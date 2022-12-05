Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have advanced restrictions on lobster gear to protect the endangered right whales.

Jen Weatherbee wants to see homelessness become rare and brief. She knows she’s on the road to ending it in the Bangor area.

Though Bangor has 10 collection boxes across the city, thousands of used needles still end up scattered in public places.

The two buildings, Pooler Pavilion and Hedin Hall, are full of mold and hazardous materials, an inspector found.

Mental health among rural middle-schoolers has been worsening long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caribou Community School has put three social workers into classrooms to teach regular age-based lessons on mental health.

Lukas Lagasse, 24, is determined to not let the Swedish heritage of his and other families fade away.

Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails will serve Asian classics, as well as Buffalo-influenced food, Caribbean dishes and more local fare.

Kenneth Copp, a self-described Amish atheist, crafts simple pine-box coffins designed to allow the body to more quickly return to the earth.

Before its occultation, Mars will be particularly bright and won’t shine that strongly for another 11 years.

Cole Anderson has been named to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List, which goes to the nation’s collegiate golfer of the year.

Here’s our preview of Maine’s 2022-23 North boys basketball season by class.

PLUS: Fans of Maine high school basketball will want to pay close attention to these players.

Owen Arsenault wasn’t about to be outdone by his older sister Emileigh, but it was a friendly competition.

In other Maine news …

Florida man who murdered Mainer dies in state prison

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

2 dead deer dumped off I-95 in Aroostook County

Man taken into custody after Medway standoff

Portland shooting death ruled a homicide

Maine AG clears Presque Isle police officer in June fatal shooting

Longtime Eastport Port Authority director leaving for private sector

A Belfast pottery studio is tripling its size after success

Midcoast high school class ring returned to family after 6 decades

Temporary ‘slow zone’ implemented off Portland to protect right whales

Maine aerospace company launches its largest rocket test

Cannabis growing facility catches fire in Gorham

Maine should make water extraction data more accessible to the public, a commission finds

Sarah Talon makes smooth transition from Windham basketball to UMaine

Princeton women pull away from hard-fighting UMaine in 2nd half

UMaine hockey completes weekend sweep of Vermont

UMaine men’s basketball falls to Marist in London

Rhode Island women’s basketball thumps UMaine