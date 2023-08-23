Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
How Maine’s new ‘semi-open’ primary elections will work in 2024
The new system allows unenrolled voters to participate in party primaries without formally enrolling in one of the four official parties.
PLUS: No Labels is trying to gain ballot access ahead of the 2024 election, allowing it the option of putting up an alternative to Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The group is now running a public campaign against the state’s election chief.
Extreme heat is sending more Mainers to the hospital
More heat days and hospital visits is a growing trend across the country as the climate and oceans warm, even in cooler states like Maine.
Hundreds of Bradford residents oppose man’s vision for a rural commune
“How much do you have to hear before you realize we don’t want this?” someone in the crowd shouted.
Hampden’s school district has a nearly $9M budget surplus
Some of the towns that make up Regional School Unit 22 hope the district will return a portion of its year-end surplus.
Small Aroostook town found a way for every resident to have internet
“We came into the 21st century, so my daughter, who is 11, has never known internet at our house.”
Brunswick rocket company has more work to do before expanding Down East
BluShift Aerospace is hoping to establish itself in a niche business of competing for publicly and privately funded space missions.
Would-be RV park owner pulling plans after local pushback
Waldoboro community members objected to the proposal since the property is right in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
A southern Maine Eagles Club hosted a Hot Ones-inspired contest and it was a sweaty time
The Portland Eagle’s Club’s annual fundraiser got its kick from plenty of hot sauce-drenched chicken wings, setting quite the challenge for patrons.
Youthful Bangor football team will rely on its depth this season
Gutted by the departure of a whopping 26 seniors in 2021, the Rams effectively started from scratch last season.
Hermon girls soccer expects to stay dominant despite graduation losses
The team lost four key players from last year’s squad, but head coach M.J. Ball still expects the team to be successful this season.
The deer population in this Orono neighborhood is considerable — and fascinating
When it comes to seeing deer, Alma Otto of Orono might have one of the best vantage points in all of Maine.
Watch these deer with beautiful colors walking in the Maine woods
The opening scene features the lovely orange-ish fur of a young buck making its way along the top of the ridge.
In other Maine news …
Maine high court: County insurer acted in ‘bad faith’ against public record request
Maine among states that rejected federal money to find and replace lead pipes
School and sprained ankle aren’t stopping this young Maine beekeeper
Body found in Caribou brook identified as missing South Portland woman
Crown of Maine Balloon Fest turns 20 years old this week
Ellsworth wants to block long-term moorings in lakes
Construction underway on athletic complex at Brunswick Landing
Waterville man arrested in connection with May shooting
FAA: 2 people onboard plane that crashed in Litchfield
Maine attorney general obtains civil rights injunction against man for threatening 2 Black women
South Portland street closed after culvert collapses
Mosquito-borne disease that can cause brain swelling detected in York County
A lawsuit may expand public access along a southern Maine beach
York pickleball club abandons expansion over neighbor complaints
Why Maine’s clear nights could have you reaching for the blankets
Former Lewiston track star fails to advance at World Athletics Championships