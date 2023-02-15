Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies across the state and a chance for scattered rain showers down south and a wintry mix up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Democratic governor’s $10.3 billion budget proposal, which was released last month, hikes state spending above eight figures for the first time.

Clinton Collamore has gotten nearly $8,000 in taxpayer-funded salary and benefits since his indictment, and he will get more if he stays in office through this month.

Julia Munsey has been involved in many of the largest economic development efforts in the Bangor area in the past 20 years.

It is the second time this month that a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

When the Orrington Historical Society bought the building, built in 1884, it had no running water and needed major repairs.

Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle saw a 32 percent fall enrollment increase over last year.

The cuts could be the latest wave of teaching losses to rattle the small liberal arts campus in western Maine.

The lab will be able to test for PFAS in public water systems and private wells, as well as wastewater, sludge animal tissue and milk.

PLUS: A bill from Republican Rep. Wayne Parry would require the state to offer to buy out farms and value the land as if it weren’t contaminated with PFAS.

ALSO: The Maine wildlife department believes additional PFAS testing will allow it to reduce the scope of a “do not eat” order for deer in the Fairfield area.

Trace levels of vinyl chloride, which can cause dizziness, nausea and respiratory problems, could be in Maine’s air.

The amorous strike force has remained anonymous during its 47-year guerrilla campaign.

Follow the latest tournament news, including game scores, live blogs, brackets and more.

Here’s everything you need to know to stay up-to-date on the latest Maine high school basketball tournament scores, recaps and more.

Maine high school basketball fans will have three options to livestream the tournament games.

The Maine Principals’ Association’s classification committee had rejected a new five-class basketball proposal last month.

The 15-3-1 Pioneers will take on 16-2-1 Yarmouth-Freeport in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. Class A North Championship in Portland.

Hunter Cote heard stories about huge landlocked salmon in Aroostook County’s Long Lake.

In other Maine news …

Millinocket snowmobiler dies after crashing into logging truck

Budget airline will offer nonstop flights to 4 major cities from Portland

The Chicks will return to Bangor for summer concert

Ellsworth will auction house seized for unpaid taxes

Ellsworth ranked 8th-best place to start a vacation rental in US

Pembroke becomes latest Maine town to put a moratorium on development

Maine law allowing older child sex abuse lawsuits ruled constitutional

Maine statistics on teen sexual violence match findings in new national report

Maine’s cold snap didn’t knock out heat pumps

Maine proposes new standard license plate to replace chickadee

Susan Collins wants federal government to fight blueberry pest

USM discriminated against transgender student seeking medical care

Wild ducks found dead in Maine test positive for bird flu

How Jordan Stevens overhauled his UMaine football coaching staff