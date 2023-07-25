Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies and a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
No signs of missing 18-year-old lobsterman found as search enters 5th day
Tylar Michaud’s boat, Top Gun, was found empty Friday evening near Petit Manan Point with evidence that he may have been dragged overboard with his gear.
Skepticism threatens to unravel Aroostook power line
“How do you vote on something you don’t know anything about? That’s just stupid.”
Maine’s oldest credit union will stop taking coins
Infinity Credit Union will stop accepting coins at its five Maine locations starting in September.
Bangor will pay $29K to hire a part-time used needle collector
The new position comes more than six months after Bangor’s public health department began looking for solutions to the dirty needles littering the city.
How these Bangor-area neighborhoods got their names
Some of these stories can be quite colorful and informative.
Orono’s public pool is leaking thousands of gallons of water a day
The Orono pool will close in August while the town repairs the problem gutter.
Musicians who once opened for Nirvana now busking in Portland
Plague Dad’s doom-and-dance music includes songs about death’s lonesome inevitability set against infectious melodies and jaunty beats.
Hampden Riverdogs looking to defend state Senior American Legion baseball title
Hampden will open the tournament at 10 a.m. at Morton Field against Central Maine B, which includes players from Fairfield, Waterville and Winslow.
Conservationists fear Penobscot River dam malfunction wiped out young salmon
The July 7 shutdown killed fish and aquatic life, and hampered fishing, boating and other activities that require higher, flowing water.
This tough-to-access Maine stream is a thrill-seeking paddler’s dream
“Reaching the river requires bushwhacking down a steep, densely wooded embankment from the Deadwater Road,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.
In other Maine news …
Joe Biden will find a state embodying his political struggles when he visits Maine
State planners consider new regulations on short-term rentals
Nurse leaves Aroostook foundation $261,918 in rare bequest
Brooklin standoff ends in death by suicide
Florida man accused of fleeing from police after hit-and-run in Rockland
Bath Iron Works and its largest union begin contract negotiations
Maine sheriff’s deputy sues SIG Sauer after his holstered handgun went off
3 unusual coastal Maine dining experiences to try this summer
Portland has broken another heat record
Sappi workers in Westbrook get raises with new union contract
Excavator digs into yard of man charged with killing Maine woman and 2 others
Greely senior earns All-American swimming honors
Maine student is on the national development team for snowboard cross