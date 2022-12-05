Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Presidents aren’t heeding Maine’s pleas over lobster rules
Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have advanced restrictions on lobster gear to protect the endangered right whales.
Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness in Bangor
Jen Weatherbee wants to see homelessness become rare and brief. She knows she’s on the road to ending it in the Bangor area.
Bangor wants help cleaning up needles proliferating across the city
Though Bangor has 10 collection boxes across the city, thousands of used needles still end up scattered in public places.
2 buildings on Bangor’s Dorothea Dix campus should be demolished, consultant says
The two buildings, Pooler Pavilion and Hedin Hall, are full of mold and hazardous materials, an inspector found.
Mental health is worsening among Maine middle-school students
Mental health among rural middle-schoolers has been worsening long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Aroostook school is helping kids improve their mental health
Caribou Community School has put three social workers into classrooms to teach regular age-based lessons on mental health.
Young businessman wants to instill Swedish pride in Aroostook County
Lukas Lagasse, 24, is determined to not let the Swedish heritage of his and other families fade away.
New restaurant bringing far-away flavors to Aroostook border town
Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails will serve Asian classics, as well as Buffalo-influenced food, Caribbean dishes and more local fare.
Maine coffin craftsman wants to make the last piece of furniture you buy
Kenneth Copp, a self-described Amish atheist, crafts simple pine-box coffins designed to allow the body to more quickly return to the earth.
Mainers will get a rare chance to see Mars vanish from the night sky
Before its occultation, Mars will be particularly bright and won’t shine that strongly for another 11 years.
This Mainer is among the best collegiate golfers in the country
Cole Anderson has been named to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List, which goes to the nation’s collegiate golfer of the year.
These Maine boys basketball teams hope to win North crowns after big departures
Here’s our preview of Maine’s 2022-23 North boys basketball season by class.
PLUS: Fans of Maine high school basketball will want to pay close attention to these players.
Down East siblings shoot their 1st deer on the same day
Owen Arsenault wasn’t about to be outdone by his older sister Emileigh, but it was a friendly competition.
In other Maine news …
Florida man who murdered Mainer dies in state prison
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
2 dead deer dumped off I-95 in Aroostook County
Man taken into custody after Medway standoff
Portland shooting death ruled a homicide
Maine AG clears Presque Isle police officer in June fatal shooting
Longtime Eastport Port Authority director leaving for private sector
A Belfast pottery studio is tripling its size after success
Midcoast high school class ring returned to family after 6 decades
Temporary ‘slow zone’ implemented off Portland to protect right whales
Maine aerospace company launches its largest rocket test
Cannabis growing facility catches fire in Gorham
Maine should make water extraction data more accessible to the public, a commission finds
Sarah Talon makes smooth transition from Windham basketball to UMaine
Princeton women pull away from hard-fighting UMaine in 2nd half
UMaine hockey completes weekend sweep of Vermont
UMaine men’s basketball falls to Marist in London