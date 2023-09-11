Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s, with a chance for showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Utility takeover would create new high-stakes Maine elections
The regionally elected board would be a unique political force with high visibility and big decisions to make regarding utility costs and reliability.
Susan Collins is ‘wary’ over efforts to block Donald Trump from Maine’s ballot
“I have not yet reviewed the legal arguments that are being made, but I’m always wary when a state official attempts to block an individual from gaining access to the ballot if that individual turns out to be the nominee of a political party.”
That high grocery bill is not in your imagination
Maine ranks third behind Hawaii and Massachusetts as one of the most expensive states to buy groceries.
$83K upgrade coming to Brewer police shooting range
The money will go toward building taller berms, adding fencing, replacing a storage facility and building a small tactical building at the range.
This Aroostook County butter is so legendary it’s rationed
Shoppers are only allowed one container of Houlton Farms Dairy butter per cart.
Maliseets event celebrates history and people, not federal recognition
The ceremony was the inaugural celebration of their people for Metaksonekiyak Community Day.
Wait times for police in some towns raise safety concerns
On several occasions since June, ambulance crew members have waited up to two hours for police and one time no one came, Patten public safety director Brett Morse said.
Eastport preparing to host a record 15 cruise ships this fall
While Bar Harbor seeks to decrease its summer cruise ship traffic, which some see as burdensome, Eastport is hoping to attract more.
This coastal Maine region needs a new high school. The price may be too high.
The price tag to replace Boothbay Regional High School is $60 million, with no financial assistance from the state.
5 Maine high school soccer teams to watch this fall
Despite graduation losses, all five teams return a solid nucleus of talented and seasoned players and have added impactful newcomers.
Jayson Tatum says Cooper Flagg has ‘an edge about him’
“I like him a lot. The thing that impressed me was how hard he competed on both ends.”
Crash of smelt population could endanger Sebago Lake’s famed landlocked salmon
Fluctuations in bait fish abundance and other factors have changed the fishery of the state’s second largest lake.
Watch our 5 favorite Maine wildlife videos from this summer
We have been fortunate to have been treated to some wonderful wildlife videos submitted over the summer.
A life lost on the water never fully washes away
“We never think about the danger in the search for wild foods we eat until we hear the news that another fisherman was lost at sea,” BDN contributor RJ Heller writes.
In other Maine news …
Maine’s post-Dobbs abortion bump stands out for being small
Janet Mills renews skepticism about utility takeover referendum
Janet Mills is considering laws to curb neo-Nazi activity
Photos: Pantera and Lamb of God bring heavy metal to Bangor’s waterfront
Photos: Grace Potter kicks off national tour in Orono
Maine firefighters from across the state convene in Presque Isle
Motorcyclist killed in Bar Harbor crash
Developer asks Trenton for tax break on proposed 70-megawatt solar farm
Staples accused of firing Brunswick worker for backing union drive
Driver fled from fiery Raymond crash
Motorcyclist killed in Auburn collision has been identified
Preliminary report released on deadly Litchfield plane crash
Homicide victim remembered for role in recovery community
Police: Cumberland County deputy prevented drunken driver from taking the wheel
11 injured after walkway to Doubling Point Lighthouse collapses
Old Town girls soccer snaps Hermon’s 55-game win streak vs. regional opponents
Oceanside flips the script on Hermon, wins 38-24
No. 2 North Dakota State football thumps UMaine 44-7