Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with light rain. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright sold 52 guns and gun parts in a deal that he apparently did not record on paper and did not tell other county officials about.

People who inject drugs containing xylazine can also develop severe wounds at the injection site, including necrosis — the rotting of human tissue — that may lead to amputation

The overhaul will expand eligibility for child care subsidies to families making 125 percent of Maine’s median income.

Some in the movement want to harness opposition to a major Maine bill, but it would require a costly campaign.

Chamberlain Freedom Park has a history that stretches beyond the Civil War and connects Brewer to the Underground Railroad.

The center has been deeply entwined with Belfast and provided educational and professional opportunities to the midcoast for 23 years.

While it might seem unusual, experts said that the rhubarb harvest doesn’t necessarily end when we think it does.

The Acadians will enter the Senior American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, as winners of 14 of their last 15 games.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — a Grateful Dead cover band led by drummer Joe Russo — arrived in Bangor for its latest tour stop.

Blue Hill officials acknowledged that the town accidentally sold the same plot at Seaside Cemetery to two different families.

One occupies a familiar Middle Street address that was home to two other longtime food and beverage establishments.

The lucky photographer spotted a lot of small fish jumping from the water just before the whale made its appearance.

In other Maine news …

3 new Maine wine bars to try

A breathtaking paddle in the heart of Knox County

Easton woman to serve 4 years for death of 14-month-old son

Body of Augusta kayaker found off Campobello Island

Northeast one of the top 2 potato sales regions

Summer travel heating up in Maine as August weekends see traffic spikes

Suspects sought after robbery at Big Apple in Madison

Lewiston man charged with burglarizing Becky’s Diner and Starbucks disturbance