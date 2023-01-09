Gov. Janet Mills wears L.L. Bean boots at her inauguration ceremony Wednesday at the Civic Center in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine facility plans to be 1st in New England to mass produce biochar

Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that can be used to rejuvenate soil, helping it to hold on to water.

A group of Hermon parents wants to ban books with sexual content from school library

So far, the group Concerned Hermon School District Community Members has identified more than 80 books it claims have sexual content.

Bangor warmed at an alarming rate in December

It’s not just the temperatures. The overall length of the snow season is declining.

How Bangor’s former city dump turned into a ski slope 50 years ago

The Essex Woods was once home to Bangor’s very own tiny, municipally owned ski slope that operated for just six years.

Daughter’s overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids

Brad Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter was working at her accounting job one day. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose.

Angus King says yanking aid to Ukraine would be ‘catastrophic’

That comes as divided House Republicans elected as speaker Kevin McCarthy, who pledged not to give a “blank check” to Ukraine.

Stonington voters will decide whether to create housing fund

Housing is so tight, some lobster boat captains have fishermen commuting from as far as Appleton and Bangor.

Buyers finally win concessions in Maine’s home market

Maine home sellers offered 12 percent more concessions in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same period in 2021.

Sparse chargers hinder electric vehicle use in Aroostook County

Across Aroostook County’s wide expanse, there are just 10 charging stations for electric vehicles.

Many Maine high schools don’t have athletic trainers to intervene when players get hurt

As the Damar Hamlin case showed last week, medical care has to be swift when the worst-case scenario strikes on the field.

Stop mowing your lawn and turn it into an edible paradise

Imagine a world in which instead of mowing your yard, you harvested dinner.

When a Maine man saw fewer kids ice fishing, he decided to do something about it

Jeff Whitham’s organization has given away nearly 4,000 tip-ups over the past seven years to get more kids out fishing.

What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month

Despite tumultuous temperatures, the January fishing report lists several small bodies of water that could offer ice fishing opportunities.

How to turn your hunting trophies into European mounts

The concept of a European mount is a simple one, but it requires care and attention to detail, BDN Outdoor contributor Chris Sargent writes.

Man accused of killing Lincolnville man

Wells man indicted on 18 counts for machete attack in New York

2nd body found in as many days in Lewiston

Critical report on Maine’s child welfare system sets up reform talks in Legislature

Maine’s safe reputation is proving effective for recruiting cops from away

Fisherman dies after his snowmobile goes through ice on Seboeis Lake

Dive team in Massachusetts searching for missing Maine man

17-year-old injured in Richmond crash has died

55-year-old man dies in head-on Route 1 crash

Man indicted for manslaughter in fatal Turner crash

Belfast co-op to undergo $6.4 million renovation

Searsport firefighters concerned over rehiring of fired captain

New report finds Maine landfilled more waste during early part of pandemic

University partnership to bring legal help to northern Maine

Zach McLaughlin and Brandon Butterfield pace Hampden to win over Messalonskee

Porter Krause, Thornton Academy shut down Bangor hockey 2-0

UMaine football hires former Nebraska analyst as new offensive coordinator

UMaine hockey completes sweep of Alaska Anchorage with OT win

Adi Smith pours in 34 to lead UMaine women’s basketball past NJIT

UMaine men’s basketball falls to NJIT in 2nd OT loss this season