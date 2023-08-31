Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten drugs will be part of upcoming price negotiations between Medicare and drugmakers.

Rep. John Andrews claims Maine Senate President Troy Jackson makes an Augusta home his primary residence despite representing Aroostook County.

Design Wall Housing, founded by Robin and Jonathan Sandau, hopes to renovate a dilapidated two-unit home on Smith Street Avenue.

Abbot, Monson and Shirley will now get packages delivered just three days a week.

The Wolfden proposal is the first real test of a mining law passed in 2017 to protect Maine’s environment.

The team wants to be the first — and oldest — to cross the Atlantic in an open-basket, hydrogen-powered balloon.

Kingfish officials will wait until the legal challenges are resolved before they start work on the $110 million project.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for high rip current risk until Thursday evening for parts of the coast.

In northern Maine, certain teams have been perennial powerhouses. But a few schools have an opportunity to buck the historical trends.

Chase Lander harvested a 283-pound bear on Youth Bear Hunting Day.

“The truth is, a handful of my bucket list items have pretty much gone by the boards for this year.”

In other Maine news …

32-year-old dies at Penobscot County Jail

Presque Isle International Airport gets $1 million for new terminal

6 hikers rescued after 21-hour stay atop Katahdin

UPS truck driver crashes into Red’s Eats patio

Maine boy killed by mother in Florida

North Carolina woman dies after Canton collision

Lewiston school officials are still wrangling proof of vaccinations

Elevated bacteria detected at Willard Beach

Bail set at $250K for driver who hit 4 state troopers

Man agrees to settle lawsuit accusing York jail officers of torturing him

Mainers will have a chance to see rare blue supermoon

Bucksport girls soccer gunning for 2nd straight state Class C title