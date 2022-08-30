Today is Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies throughout much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon stop mailing free at-home COVID tests due to lack of congressional funding. In the absence of funding, there’s a need to preserve supply for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, so the program will be suspended Friday.

The Forward Party has a scant platform in its early stages, but it plans to focus on electing candidates to state and local office.

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race last year sent shockwaves across the political sphere.

The sand in question belongs to Rick McLaughlin, who owns McLaughlin’s Lobster Shack, just west of the public portion of the beach, officials said.

Fort Knox originally was built in the 1840s and ’50s, to protect Maine’s coastal interior and booming lumber industry from attack.

The project will include a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the west side of the road and a separate 5-foot-wide breakdown lane.

The eastern reaches of Maine haven’t had an on-the-books distillery where residents and visitors could get locally made spirits until now.

The new routes will allow LifeFlight to fly safely and reliably in poor weather to transport more critically injured and ill patients.

It appears to be the first time in recent history that the Maine attorney general’s office has not retried someone convicted of murder after that conviction was overturned.

Jason Gayne, 36, was indicted Thursday by the Somerset County grand jury on five counts of theft and one count of forgery.

For 17 years, the corn maze has become the most anticipated fall activity at Goughan’s Berry Farm.

UMaine was among the lowest-ranked Football Championship Subdivision schools in several defensive statistics last season.

In other Maine news …

Family of man who walked away from Dorothea Dix offer $500 reward

Fort Kent man reported missing

2 killed in Carmel crash

Woman killed in Turner collision has been identified

Man seriously injured in Harrison motorcycle crash

2 seriously injured in Alfred collision

Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside

Fate of Jan. 6 rioter from Maine charged with assaulting police in judge’s hands

Popular Maine beach will no longer have lifeguards on duty

Maine advocates call federal PFAS designation a 1st step

Dog-killing toxic algae may have formed at Cumberland recreation area

Renaissance fair draws medieval history enthusiasts to Aroostook County