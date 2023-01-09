Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for late snow up north and partly or mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine facility plans to be 1st in New England to mass produce biochar
Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that can be used to rejuvenate soil, helping it to hold on to water.
A group of Hermon parents wants to ban books with sexual content from school library
So far, the group Concerned Hermon School District Community Members has identified more than 80 books it claims have sexual content.
Bangor warmed at an alarming rate in December
It’s not just the temperatures. The overall length of the snow season is declining.
How Bangor’s former city dump turned into a ski slope 50 years ago
The Essex Woods was once home to Bangor’s very own tiny, municipally owned ski slope that operated for just six years.
Daughter’s overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
Brad Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter was working at her accounting job one day. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose.
Angus King says yanking aid to Ukraine would be ‘catastrophic’
That comes as divided House Republicans elected as speaker Kevin McCarthy, who pledged not to give a “blank check” to Ukraine.
Stonington voters will decide whether to create housing fund
Housing is so tight, some lobster boat captains have fishermen commuting from as far as Appleton and Bangor.
Buyers finally win concessions in Maine’s home market
Maine home sellers offered 12 percent more concessions in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same period in 2021.
Sparse chargers hinder electric vehicle use in Aroostook County
Across Aroostook County’s wide expanse, there are just 10 charging stations for electric vehicles.
Many Maine high schools don’t have athletic trainers to intervene when players get hurt
As the Damar Hamlin case showed last week, medical care has to be swift when the worst-case scenario strikes on the field.
Stop mowing your lawn and turn it into an edible paradise
Imagine a world in which instead of mowing your yard, you harvested dinner.
When a Maine man saw fewer kids ice fishing, he decided to do something about it
Jeff Whitham’s organization has given away nearly 4,000 tip-ups over the past seven years to get more kids out fishing.
What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month
Despite tumultuous temperatures, the January fishing report lists several small bodies of water that could offer ice fishing opportunities.
How to turn your hunting trophies into European mounts
The concept of a European mount is a simple one, but it requires care and attention to detail, BDN Outdoor contributor Chris Sargent writes.
In other Maine news …
Man accused of killing Lincolnville man
Wells man indicted on 18 counts for machete attack in New York
2nd body found in as many days in Lewiston
Critical report on Maine’s child welfare system sets up reform talks in Legislature
Maine’s safe reputation is proving effective for recruiting cops from away
Fisherman dies after his snowmobile goes through ice on Seboeis Lake
Dive team in Massachusetts searching for missing Maine man
17-year-old injured in Richmond crash has died
55-year-old man dies in head-on Route 1 crash
Man indicted for manslaughter in fatal Turner crash
Belfast co-op to undergo $6.4 million renovation
Searsport firefighters concerned over rehiring of fired captain
New report finds Maine landfilled more waste during early part of pandemic
University partnership to bring legal help to northern Maine
Zach McLaughlin and Brandon Butterfield pace Hampden to win over Messalonskee
Porter Krause, Thornton Academy shut down Bangor hockey 2-0
UMaine football hires former Nebraska analyst as new offensive coordinator
UMaine hockey completes sweep of Alaska Anchorage with OT win
Adi Smith pours in 34 to lead UMaine women’s basketball past NJIT
UMaine men’s basketball falls to NJIT in 2nd OT loss this season