Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s, with rain throughout the state. That rain will eventually give way to partly or mostly sunny skies across more southerly regions. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“Other people might have scientific or other theories, but that was the presence of God,” House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham wrote.

The proposed rules are for games in which a player buys tickets, peels open tabs and hopes the symbols match up like a slot machine.

Aaron Frey called it a “commonsense proposition” that people accused of sexual abuse of minors are not free from liability just because time has passed.

The terms of Barbara Norman and Judith Hutchinson expired June 30, but they had continued to serve in their positions.

Bangor does not yet have a policy on short-term rentals, but the city had 129 Airbnbs and the like at last count.

“I haven’t heard one person in town advocate for this,” Vice Chairperson Julie McCarthy said about Michael Tuller’s plans.

Activists and the city are looking at the publicly owned Flanagan Community Center, but funding and staffing could be major obstacles.

The EPA hopes to head off an environmental disaster.

Not the big one in April 2024. We’re talking about the annular eclipse on Oct. 14.

Local officials have expressed concern for years about the causeway and suspension bridge connecting the islands to the mainland.

Quarterback Cohen Galley has passed and ran for 15 touchdowns, and his wide receiver twin brother Carter Galley has four touchdowns.

After a game-opening 75-yard drive produced a 2-yard Tristen Kenan touchdown run, the Black Bears mustered just 10 points on Friday.

Maine hunting turkeys in the fall is a much different experience than during the spring season, when males are more susceptible to calling.

Thrumcap Island is the last stop after passing through a series of rugged ledges named the Thread of Life.

If you’re hoping to get out to an orchard this fall, we’ve put together a map of some of Maine’s best apple picking spots.

PLUS: For the past 21 years, Treworgy Family Orchards has been creating whimsical corn mazes in intricate designs, from black bears to dragons.

Think of this as firewood 101.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills lifts Lee emergency as state assesses damage

8 guardianship deaths warrant further scrutiny, lawmakers say

Madawaska-Edmundston Bridge temporarily closing amid construction

Cobscook Shores adds 25-acre Pembroke parcel to its holdings

Man killed in Stonington motorcycle crash

Topsham middle schoolers sent home after bomb threat

Opioid epidemic brings ‘big city’ problems to rural Maine

Worker killed while paving road in Oxford

Casco Bay High School evacuated after active shooter threat

Downeast Salmon Federation holding open house