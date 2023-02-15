Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies across the state and a chance for scattered rain showers down south and a wintry mix up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills proposes fully powering Maine with clean energy by 2040
The Democratic governor’s $10.3 billion budget proposal, which was released last month, hikes state spending above eight figures for the first time.
Indicted lawmaker hasn’t shown up to work but Mainers are still paying his salary
Clinton Collamore has gotten nearly $8,000 in taxpayer-funded salary and benefits since his indictment, and he will get more if he stays in office through this month.
A longtime Bangor business leader will head Maine’s chamber of commerce
Julia Munsey has been involved in many of the largest economic development efforts in the Bangor area in the past 20 years.
Old Town woman claims Bangor hospital failed to give daughter life-saving transfusion
It is the second time this month that a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Orrington group needs $75K to transform grange hall into community center
When the Orrington Historical Society bought the building, built in 1884, it had no running water and needed major repairs.
Northern Maine Community College sees enrollment spike for 2023
Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle saw a 32 percent fall enrollment increase over last year.
UMaine Farmington may ax most adjunct teaching positions
The cuts could be the latest wave of teaching losses to rattle the small liberal arts campus in western Maine.
1st lab to test for PFAS in drinking water opens in Maine
The lab will be able to test for PFAS in public water systems and private wells, as well as wastewater, sludge animal tissue and milk.
PLUS: A bill from Republican Rep. Wayne Parry would require the state to offer to buy out farms and value the land as if it weren’t contaminated with PFAS.
ALSO: The Maine wildlife department believes additional PFAS testing will allow it to reduce the scope of a “do not eat” order for deer in the Fairfield area.
Maine will need weeks to determine impacts of Ohio train derailment on air quality
Trace levels of vinyl chloride, which can cause dizziness, nausea and respiratory problems, could be in Maine’s air.
Valentine’s Day bandit festoons Portland with red paper hearts
The amorous strike force has remained anonymous during its 47-year guerrilla campaign.
Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament
Follow the latest tournament news, including game scores, live blogs, brackets and more.
READ MORE:
- Houlton girls punch ticket to B North quarterfinals with strong 3-point shooting
- Fort Kent girls defeat Woodland to advance to C North quarterfinals
- Central girls oust Piscataquis in C North prelims
The superfan’s guide to the Maine high school basketball tournament
Here’s everything you need to know to stay up-to-date on the latest Maine high school basketball tournament scores, recaps and more.
How to watch every game in the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament
Maine high school basketball fans will have three options to livestream the tournament games.
MPA considers new basketball classification system to allow schools to petition down
The Maine Principals’ Association’s classification committee had rejected a new five-class basketball proposal last month.
The Penobscot Pioneers need to continue their season of firsts to make it to the state finals
The 15-3-1 Pioneers will take on 16-2-1 Yarmouth-Freeport in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. Class A North Championship in Portland.
Hancock County angler catches fish of a lifetime in Aroostook
Hunter Cote heard stories about huge landlocked salmon in Aroostook County’s Long Lake.
In other Maine news …
Millinocket snowmobiler dies after crashing into logging truck
Budget airline will offer nonstop flights to 4 major cities from Portland
The Chicks will return to Bangor for summer concert
Ellsworth will auction house seized for unpaid taxes
Ellsworth ranked 8th-best place to start a vacation rental in US
Pembroke becomes latest Maine town to put a moratorium on development
Maine law allowing older child sex abuse lawsuits ruled constitutional
Maine statistics on teen sexual violence match findings in new national report
Maine’s cold snap didn’t knock out heat pumps
Maine proposes new standard license plate to replace chickadee
Susan Collins wants federal government to fight blueberry pest
USM discriminated against transgender student seeking medical care
Wild ducks found dead in Maine test positive for bird flu
How Jordan Stevens overhauled his UMaine football coaching staff