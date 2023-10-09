Today is Monday Temperatures will be in the mid 60s, with patchy fog clearing through the morning and giving way to scattered showers throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Political groups funded by the utilities and their parents have spent 30 times more than Our Power, the group pushing the referendum, through the end of September.

ALSO: CMP and Versant outspend opponents by 30 times in takeover fight

That report found that homes are becoming less affordable and harder to find in Maine.

This healthy-looking coyote in the video had just filled up on apples before crossing the beaver dam.

Now residents are asking the selectmen and town manager for help because they feel unsafe in their town.

The uncomfortable fact for many is that Bangor’s unprecedented homelessness crisis has changed the way they interact with the city.

A study released this week found that they don’t often compete with homes on the market except in populated areas and tourism destinations.

Williamsburg Forest trails system is a project by Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District and a group of women foresters.

Makinzlee Handrahan, 3, was found unresponsive on Christmas Day, and her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Songbird Farm may be the first in Maine to serve as a model for farmers to sell PFAS-contaminated land to the state in the future.

Ellsworth doesn’t have large encampments like Bangor and Portland, but tents in a half dozen wooded locations have been occupied this summer.

In other Maine news…

Maine man arrested after police find pound of drugs, stolen tractors at Hudson home

Family of woman who fell to death off Scarborough cliff sues hotel for $1M

Man shoots himself in downtown Lisbon Falls, woman found dead in car

Oxbow woman kills monster bear

Search underway for Poland man missing since Sept. 27

UMaine hockey defenseman back after season-ending injury

Why 200 geologists are exploring Aroostook’s mineral deposits

High school wrestling is coming back to Bangor

4 candidates vying for 3 seats on Old Town City Council

Moose hunters will hit the woods starting Monday for 2nd round

If he chooses UConn, Cooper Flagg’s chances of helping to secure a title are slim

Judge throws out lawsuit in Belfast brothel defamation case

Cooper Flagg headlining talented field of Thanksgiving Hoopfest recruits

Maine man accused of threatening construction crew in Westbrook

Rabid racoon raises alarm in Orono

Shuttered Deer Isle nursing home scraps plans for residential care facility