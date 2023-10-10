DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE -- A racer dressed as a viking races other motorized pumpkin boats at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Regatta on Oct. 9, 2023. The regatta is a tradition in the coastal Maine town where people come from all over the country to race boats made out of giant pumpkins. The pumpkins are often painted and decorated while the racing teams dress up to match the theme.

Maine tribal chiefs may meet with Janet Mills after major disagreements

After a difficult year for state-tribal relations, the Democratic governor wants to meet next month with the five chiefs of Maine’s four federally recognized tribes.

Maine is set to see some of the nation’s biggest home price hikes

One region of Maine is expected to see one of the biggest home price jumps in the country, and it might surprise you.

Bangor man’s grandson killed in Hamas attack

“We send our love and sympathy to Howard and to all of Aryeh’s family in Israel,” a statement from Congregation Beth Israel said.

Read our quick guides to the Nov. 7 ballot questions

Question 2: Ban on foreign electioneering

Question 3: Electric utility takeover

Question 4: ‘Right to repair’

Questions 5, 6, 7 and 8: Constitutional amendments

1 dead, 3 injured after mast breaks on schooner in Rockland

The top of one of the 80-foot Grace Bailey’s two masts broke suddenly on Monday morning, killing one and injuring three others.

How 2 local men started a coastal Maine tradition of racing pumpkin boats

“I says, ‘Alright, I’ll get in it, I’ll get in it,’” Buzz Pinkham recalled.

Mainers can use this new online eclipse map on Saturday

The joint venture between The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company is designed to demystify and democratize eclipse viewing.

A pay raise might not be enough to fix Bangor’s firefighter shortage

“If you’re trapped in a home, would you rather have four people come get you or 10?”

Lacking volunteers and money, an Aroostook snowmobile club will disband

Today, half of the Nordic Lakers’ volunteers are over age 50, and many are over 60 or 70 years old.

Man who shot self in Lisbon Falls dies from injuries

UMaine football eliminated from the playoffs

Bangor and Brewer suffer tough losses, and more Week 6 high school football highlights

Old Town man sentenced to 17 years in prison for 4th bank robbery

Haunted hikes in Maine for spooky fun this Halloween

How to avoid making common moose-hunting mistakes

Red Sox fire pitching coach and third base infield coach in shakeup

Mainer wins $2 million Powerball prize, $1.55 billion jackpot still up for grabs

Heavy rain washes out road in Ellsworth

Amtrak Downeaster eyes fare increase

Maine’s indigent defense crisis deepens

