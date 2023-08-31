Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
How thousands of Mainers could benefit from Medicare’s drug price negotiations
Ten drugs will be part of upcoming price negotiations between Medicare and drugmakers.
GOP lawmaker files ethics complaint against top Maine Democrat over residency allegations
Rep. John Andrews claims Maine Senate President Troy Jackson makes an Augusta home his primary residence despite representing Aroostook County.
A vacant Bangor home is being turned into affordable housing
Design Wall Housing, founded by Robin and Jonathan Sandau, hopes to renovate a dilapidated two-unit home on Smith Street Avenue.
UPS scales back service in rural Piscataquis County towns
Abbot, Monson and Shirley will now get packages delivered just three days a week.
Public will get to weigh in on controversial mining project
The Wolfden proposal is the first real test of a mining law passed in 2017 to protect Maine’s environment.
International balloon team to launch trans-Atlantic flight from Presque Isle
The team wants to be the first — and oldest — to cross the Atlantic in an open-basket, hydrogen-powered balloon.
Judge dismisses challenge to Jonesport fish farm approval
Kingfish officials will wait until the legal challenges are resolved before they start work on the $110 million project.
Hurricane Franklin is causing strong rip currents in Maine
The National Weather Service issued a warning for high rip current risk until Thursday evening for parts of the coast.
5 northern Maine football teams to watch this fall
In northern Maine, certain teams have been perennial powerhouses. But a few schools have an opportunity to buck the historical trends.
Guilford 14-year-old harvests 5th bear
Chase Lander harvested a 283-pound bear on Youth Bear Hunting Day.
My outdoors bucket list remains painfully long, but all hope is not lost
“The truth is, a handful of my bucket list items have pretty much gone by the boards for this year.”
In other Maine news …
32-year-old dies at Penobscot County Jail
Presque Isle International Airport gets $1 million for new terminal
6 hikers rescued after 21-hour stay atop Katahdin
UPS truck driver crashes into Red’s Eats patio
Maine boy killed by mother in Florida
North Carolina woman dies after Canton collision
Lewiston school officials are still wrangling proof of vaccinations
Elevated bacteria detected at Willard Beach
Bail set at $250K for driver who hit 4 state troopers
Man agrees to settle lawsuit accusing York jail officers of torturing him
Mainers will have a chance to see rare blue supermoon
Bucksport girls soccer gunning for 2nd straight state Class C title