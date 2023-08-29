Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and mostly or partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine’s most expensive land for sale is in tiny Aroostook town
The property on Belvedere Road in Crystal has brooks, ponds, streams and views of Katahdin.
Inside Maine’s plan to provide retirement accounts to workers who lack them
With a key sign-up deadline approaching, here’s what workers and companies should know about the Maine Retirement Savings Program.
Driver hits 4 state troopers in Hollis
State Trooper Jake Mowry and Trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of Monday afternoon.
The world’s 1st marketed chewing gum was made in a tiny Bangor storefront
John Curtis picked up the habit of chewing spruce gum from his fellow lumbermen and began to wonder if there might be a business opportunity.
Bangor High School ranked 13th best in Maine
Most of the top 10 in Maine are in the southern part of the state, with the top three located in Cumberland, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth.
Bangor grants sober housing organization $500K in pandemic relief funds
Fresh Start Sober Living will use the award to buy a building at 100 Center St. in Bangor for housing and onsite health services.
Ellsworth hibachi restaurant is expanding to Old Town
Lalu Dedi Sutanto, one of three co-owners of Crazy Sumo in Ellsworth, plans to open the food truck next month.
Video shows man attempting to break in to Maine home of UFC president Dana White
The man can be seen kicking the door twice before hitting the doorbell, according to video footage White shared to Instagram.
Maine prisons’ substance use recovery program could be answer on the streets
The state’s success in treating those in prisons has government officials and the recovery community searching for ways to bring the model to the general public.
Presque Isle city manager resigns after serving 11 years
Martin Puckett will become the new executive director for Central Aroostook Association, which helps people with developmental disabilities.
Persian digestive bitters and a new waterfront bar are coming to the Portland area
Downtown breakfasters bid farewell to a long-time favorite this week, but it’s not all bad news in the Portland food scene.
UMaine football is preparing for a hot game in Miami
When the Black Bears face Florida International University Saturday night, temps are expected to be in the high 70s or low 80s for the opening kickoff.
Hiking, biking, and sea kayaking await on this Down East adventure
Herring Cove Provincial Park on Campobello Island provides the perfect base camp to explore the area’s natural splendor.
Now is the time of year bald blue jays may start showing up at your feeder
You may never see a bald one. But when you do, it can make an impression.
