Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The new system allows unenrolled voters to participate in party primaries without formally enrolling in one of the four official parties.

PLUS: No Labels is trying to gain ballot access ahead of the 2024 election, allowing it the option of putting up an alternative to Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The group is now running a public campaign against the state’s election chief.

More heat days and hospital visits is a growing trend across the country as the climate and oceans warm, even in cooler states like Maine.

“How much do you have to hear before you realize we don’t want this?” someone in the crowd shouted.

Some of the towns that make up Regional School Unit 22 hope the district will return a portion of its year-end surplus.

“We came into the 21st century, so my daughter, who is 11, has never known internet at our house.”

BluShift Aerospace is hoping to establish itself in a niche business of competing for publicly and privately funded space missions.

Waldoboro community members objected to the proposal since the property is right in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

The Portland Eagle’s Club’s annual fundraiser got its kick from plenty of hot sauce-drenched chicken wings, setting quite the challenge for patrons.

Gutted by the departure of a whopping 26 seniors in 2021, the Rams effectively started from scratch last season.

The team lost four key players from last year’s squad, but head coach M.J. Ball still expects the team to be successful this season.

When it comes to seeing deer, Alma Otto of Orono might have one of the best vantage points in all of Maine.

The opening scene features the lovely orange-ish fur of a young buck making its way along the top of the ridge.

In other Maine news …

Maine high court: County insurer acted in ‘bad faith’ against public record request

Maine among states that rejected federal money to find and replace lead pipes

School and sprained ankle aren’t stopping this young Maine beekeeper

Body found in Caribou brook identified as missing South Portland woman

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest turns 20 years old this week

Ellsworth wants to block long-term moorings in lakes

Construction underway on athletic complex at Brunswick Landing

Waterville man arrested in connection with May shooting

FAA: 2 people onboard plane that crashed in Litchfield

Maine attorney general obtains civil rights injunction against man for threatening 2 Black women

South Portland street closed after culvert collapses

Mosquito-borne disease that can cause brain swelling detected in York County

A lawsuit may expand public access along a southern Maine beach

York pickleball club abandons expansion over neighbor complaints

Why Maine’s clear nights could have you reaching for the blankets

Former Lewiston track star fails to advance at World Athletics Championships