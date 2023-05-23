Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Janet Mills silent on paid leave bill drawing wide support from Maine Democrats
A maximum payroll tax to finance paid leave would be 1 percent, split evenly between employers and employees at companies with more than 15 employees.
Volunteer cuddler has comforted Bangor hospital’s tiniest patients for 25 years
Anne Corliss loves babies, and she’s spent a quarter of a century providing that love to Bangor’s delicate NICU patients.
Bangor council hikes fees on vacant properties
Bangor city councilors unanimously approved changing a city rule Monday that doubles the twice-yearly vacant property permit fee.
Meet the worm that grows more than a foot long and convinces its host to drown itself
Despite its spooky and somewhat threatening appearance when emerging from its host, horsehair worms are harmless to humans.
1 dead, 3 hurt following fire at Waterville senior living apartment building
Firefighters found a person inside the fourth floor of the building and attempted resuscitation but they died at the scene.
ALSO: Firefighting foam used to douse the flames at the Waterville apartment complex is thought to be present in the Kennebec Water District’s distribution area. A “do not drink order” has been issued until further notice.
Versant agrees to delay half of its next rate increase until January
The request comes at a time when electricity rates, fueled by high natural gas prices, already are straining Mainers’ wallets.
How a Maine resting place for the dead became a public park for the living
Construction of the Mount Hope Cemetery, modeled on the United States’ first-ever “garden cemetery in Boston, started in 1834.
Winslow coaching legend ‘Tank’ Violette among 10 joining MPA’s Hall of Excellence
Down East woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for Eastport man’s killing
Wigwam Rapids provide exhilarating paddling on this famed Down East river
Belfast narrows its focus on what it wants in a public safety hub
Historic Ellsworth home escapes demolition as state reevaluates plans for new courthouse
UMaine baseball’s dynamic lefty finds his command in time for playoffs
How Big Tech companies are fighting efforts to expand Maine privacy laws
As residential care homes expand in Maine, seniors don’t always get the care they need
Maine man accused of stealing car, fleeing from police
Several cars hit by bullets from drive-by shooting in Lewiston, police say
Woman drives off in police cruiser after arrest for alleged burglary
Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, set for 2024 show on Bangor waterfront
Homeless people ponder next destination as Portland housing crisis intensifies
Maine’s top gambling regulator on leave after tweeting sexist slur