sawyer’s striped bass catch made him one of five fishing buddies who each caught at least five fish over 40 inches during a lucky trip.

Nineteen percent of you who took the quiz weren’t able to identify the mystery fish, which is actually a hatchery hybrid.

In other Maine news …

9-year-old killed when tree falls on car at campground

14-year-old Mount Vernon homicide victim has been identified

Man who escaped from Riverview captured in New Hampshire

Bangor drug trafficker who supplied man who overdosed sentenced to 12 years in prison

Teen missing from Bangor area found safe in New Hampshire

Woman dies after Jay collision

Woman pulled from burning car in Knox County crash

Chellie Pingree calls for investigation into closed Augusta Chipotle location

Aquaculture moratorium rejected in town where $110M fish farm is being planned

This Maine farm converts truckloads of food waste to electricity

Few Maine truckers are going electric to relieve the pinch from high diesel prices

Nearly 15,000 Mainers left without power after severe thunderstorms

Maine veteran awarded 2022 Pat Tillman Award

Brewer native Matt Pushard agrees to free agent contract with Miami Marlins

Ruby Haylock beats defending champ to win Maine Women’s Amateur golf tournament