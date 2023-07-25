Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies and a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Tylar Michaud’s boat, Top Gun, was found empty Friday evening near Petit Manan Point with evidence that he may have been dragged overboard with his gear.

“How do you vote on something you don’t know anything about? That’s just stupid.”

Infinity Credit Union will stop accepting coins at its five Maine locations starting in September.

The new position comes more than six months after Bangor’s public health department began looking for solutions to the dirty needles littering the city.

Some of these stories can be quite colorful and informative.

The Orono pool will close in August while the town repairs the problem gutter.

Plague Dad’s doom-and-dance music includes songs about death’s lonesome inevitability set against infectious melodies and jaunty beats.

Hampden will open the tournament at 10 a.m. at Morton Field against Central Maine B, which includes players from Fairfield, Waterville and Winslow.

The July 7 shutdown killed fish and aquatic life, and hampered fishing, boating and other activities that require higher, flowing water.

“Reaching the river requires bushwhacking down a steep, densely wooded embankment from the Deadwater Road,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.

