Today is Tuesday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The ordinance would require landlords to give a 60-day notice for any rent increases.

Gray hopes to become more than just a town to pass through.

Paul LePage said he did not need to prepare to debate Janet Mills because she “has no policies.”

PLUS: Bruce Poliquin struggled to motivate the Republican base in his last election bid, but Paul LePage maintains a high approval rating. Now the former congressman is tying himself to LePage in new campaign ads.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, has been charged with depraved indifference murder in the death of her son Maddox Williams.

Maine is one of only nine states that have no explicit time limit defining the constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Once the renovations are complete, the Houlton Band of Maliseets will rebrand the motel as the Wolastoq Inn and Suites.

Some northern Maine growers already say this year’s crop of potatoes is exceeding their expectations.

The university is instead opening a new, identical section of the course for students who would like to move.

The Rural Schools Collaborative will lean on the institution’s deep knowledge in cultivating the next generation of rural educators as the nation confronts a shortage of rural teachers

The mats have to be removed before the ground freezes.

Ken Ralph stepped down as athletic director on Sept. 1 to accept a similar position at Division III Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

There was a surprisingly large turnout for Saturday’s exhibition game, and team members said the crowd was a valuable ally.

A preliminary tally shows that 744 moose were killed in the season’s first week.

“Fly anglers, including me, are finding it bad enough to case their fly rods and leave the pond. “

This is the time of year people are most likely to see the bedstraw caterpillars as they look for a place to burrow and pupate.

In other Maine news …

Body found on Hammond Street

Woman reported missing in Bangor

2 arrested after more than 2 pounds of fentanyl were seized in drug bust

Suspect flees following robbery at Brunswick bank

Man killed in crash on Route 1A in Holden

Brooksville man dies when car rolls over on Route 15

Car crashes into Winslow home

Houlton event raises $7,500 to combat drunken driving

Portland is considering changing its East End food truck policy again

Western Maine school district will decide whether to ban LGBTQ memoir