Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with some snow on tap up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 138 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,715 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

While the former president maintains some popularity among grassroots organizers, Ron DeSantis is holding conservatives’ attention.

Jared Golden easily defeated Bruce Poliquin after raking in 53 percent of votes.

The university will rely on contract workers with Sodexo to provide dining services by next July.

It will cost nearly $27 million to run county operations next year, a $2.8 million increase over this year.

District Court Judge Charles Budd has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who works on the Bangor drug court team.

The plaintiffs allege that the city did not give proper public notice about the proposal to move the police station before the council voted on it.

The $200 million solar farm is anticipated to produce enough electricity to power about 30,000 homes each year.

The new rate is up $29 a month for CMP’s average residential customer.

The priorities were part of the Maine Economic Growth Council’s annual Measures of Growth progress report.

More than 80 Maine projects will receive federal funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

She has for the past five years written songs for some of the biggest names in pop music, including Harry Styles, Lizzo and Selena Gomez.

Kelly Flagg took to Twitter to express her dislike of an intimidation tactic that her son performed after a monstrous dunk at a Tuesday game.

When Adam Blanchette came across a tangled pile of legs on his hunting trip, he suspected he’d come across a strange situation.

Professional and novice gravymakers alike may find this advice useful.

