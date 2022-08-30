Today is Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies throughout much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon stop mailing free at-home COVID tests due to lack of congressional funding. In the absence of funding, there’s a need to preserve supply for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, so the program will be suspended Friday.
Andrew Yang’s centrist 3rd party is organizing in Maine
The Forward Party has a scant platform in its early stages, but it plans to focus on electing candidates to state and local office.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with Paul LePage in Lewiston
Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race last year sent shockwaves across the political sphere.
Ten Commandments tablet on Lincolnville Beach not on public property, town officials say
The sand in question belongs to Rick McLaughlin, who owns McLaughlin’s Lobster Shack, just west of the public portion of the beach, officials said.
Why the military built Fort Knox in Prospect nearly 180 years ago
Fort Knox originally was built in the 1840s and ’50s, to protect Maine’s coastal interior and booming lumber industry from attack.
Southwest Harbor could become more walkable if voters approve new spending
The project will include a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the west side of the road and a separate 5-foot-wide breakdown lane.
Washington County’s 1st distillery makes whiskey, moonshine and fruit liqueurs
The eastern reaches of Maine haven’t had an on-the-books distillery where residents and visitors could get locally made spirits until now.
LifeFlight is creating new low-altitude flight routes to transport patients quicker
The new routes will allow LifeFlight to fly safely and reliably in poor weather to transport more critically injured and ill patients.
State drops murder charges against Limington man after court threw out search evidence
It appears to be the first time in recent history that the Maine attorney general’s office has not retried someone convicted of murder after that conviction was overturned.
Ex-Skowhegan chamber director accused of embezzling more than $50K
Jason Gayne, 36, was indicted Thursday by the Somerset County grand jury on five counts of theft and one count of forgery.
An Aroostook farm’s annual corn maze tells the story of a local nonprofit
For 17 years, the corn maze has become the most anticipated fall activity at Goughan’s Berry Farm.
Improving its defensive line is critical for UMaine football’s success this season
UMaine was among the lowest-ranked Football Championship Subdivision schools in several defensive statistics last season.
In other Maine news …
Family of man who walked away from Dorothea Dix offer $500 reward
Fort Kent man reported missing
Woman killed in Turner collision has been identified
Man seriously injured in Harrison motorcycle crash
2 seriously injured in Alfred collision
Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside
Fate of Jan. 6 rioter from Maine charged with assaulting police in judge’s hands
Popular Maine beach will no longer have lifeguards on duty
Maine advocates call federal PFAS designation a 1st step
Dog-killing toxic algae may have formed at Cumberland recreation area
Renaissance fair draws medieval history enthusiasts to Aroostook County