Maine’s union membership is on the decline
By the end of 2022, Maine union membership had fallen to a 10-year low of 9.2 percent of the total workforce.
Take a look back at these historic Labor Day photos
We’re taking a look back at 65 years of the Labor Day holiday through photos of fairs, beaches and 5-mile runs.
10 recipes to shake up your Labor Day BBQ this year
Grilling on Labor Day is an American tradition, but basic burgers and hot dogs can get boring year after year.
UMaine says it’s not deactivating blue light safety poles
Plastic coverings on multiple safety poles around campus stoked student fear that UMaine was deactivating the system in favor of an app.
Caribou parents may quit their jobs if they can’t find child care
Amanda Riopelle wants to accept a new job offer, but only if she can find child care for her 7-year-old daughter Mia.
Foods that are normal in Aroostook County
You probably never thought to combine poutine and s’mores. But someone in Aroostook County did.
Families can find ‘the great pumpkin’ at this Caribou farm’s corn maze
“If you can find the great pumpkin, you win the game and get a free ice cream.”
After 50 years, these musicians are keeping their rock-and-roll roots alive
Rock Renaissance began playing when teens could legally drink, most people smoked cigarettes and cannabis penalties were steep.
A Houlton mobile home park is getting clean water after 6 years of using bottles
State testing showed unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the well water at the Houlton Mobile Home Park almost six years ago.
A Maine woman’s diary from the 1970s has become a TikTok sensation
Hilary Eyestone knew her mother was the perfect storyteller. As a platform, TikTok was the perfect place to share her stories with the world.
These Mainers want to artists to return to Perkins Cove
The third annual Perkins Cove Plein Air Painting Event is expected to draw 100 artists and to be the biggest, one-day outdoor painting event in New England.
Mainer’s popular Dream Chaser Lures are hooking fish and anglers alike
“Having a son that loses two, three, four lures every time you go fishing, I just got to thinking about designing my own lures.”
Watch a cute immature duck splashing around in the water
When our friend Colin Chase of Gray checked one of his trail cameras recently, he received a bit of a surprise.
21 great hikes in Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park is one of the most famous destinations to hike, bike and sightsee in Maine, and for good reason.
More than 1 million travelers expected on Maine Turnpike over Labor Day weekend
Maine health insurance rates expected to rise by nearly 15 percent next year
Maine prison official accepted bribes for 9 years, court records say
Suicide prevention nonprofit JD Foundation is closing its doors
Whale spotted in Sheepscot River was humpback
Regional School Unit 3 superintendent resigns at start of school year
Central Maine town approves moratorium targeting Aroostook power corridor
Lewiston affordable housing project loses key vote
61-year-old charged in July slaying of man found dead in car
Mainer who founded Big Gay Ice Cream suing business partner for $4 million
Waterville man sentenced to 9 years for fentanyl trafficking
North Anson man pleads guilty to trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 379,000
Attorney pushes back on lawsuit to give public full access to Moody Beach
Cooper Flagg named nation’s No. 1 prospect by ESPN
Bangor boys soccer outlasts Hampden after high-scoring 2nd half
Hermon football tops Brewer in Witches’ Class C North debut
Bangor football easily defeats Lawrence in season opener
UMaine football falls to Florida International in season opener