Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and mostly or partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The property on Belvedere Road in Crystal has brooks, ponds, streams and views of Katahdin.

With a key sign-up deadline approaching, here’s what workers and companies should know about the Maine Retirement Savings Program.

State Trooper Jake Mowry and Trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of Monday afternoon.

John Curtis picked up the habit of chewing spruce gum from his fellow lumbermen and began to wonder if there might be a business opportunity.

Most of the top 10 in Maine are in the southern part of the state, with the top three located in Cumberland, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth.

Fresh Start Sober Living will use the award to buy a building at 100 Center St. in Bangor for housing and onsite health services.

Lalu Dedi Sutanto, one of three co-owners of Crazy Sumo in Ellsworth, plans to open the food truck next month.

The man can be seen kicking the door twice before hitting the doorbell, according to video footage White shared to Instagram.

The state’s success in treating those in prisons has government officials and the recovery community searching for ways to bring the model to the general public.

Martin Puckett will become the new executive director for Central Aroostook Association, which helps people with developmental disabilities.

Downtown breakfasters bid farewell to a long-time favorite this week, but it’s not all bad news in the Portland food scene.

When the Black Bears face Florida International University Saturday night, temps are expected to be in the high 70s or low 80s for the opening kickoff.

Herring Cove Provincial Park on Campobello Island provides the perfect base camp to explore the area’s natural splendor.

You may never see a bald one. But when you do, it can make an impression.

In other Maine news…

22 challenges to Maine school library books have been filed since 2022

As opioid settlement funds reach Maine, opinions arise over how best to use them

Margaret Chase Smith’s 1941 Plymouth sold at auction

UMFK nursing simulation center is first-of-its-kind in New England

This year there are three mysterious ‘Joy’ ducks in Belfast

Islesboro kayak rescue highlights importance of proper gear

Mainer who plotted mosque attack accused of jailhouse assault

Waterville man’s body found in Kennebec River

Maine’s most expensive high school is opening in Auburn

Woman finds claymore and 2 grenades among her late father’s possessions

Portland man sentenced to more than 4 years for child porn

Man dies after Scarborough crash

Maine team that went to Little League World Series celebrated in Gray