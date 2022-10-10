Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with increasing cloudiness from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 338 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,611 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Many lobstermen feel that Gov. Janet Mills isn’t doing enough to defend their livelihood.

Paul LePage said that he had “strong concerns regarding the integrity of Maine’s ballot,” and could not attest to the results.

In a second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, he said that “it’s time to go” for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

He shot the bull moose near Staceyville with the help of Grove Hill Outfitters guides.

ALSO: Ian Sawyer opted not to take a typical path in his approach to the hunt. He planned to camp and shoot a moose deep in the woods, then cut it up and pack it out. From where the moose fell, it took him and his subpermittee 11 or 12 round trips of 1.3 miles to get everything out.

Bangor is trying to encourage denser development as city officials grapple with a dearth of affordable housing.

Candles helped Laura Simonds and Christopher Hathaway find peace, and they wanted to share that experience with others.

Ensyn Fuels has received all state and federal approvals, except a state air emissions license, to convert wood waste into fuel.

That likely leaves more Maine retirees with less of a cushion amid persistent inflation and threats of another recession.

Seven years ago, Addie Woods was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and began a grueling treatment for the cancer.

The 38-acre working farm in Presque Isle offers opportunities for students in SAD 1 to learn about the farm-to-table supply chain.

Daniel Jarosz wants to help fellow snowmobile enthusiasts spend less time lugging their gear and more time riding.

Operation HOPE allows a person suffering from opioid addiction to turn in drugs at the police station without charges and enter treatment.

“Though I’d seen photos from the top of Lookout before, the view exceeded my expectations,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

In other Maine news …

Squirrel leaves thousands without power in Bangor

Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide

Orrington couple died in murder-suicide

Amateur golfer pleads guilty in Maine marijuana trafficking ring

Stockton Springs woman on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died

Attorney general and ACLU agree to settlement talks over indigent legal services

Legislative agency, not lawmakers, granted access to Maine child death records

Mainers may soon have the option to send cremated remains into space

Kennebunk coffee shop shows support for Maine lobstermen

Summer clam die-off in Brunswick linked to high heat, warming waters and runoff

Berwick residents under boil water advisory

The UMaine women’s soccer team is having its 1st winning season since 2015

UMaine field hockey and women’s soccer teams extend unbeaten streaks

UMaine hockey falls to Denver in Ice Breaker Tournament championship

UMaine hockey team opens with win over Air Force

UMaine football rallies for 1st win

UMaine’s new men’s basketball coach wants to return the team to winning form

3 high schools collect their 1st state team golf championships