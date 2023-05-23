Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.

A maximum payroll tax to finance paid leave would be 1 percent, split evenly between employers and employees at companies with more than 15 employees.

Anne Corliss loves babies, and she’s spent a quarter of a century providing that love to Bangor’s delicate NICU patients.

Bangor city councilors unanimously approved changing a city rule Monday that doubles the twice-yearly vacant property permit fee.

Despite its spooky and somewhat threatening appearance when emerging from its host, horsehair worms are harmless to humans.

Firefighters found a person inside the fourth floor of the building and attempted resuscitation but they died at the scene.

ALSO: Firefighting foam used to douse the flames at the Waterville apartment complex is thought to be present in the Kennebec Water District’s distribution area. A “do not drink order” has been issued until further notice.

The request comes at a time when electricity rates, fueled by high natural gas prices, already are straining Mainers’ wallets.

Construction of the Mount Hope Cemetery, modeled on the United States’ first-ever “garden cemetery in Boston, started in 1834.

Winslow coaching legend ‘Tank’ Violette among 10 joining MPA’s Hall of Excellence

Down East woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for Eastport man’s killing

Wigwam Rapids provide exhilarating paddling on this famed Down East river

Belfast narrows its focus on what it wants in a public safety hub

Historic Ellsworth home escapes demolition as state reevaluates plans for new courthouse

UMaine baseball’s dynamic lefty finds his command in time for playoffs

How Big Tech companies are fighting efforts to expand Maine privacy laws

As residential care homes expand in Maine, seniors don’t always get the care they need

Maine man accused of stealing car, fleeing from police

Several cars hit by bullets from drive-by shooting in Lewiston, police say

Woman drives off in police cruiser after arrest for alleged burglary

Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, set for 2024 show on Bangor waterfront

Homeless people ponder next destination as Portland housing crisis intensifies

Maine’s top gambling regulator on leave after tweeting sexist slur