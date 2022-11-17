Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with some snow on tap up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 138 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,715 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Former Donald Trump supporters in Maine see Ron DeSantis as stronger candidate
While the former president maintains some popularity among grassroots organizers, Ron DeSantis is holding conservatives’ attention.
Jared Golden beats Bruce Poliquin for 3rd term in Maine’s 2nd District
Jared Golden easily defeated Bruce Poliquin after raking in 53 percent of votes.
UMaine will outsource campus food services to French company
The university will rely on contract workers with Sodexo to provide dining services by next July.
Towns will pay more in taxes to Penobscot County next year
It will cost nearly $27 million to run county operations next year, a $2.8 million increase over this year.
Woman on Bangor drug court team claims suspended judge sexually harassed her
District Court Judge Charles Budd has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who works on the Bangor drug court team.
Ellsworth sued over decision to move police station
The plaintiffs allege that the city did not give proper public notice about the proposal to move the police station before the council voted on it.
Construction begins on Maine’s largest solar farm
The $200 million solar farm is anticipated to produce enough electricity to power about 30,000 homes each year.
Most CMP customers to get 49 percent hike on part of electric bill
The new rate is up $29 a month for CMP’s average residential customer.
Business leaders call on Janet Mills to address worker shortage, energy costs
The priorities were part of the Maine Economic Growth Council’s annual Measures of Growth progress report.
The Maine projects getting nearly $1 billion in federal infrastructure funding
More than 80 Maine projects will receive federal funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Maine native Amy Allen nominated for songwriter of the year Grammy Award
She has for the past five years written songs for some of the biggest names in pop music, including Harry Styles, Lizzo and Selena Gomez.
Cooper Flagg’s mom gives her son basketball tips over Twitter
Kelly Flagg took to Twitter to express her dislike of an intimidation tactic that her son performed after a monstrous dunk at a Tuesday game.
You’ve never heard a Maine deer hunting story like this one
When Adam Blanchette came across a tangled pile of legs on his hunting trip, he suspected he’d come across a strange situation.
Read this if you still don’t know how to make gravy for your Thanksgiving feast
Professional and novice gravymakers alike may find this advice useful.
With 12 GOP votes, Senate advances Susan Collins-backed same-sex marriage protections
Chellie Pingree calls for investigation into closure of Portland Starbucks
Season’s 1st major storm creates havoc on Aroostook roads
Geologists discover potentially valuable mineral deposit near Presque Isle
Global fisheries group suspends sustainability certification of Maine lobster
Amid rising food costs, Preble Street and DoorDash are delivering fresh food to Mainers
Longtime Maine newscaster Pat Callaghan to retire after 43 years
Woman killed in Nobleboro dump truck collision
Portage crash sends man to hospital and closes Route 11
South Portland middle school moves to virtual learning due to threat
Cheverus girls basketball star commits to the University of Maine
Our predictions for the Maine high school football state championships