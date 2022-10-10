Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with increasing cloudiness from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Five more Mainers have died and another 338 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,611 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Why many Maine lobstermen are so mad at Janet Mills
Many lobstermen feel that Gov. Janet Mills isn’t doing enough to defend their livelihood.
Paul LePage wanted 2016 votes hand-counted while he wavered on certifying results
Paul LePage said that he had “strong concerns regarding the integrity of Maine’s ballot,” and could not attest to the results.
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected
In a second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, he said that “it’s time to go” for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.
Donald Trump Jr. shoots moose on hunt in Maine
He shot the bull moose near Staceyville with the help of Grove Hill Outfitters guides.
ALSO: Ian Sawyer opted not to take a typical path in his approach to the hunt. He planned to camp and shoot a moose deep in the woods, then cut it up and pack it out. From where the moose fell, it took him and his subpermittee 11 or 12 round trips of 1.3 miles to get everything out.
New housing subdivisions test Bangor’s desire for denser development
Bangor is trying to encourage denser development as city officials grapple with a dearth of affordable housing.
Burning candles during the pandemic spurred a Dixmont couple to start a business
Candles helped Laura Simonds and Christopher Hathaway find peace, and they wanted to share that experience with others.
‘Liquid wood’ maker hopes to open East Millinocket biorefinery in 2 years
Ensyn Fuels has received all state and federal approvals, except a state air emissions license, to convert wood waste into fuel.
Stock losses mean Maine retirees will have to take more from savings
That likely leaves more Maine retirees with less of a cushion amid persistent inflation and threats of another recession.
Woman who survived cancer returns to her school to teach math
Seven years ago, Addie Woods was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and began a grueling treatment for the cancer.
Aroostook County’s only school farm prepares students for agricultural careers
The 38-acre working farm in Presque Isle offers opportunities for students in SAD 1 to learn about the farm-to-table supply chain.
Snowmobile enthusiast loves The County so much he built storage units for riders
Daniel Jarosz wants to help fellow snowmobile enthusiasts spend less time lugging their gear and more time riding.
A Waterville opioid program will run out of money next year
Operation HOPE allows a person suffering from opioid addiction to turn in drugs at the police station without charges and enter treatment.
This remote peak just east of Baxter offers stunning fall views
“Though I’d seen photos from the top of Lookout before, the view exceeded my expectations,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.
In other Maine news …
Squirrel leaves thousands without power in Bangor
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
Orrington couple died in murder-suicide
Amateur golfer pleads guilty in Maine marijuana trafficking ring
Stockton Springs woman on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
Attorney general and ACLU agree to settlement talks over indigent legal services
Legislative agency, not lawmakers, granted access to Maine child death records
Mainers may soon have the option to send cremated remains into space
Kennebunk coffee shop shows support for Maine lobstermen
Summer clam die-off in Brunswick linked to high heat, warming waters and runoff
Berwick residents under boil water advisory
The UMaine women’s soccer team is having its 1st winning season since 2015
UMaine field hockey and women’s soccer teams extend unbeaten streaks
UMaine hockey falls to Denver in Ice Breaker Tournament championship
UMaine hockey team opens with win over Air Force
UMaine football rallies for 1st win
UMaine’s new men’s basketball coach wants to return the team to winning form
3 high schools collect their 1st state team golf championships