Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The Maine politicians being paid by CMP and Versant to oppose a takeover
Political groups funded by the utilities and their parents have spent 30 times more than Our Power, the group pushing the referendum, through the end of September.
Investors are snapping up 1 in 5 single-family homes in Maine
That report found that homes are becoming less affordable and harder to find in Maine.
A wary coyote makes his way across a beaver dam
This healthy-looking coyote in the video had just filled up on apples before crossing the beaver dam.
Orrington residents clash with leaders over proposed sex offender restrictions
Now residents are asking the selectmen and town manager for help because they feel unsafe in their town.
Bangor’s homelessness crisis is taking a toll on city residents
The uncomfortable fact for many is that Bangor’s unprecedented homelessness crisis has changed the way they interact with the city.
Short-term rentals aren’t the big culprit in Maine’s housing crisis
A study released this week found that they don’t often compete with homes on the market except in populated areas and tourism destinations.
Forest managed by women has little-known trails near Brownville
Williamsburg Forest trails system is a project by Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District and a group of women foresters.
Arrest made in 2022 Christmas day Edgecomb toddler slaying
Makinzlee Handrahan, 3, was found unresponsive on Christmas Day, and her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.
Devastated by PFAS, Unity farm is purchased for a new future in research
Songbird Farm may be the first in Maine to serve as a model for farmers to sell PFAS-contaminated land to the state in the future.
Ellsworth leaders grapple with growing homelessness
Ellsworth doesn’t have large encampments like Bangor and Portland, but tents in a half dozen wooded locations have been occupied this summer.
In other Maine news…
Maine man arrested after police find pound of drugs, stolen tractors at Hudson home
Family of woman who fell to death off Scarborough cliff sues hotel for $1M
Man shoots himself in downtown Lisbon Falls, woman found dead in car
Oxbow woman kills monster bear
Search underway for Poland man missing since Sept. 27
UMaine hockey defenseman back after season-ending injury
Why 200 geologists are exploring Aroostook’s mineral deposits
High school wrestling is coming back to Bangor
4 candidates vying for 3 seats on Old Town City Council
Moose hunters will hit the woods starting Monday for 2nd round
If he chooses UConn, Cooper Flagg’s chances of helping to secure a title are slim
Judge throws out lawsuit in Belfast brothel defamation case
Cooper Flagg headlining talented field of Thanksgiving Hoopfest recruits
Maine man accused of threatening construction crew in Westbrook
Rabid racoon raises alarm in Orono
Shuttered Deer Isle nursing home scraps plans for residential care facility