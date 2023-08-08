Connor Daszkiewicz (left), 7, and his friend Parker Files, 7, both of Rome, zip down Smokey's Super Slide on opening day of the Bangor State Fair Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

A Maine sheriff secretly sold dozens of guns from evidence

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright sold 52 guns and gun parts in a deal that he apparently did not record on paper and did not tell other county officials about.

A new street drug is showing up in more fatal Maine overdoses

People who inject drugs containing xylazine can also develop severe wounds at the injection site, including necrosis — the rotting of human tissue — that may lead to amputation

The big changes coming to Maine’s child care system, explained

The overhaul will expand eligibility for child care subsidies to families making 125 percent of Maine’s median income.

Abortion foes waver on people’s veto against Janet Mills’ new law

Some in the movement want to harness opposition to a major Maine bill, but it would require a costly campaign.

An Underground Railroad safe house in Brewer was destroyed for a road

Chamberlain Freedom Park has a history that stretches beyond the Civil War and connects Brewer to the Underground Railroad.

Belfast residents want a say in the future of the Hutchinson Center

The center has been deeply entwined with Belfast and provided educational and professional opportunities to the midcoast for 23 years.

Late-season rhubarb surprises Maine gardeners

While it might seem unusual, experts said that the rhubarb harvest doesn’t necessarily end when we think it does.

Dominant hitting powered Trenton to improbable American Legion regional title

The Acadians will enter the Senior American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, as winners of 14 of their last 15 games.

Photos: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead brings Grateful Dead hits to Bangor

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — a Grateful Dead cover band led by drummer Joe Russo — arrived in Bangor for its latest tour stop.

Blue Hill admits mistake in cemetery burial mixup

Blue Hill officials acknowledged that the town accidentally sold the same plot at Seaside Cemetery to two different families.

2 new upscale pubs open in Portland

One occupies a familiar Middle Street address that was home to two other longtime food and beverage establishments.

Humpback whale spotted breaching off Popham Beach

The lucky photographer spotted a lot of small fish jumping from the water just before the whale made its appearance.

In other Maine news …

3 new Maine wine bars to try

A breathtaking paddle in the heart of Knox County

Easton woman to serve 4 years for death of 14-month-old son

Body of Augusta kayaker found off Campobello Island

Northeast one of the top 2 potato sales regions

Summer travel heating up in Maine as August weekends see traffic spikes

Suspects sought after robbery at Big Apple in Madison

Lewiston man charged with burglarizing Becky’s Diner and Starbucks disturbance