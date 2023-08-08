Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with light rain. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
A Maine sheriff secretly sold dozens of guns from evidence
Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright sold 52 guns and gun parts in a deal that he apparently did not record on paper and did not tell other county officials about.
A new street drug is showing up in more fatal Maine overdoses
People who inject drugs containing xylazine can also develop severe wounds at the injection site, including necrosis — the rotting of human tissue — that may lead to amputation
The big changes coming to Maine’s child care system, explained
The overhaul will expand eligibility for child care subsidies to families making 125 percent of Maine’s median income.
Abortion foes waver on people’s veto against Janet Mills’ new law
Some in the movement want to harness opposition to a major Maine bill, but it would require a costly campaign.
An Underground Railroad safe house in Brewer was destroyed for a road
Chamberlain Freedom Park has a history that stretches beyond the Civil War and connects Brewer to the Underground Railroad.
Belfast residents want a say in the future of the Hutchinson Center
The center has been deeply entwined with Belfast and provided educational and professional opportunities to the midcoast for 23 years.
Late-season rhubarb surprises Maine gardeners
While it might seem unusual, experts said that the rhubarb harvest doesn’t necessarily end when we think it does.
Dominant hitting powered Trenton to improbable American Legion regional title
The Acadians will enter the Senior American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, as winners of 14 of their last 15 games.
Photos: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead brings Grateful Dead hits to Bangor
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — a Grateful Dead cover band led by drummer Joe Russo — arrived in Bangor for its latest tour stop.
Blue Hill admits mistake in cemetery burial mixup
Blue Hill officials acknowledged that the town accidentally sold the same plot at Seaside Cemetery to two different families.
2 new upscale pubs open in Portland
One occupies a familiar Middle Street address that was home to two other longtime food and beverage establishments.
Humpback whale spotted breaching off Popham Beach
The lucky photographer spotted a lot of small fish jumping from the water just before the whale made its appearance.
In other Maine news …
A breathtaking paddle in the heart of Knox County
Easton woman to serve 4 years for death of 14-month-old son
Body of Augusta kayaker found off Campobello Island
Northeast one of the top 2 potato sales regions
Summer travel heating up in Maine as August weekends see traffic spikes
Suspects sought after robbery at Big Apple in Madison
Lewiston man charged with burglarizing Becky’s Diner and Starbucks disturbance