Happy Labor Day! Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

By the end of 2022, Maine union membership had fallen to a 10-year low of 9.2 percent of the total workforce.

We’re taking a look back at 65 years of the Labor Day holiday through photos of fairs, beaches and 5-mile runs.

Grilling on Labor Day is an American tradition, but basic burgers and hot dogs can get boring year after year.

Plastic coverings on multiple safety poles around campus stoked student fear that UMaine was deactivating the system in favor of an app.

Amanda Riopelle wants to accept a new job offer, but only if she can find child care for her 7-year-old daughter Mia.

You probably never thought to combine poutine and s’mores. But someone in Aroostook County did.

“If you can find the great pumpkin, you win the game and get a free ice cream.”

Rock Renaissance began playing when teens could legally drink, most people smoked cigarettes and cannabis penalties were steep.

State testing showed unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the well water at the Houlton Mobile Home Park almost six years ago.

Hilary Eyestone knew her mother was the perfect storyteller. As a platform, TikTok was the perfect place to share her stories with the world.

The third annual Perkins Cove Plein Air Painting Event is expected to draw 100 artists and to be the biggest, one-day outdoor painting event in New England.

“Having a son that loses two, three, four lures every time you go fishing, I just got to thinking about designing my own lures.”

When our friend Colin Chase of Gray checked one of his trail cameras recently, he received a bit of a surprise.

Acadia National Park is one of the most famous destinations to hike, bike and sightsee in Maine, and for good reason.

More than 1 million travelers expected on Maine Turnpike over Labor Day weekend

Maine health insurance rates expected to rise by nearly 15 percent next year

Maine prison official accepted bribes for 9 years, court records say

Suicide prevention nonprofit JD Foundation is closing its doors

Whale spotted in Sheepscot River was humpback

Regional School Unit 3 superintendent resigns at start of school year

Central Maine town approves moratorium targeting Aroostook power corridor

Lewiston affordable housing project loses key vote

61-year-old charged in July slaying of man found dead in car

Mainer who founded Big Gay Ice Cream suing business partner for $4 million

Waterville man sentenced to 9 years for fentanyl trafficking

North Anson man pleads guilty to trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 379,000

Attorney pushes back on lawsuit to give public full access to Moody Beach

Cooper Flagg named nation’s No. 1 prospect by ESPN

Bangor boys soccer outlasts Hampden after high-scoring 2nd half

Hermon football tops Brewer in Witches’ Class C North debut

Bangor football easily defeats Lawrence in season opener

UMaine football falls to Florida International in season opener

BU field hockey edges UMaine in overtime