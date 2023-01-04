Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies up north and cloudy skies and a chance for rain down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Northern Light has sold off labs, closed an Orono primary care practice and removed most physicians from a Bangor walk-in clinic.

While MaineGeneral will see savings by outsourcing the work, that wasn’t the main factor behind the decision, officials said.

Gov. Janet Mills will step into her second term with many of the same challenges that governors of Maine’s history have had to face.

Lawmakers have been eyeing a ban on flavored tobacco products since 2021, citing concerns that the products are attractive to young Mainers.

When Amigo’s first opened, Richard Nixon was president, the Vietnam War raged and the first Black player was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The lawsuit is challenging the 1,000-person daily disembarkation limit that Bar Harbor voters passed in the November election.

Out-of-staters began flocking to Maine during the pandemic. And the latest figures show that trend continued last year.

The library will remain open with financial support from the state, as long as it has either a director or librarians on staff.

Malachi Cummings’ father, Terry, reached 1,000 points for Houlton High School in 1987.

Kellen Tynes has notched 40 steals through the team’s first 11 games, which places the sophomore in second in the NCAA.

Just because we’re not expected to get any serious snow in the next two weeks doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do this time of year.

The hike up Spruce Mountain is relatively short and offers exceptional views of Mirror Lake and Penobscot Bay.

Maine is the only place Arctic charr can still be found in the contiguous 48 states, but their populations are threatened.

In other Maine news …

Portland hotel among most anticipated 2023 openings, according to Vogue

Maine gas prices expected to hit $4 a gallon this summer

Flight from Cancun diverted to Bangor due to passengers’ unruly behavior

2 separate shootings under investigation after man injured in Lewiston

Limestone school goes into soft lockdown following online threat

Whitefield man arrested after hours-long armed standoff

Man killed in Poland crash has been identified

Maine poetry and music will be featured at Janet Mills’ 2nd inauguration

‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video

Bangor girls basketball scores game’s first 20 points en route to victory over Brewer

Brewer boys basketball runs away with victory over Bangor

UMaine linebacker Xavier Nurse enters the NCAA transfer portal

UMaine men’s hockey forward Grant Hebert leaves team to pursue pro career