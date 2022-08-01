Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 191 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.

“I am Lukcia.”

It seems unlikely that the fair of the past — an event that at its peak in the mid-20th century could attract more than 100,000 people — will ever truly return.

The lack of desire to have rent control makes it unlikely the policy will spread far beyond Portland’s borders.

Some of Maine’s small cities are boasting just two to five available rentals in the area, as people snap up whatever hits the market.

The Dinner Table PAC, which is not affiliated with legislative Republican leaders, has faced backlash, with one legislator accusing it of “misguided tactics.”

Most of the grievances in small towns are about age-old problems, such as when roads will get repaved, rather than culture war disputes.

Stephen Bossom, 35, was fatally shot by Penobscot County sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth York on July 15 at a Newport campground.

Sudden bursts and downpours unfortunately aren’t enough to mitigate drought conditions throughout the state.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club has 141 current members, just 48 fewer than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For as long as Old Engine One truck has existed, each generation of firefighters has considered it their duty to pass down stories to the youngest team members.

In other Maine news …

Child hospitalized after Winterport stabbing

Easton woman charged with manslaughter in March death of 14-month-old

Sidney man pleads insanity in 2nd child sexual abuse trial

Contractor accused of scamming people of $100K pleads guilty

Former students and staff come together to clean vandalized Lewiston school

Farmington woman identified as Jane Doe killed in Louisiana in 1981

Boaters find body in Penobscot River

Bill Raiten, theater artist who inspired a generation of Maine actors, dies at 84

John Rensenbrink, a co-founder of the national and Maine Green parties, dies

UMaine police chief stepping down for new role at university

Maine’s foremost potato expert is bringing his expertise around the world

Houlton taxi company keeps expanding as it fills critical need in Aroostook County

Children’s thrift store is latest new business to open in downtown Dover-Foxcroft

Colorado man buys the Portland House of Music

5 new artistic designs will be added to Portland bus shelters

Democrats call Paul LePage a ‘threat’ to Maine’s climate progress

Janet Mills asks for more federal heating oil assistance for Mainers as prices skyrocket

UMaine women’s ice hockey head coach and assistant coach resign