Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that can be used to rejuvenate soil, helping it to hold on to water.

Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that can be used to rejuvenate soil, helping it to hold on to water.

So far, the group Concerned Hermon School District Community Members has identified more than 80 books it claims have sexual content.

It’s not just the temperatures. The overall length of the snow season is declining.

The Essex Woods was once home to Bangor’s very own tiny, municipally owned ski slope that operated for just six years.

Brad Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter was working at her accounting job one day. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose.

That comes as divided House Republicans elected as speaker Kevin McCarthy, who pledged not to give a “blank check” to Ukraine.

Housing is so tight, some lobster boat captains have fishermen commuting from as far as Appleton and Bangor.

Maine home sellers offered 12 percent more concessions in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same period in 2021.

Across Aroostook County’s wide expanse, there are just 10 charging stations for electric vehicles.

As the Damar Hamlin case showed last week, medical care has to be swift when the worst-case scenario strikes on the field.

Imagine a world in which instead of mowing your yard, you harvested dinner.

Jeff Whitham’s organization has given away nearly 4,000 tip-ups over the past seven years to get more kids out fishing.

Despite tumultuous temperatures, the January fishing report lists several small bodies of water that could offer ice fishing opportunities.

The concept of a European mount is a simple one, but it requires care and attention to detail, BDN Outdoor contributor Chris Sargent writes.

Man accused of killing Lincolnville man

Wells man indicted on 18 counts for machete attack in New York

2nd body found in as many days in Lewiston

Critical report on Maine’s child welfare system sets up reform talks in Legislature

Maine’s safe reputation is proving effective for recruiting cops from away

Fisherman dies after his snowmobile goes through ice on Seboeis Lake

Dive team in Massachusetts searching for missing Maine man

17-year-old injured in Richmond crash has died

55-year-old man dies in head-on Route 1 crash

Man indicted for manslaughter in fatal Turner crash

Belfast co-op to undergo $6.4 million renovation

Searsport firefighters concerned over rehiring of fired captain

New report finds Maine landfilled more waste during early part of pandemic

University partnership to bring legal help to northern Maine

Zach McLaughlin and Brandon Butterfield pace Hampden to win over Messalonskee

Porter Krause, Thornton Academy shut down Bangor hockey 2-0

UMaine football hires former Nebraska analyst as new offensive coordinator

UMaine hockey completes sweep of Alaska Anchorage with OT win

Adi Smith pours in 34 to lead UMaine women’s basketball past NJIT

UMaine men’s basketball falls to NJIT in 2nd OT loss this season