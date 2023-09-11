Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s, with a chance for showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The regionally elected board would be a unique political force with high visibility and big decisions to make regarding utility costs and reliability.

“I have not yet reviewed the legal arguments that are being made, but I’m always wary when a state official attempts to block an individual from gaining access to the ballot if that individual turns out to be the nominee of a political party.”

Maine ranks third behind Hawaii and Massachusetts as one of the most expensive states to buy groceries.

The money will go toward building taller berms, adding fencing, replacing a storage facility and building a small tactical building at the range.

Shoppers are only allowed one container of Houlton Farms Dairy butter per cart.

The ceremony was the inaugural celebration of their people for Metaksonekiyak Community Day.

On several occasions since June, ambulance crew members have waited up to two hours for police and one time no one came, Patten public safety director Brett Morse said.

While Bar Harbor seeks to decrease its summer cruise ship traffic, which some see as burdensome, Eastport is hoping to attract more.

The price tag to replace Boothbay Regional High School is $60 million, with no financial assistance from the state.

Despite graduation losses, all five teams return a solid nucleus of talented and seasoned players and have added impactful newcomers.

“I like him a lot. The thing that impressed me was how hard he competed on both ends.”

Fluctuations in bait fish abundance and other factors have changed the fishery of the state’s second largest lake.

We have been fortunate to have been treated to some wonderful wildlife videos submitted over the summer.

“We never think about the danger in the search for wild foods we eat until we hear the news that another fisherman was lost at sea,” BDN contributor RJ Heller writes.

In other Maine news …

Maine’s post-Dobbs abortion bump stands out for being small

Janet Mills renews skepticism about utility takeover referendum

Janet Mills is considering laws to curb neo-Nazi activity

Photos: Pantera and Lamb of God bring heavy metal to Bangor’s waterfront

Photos: Grace Potter kicks off national tour in Orono

Maine firefighters from across the state convene in Presque Isle

Motorcyclist killed in Bar Harbor crash

Developer asks Trenton for tax break on proposed 70-megawatt solar farm

Staples accused of firing Brunswick worker for backing union drive

Driver fled from fiery Raymond crash

Motorcyclist killed in Auburn collision has been identified

Preliminary report released on deadly Litchfield plane crash

Homicide victim remembered for role in recovery community

Police: Cumberland County deputy prevented drunken driver from taking the wheel

11 injured after walkway to Doubling Point Lighthouse collapses

Old Town girls soccer snaps Hermon’s 55-game win streak vs. regional opponents

Oceanside flips the script on Hermon, wins 38-24

No. 2 North Dakota State football thumps UMaine 44-7

No. 3 Northwestern field hockey blanks UMaine