Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with dense fog giving way to mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

After a difficult year for state-tribal relations, the Democratic governor wants to meet next month with the five chiefs of Maine’s four federally recognized tribes.

One region of Maine is expected to see one of the biggest home price jumps in the country, and it might surprise you.

“We send our love and sympathy to Howard and to all of Aryeh’s family in Israel,” a statement from Congregation Beth Israel said.

The top of one of the 80-foot Grace Bailey’s two masts broke suddenly on Monday morning, killing one and injuring three others.

“I says, ‘Alright, I’ll get in it, I’ll get in it,’” Buzz Pinkham recalled.

The joint venture between The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company is designed to demystify and democratize eclipse viewing.

“If you’re trapped in a home, would you rather have four people come get you or 10?”

Today, half of the Nordic Lakers’ volunteers are over age 50, and many are over 60 or 70 years old.

In other Maine news …

Man who shot self in Lisbon Falls dies from injuries

UMaine football eliminated from the playoffs

Bangor and Brewer suffer tough losses, and more Week 6 high school football highlights

Old Town man sentenced to 17 years in prison for 4th bank robbery

Haunted hikes in Maine for spooky fun this Halloween

How to avoid making common moose-hunting mistakes

Red Sox fire pitching coach and third base infield coach in shakeup

Mainer wins $2 million Powerball prize, $1.55 billion jackpot still up for grabs

Heavy rain washes out road in Ellsworth

Amtrak Downeaster eyes fare increase

Maine’s indigent defense crisis deepens