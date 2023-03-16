Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In the case of 10-year-old Sophia Rand, pinpointing signs of wrongdoing has been easier to prove than the culprit behind it.

Under Paul LePage, the rule of thumb was if Marden’s Surplus and Salvage was open, then state offices should be.

A bill aimed at opening the door for Sunday hunting with a bow and arrow or crossbow is the latest attempt at altering Maine’s hunting laws.

Four deer that had been shot, along with three other deer carcasses, were found discarded along Sheridan Road in Ashland in February.

It’s become common for Madawaska mill employees to work an 18-hour shift and be expected to return six hours later to work another 12 hours.

The project will offer bunkhouses, a restaurant, grocery and liquor store, laundromat, lounge and places to camp along the river.

Junior Abigail Case won with her stirring recitation of three poems at Monday’s Poetry Out Loud finals.

Acadia officials have expressed interest in securing leases for multiple properties to house seasonal employees crucial to the park.

The UMaine Black Bears have racked up five wins over 18 games, and they are feeling confident.

The three-day Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show has been a constant in the lives of Maine’s outdoorsmen for decades.

Seeing a Canada lynx is pretty rare, so Allie Ladd’s strategic roadkill and trail cam combination captures breathtaking footage.

You can whip up this soda bread recipe in very little time and have it hot at the table, spread with butter melting into it.

In other Maine news …

Weekend Harlow Street shooting may have been self-defense

Judge sets bail at $75,000 cash for man accused of abusing and threatening to kill Brewer woman

2 people found dead in Brewer motel

Person suffering medical event found in snow at Brewer parking lot

Deadly Newport fire ruled accidental

Game warden trainees rescue a couple and 2 kids stranded on Moosehead Lake during nor’easter

Susan Collins joins 6 GOP senators to confirm Biden’s India ambassador

New clash with Janet Mills puts pressure on tribes to find bipartisan support

Janet Mills will not attend the State of the Tribes address

Proposed federal PFAS drinking water standards are more strict than Maine’s

2 ex-lawmakers may face off in June for swing Maine House district along coast

Write-in candidate tops Orono’s Town Council ballot in Tuesday’s election

3 newish restaurants to try on the Maine coast soon

Maine to get 2nd Barnes & Noble store in Brunswick

Portland school budget proposal is $8.2M increase over last year’s

Maine native treated for sepsis after winning Oscar

Maine native Mackenzie Holmes headlines women’s AP All-America team