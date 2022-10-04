Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor will consider strengthening tenants rights to combat rent increases
The ordinance would require landlords to give a 60-day notice for any rent increases.
Maine town with 5 major highways through it wants to regain its village center
Gray hopes to become more than just a town to pass through.
Paul LePage says ‘I’ll eat her lunch’ ahead of debates with Janet Mills
Paul LePage said he did not need to prepare to debate Janet Mills because she “has no policies.”
PLUS: Bruce Poliquin struggled to motivate the Republican base in his last election bid, but Paul LePage maintains a high approval rating. Now the former congressman is tying himself to LePage in new campaign ads.
Jury selection starts in trial of Stockton Springs mom accused of slaying 3-year-old
Jessica Trefethen, 36, has been charged with depraved indifference murder in the death of her son Maddox Williams.
Aroostook County man’s case could determine how long defendants can wait for trial
Maine is one of only nine states that have no explicit time limit defining the constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Maliseets are transforming an Aroostook motel into a tribal oasis
Once the renovations are complete, the Houlton Band of Maliseets will rebrand the motel as the Wolastoq Inn and Suites.
Aroostook potato farmers are ready with extra storage after 2021’s stellar crop
Some northern Maine growers already say this year’s crop of potatoes is exceeding their expectations.
USM won’t replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes
The university is instead opening a new, identical section of the course for students who would like to move.
National group focused on rural schools moves its New England hub to UMaine
The Rural Schools Collaborative will lean on the institution’s deep knowledge in cultivating the next generation of rural educators as the nation confronts a shortage of rural teachers
State orders CMP affiliate to remove mats and felled trees from corridor
The mats have to be removed before the ground freezes.
UMaine hopes to hire new athletic director by early December
Ken Ralph stepped down as athletic director on Sept. 1 to accept a similar position at Division III Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.
UMaine men’s hockey coach encouraged by team’s play in exhibition win
There was a surprisingly large turnout for Saturday’s exhibition game, and team members said the crowd was a valuable ally.
Moose harvest down slightly in season’s opening week
A preliminary tally shows that 744 moose were killed in the season’s first week.
Loons are harassing anglers by stealing fish off their hooks
“Fly anglers, including me, are finding it bad enough to case their fly rods and leave the pond. “
No, this caterpillar is not an extra in ‘Alice and Wonderland’
This is the time of year people are most likely to see the bedstraw caterpillars as they look for a place to burrow and pupate.
In other Maine news …
