Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s, with rain throughout the state. That rain will eventually give way to partly or mostly sunny skies across more southerly regions. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Top Maine lawmaker ‘lucky to be alive’ after wave from Lee flips lobster boat
“Other people might have scientific or other theories, but that was the presence of God,” House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham wrote.
Maine again pushes gaming limits that irked veterans clubs
The proposed rules are for games in which a player buys tickets, peels open tabs and hopes the symbols match up like a slot machine.
Removing time limit to prosecute child sex abuse is constitutional, Maine AG says
Aaron Frey called it a “commonsense proposition” that people accused of sexual abuse of minors are not free from liability just because time has passed.
2 officials resign as frustration mounts in tiny Maine town
The terms of Barbara Norman and Judith Hutchinson expired June 30, but they had continued to serve in their positions.
Bangor is getting closer to cementing rules for unregulated Airbnbs
Bangor does not yet have a policy on short-term rentals, but the city had 129 Airbnbs and the like at last count.
Bradford moratorium targets man’s vision of housing the homeless
“I haven’t heard one person in town advocate for this,” Vice Chairperson Julie McCarthy said about Michael Tuller’s plans.
Growing homelessness leads Rockland activists to fight for overnight warming center
Activists and the city are looking at the publicly owned Flanagan Community Center, but funding and staffing could be major obstacles.
Feds intervene to clean up defunct Caribou steam plant
The EPA hopes to head off an environmental disaster.
It’s time to get ready for Maine’s next solar eclipse
Not the big one in April 2024. We’re talking about the annular eclipse on Oct. 14.
A fatal crash blocked the only road out of a Maine island town for hours
Local officials have expressed concern for years about the causeway and suspension bridge connecting the islands to the mainland.
Meet the identical twins from Oceanside lighting up the gridiron
Quarterback Cohen Galley has passed and ran for 15 touchdowns, and his wide receiver twin brother Carter Galley has four touchdowns.
UMaine football needs its sputtering offense to produce
After a game-opening 75-yard drive produced a 2-yard Tristen Kenan touchdown run, the Black Bears mustered just 10 points on Friday.
It’s a lot harder to kill a turkey in the fall
Maine hunting turkeys in the fall is a much different experience than during the spring season, when males are more susceptible to calling.
Kayakers will find thrills and history while visiting this Maine island
Thrumcap Island is the last stop after passing through a series of rugged ledges named the Thread of Life.
Where to go apple picking in Maine
If you’re hoping to get out to an orchard this fall, we’ve put together a map of some of Maine’s best apple picking spots.
PLUS: For the past 21 years, Treworgy Family Orchards has been creating whimsical corn mazes in intricate designs, from black bears to dragons.
What to know before heating your home with firewood this winter
Think of this as firewood 101.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills lifts Lee emergency as state assesses damage
8 guardianship deaths warrant further scrutiny, lawmakers say
Madawaska-Edmundston Bridge temporarily closing amid construction
Cobscook Shores adds 25-acre Pembroke parcel to its holdings
Man killed in Stonington motorcycle crash
Topsham middle schoolers sent home after bomb threat
Opioid epidemic brings ‘big city’ problems to rural Maine
Worker killed while paving road in Oxford
Casco Bay High School evacuated after active shooter threat