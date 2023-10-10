Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with dense fog giving way to mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine tribal chiefs may meet with Janet Mills after major disagreements
After a difficult year for state-tribal relations, the Democratic governor wants to meet next month with the five chiefs of Maine’s four federally recognized tribes.
Maine is set to see some of the nation’s biggest home price hikes
One region of Maine is expected to see one of the biggest home price jumps in the country, and it might surprise you.
Bangor man’s grandson killed in Hamas attack
“We send our love and sympathy to Howard and to all of Aryeh’s family in Israel,” a statement from Congregation Beth Israel said.
Read our quick guides to the Nov. 7 ballot questions
Question 2: Ban on foreign electioneering
Question 3: Electric utility takeover
Question 4: ‘Right to repair’
Questions 5, 6, 7 and 8: Constitutional amendments
1 dead, 3 injured after mast breaks on schooner in Rockland
The top of one of the 80-foot Grace Bailey’s two masts broke suddenly on Monday morning, killing one and injuring three others.
How 2 local men started a coastal Maine tradition of racing pumpkin boats
“I says, ‘Alright, I’ll get in it, I’ll get in it,’” Buzz Pinkham recalled.
Mainers can use this new online eclipse map on Saturday
The joint venture between The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company is designed to demystify and democratize eclipse viewing.
A pay raise might not be enough to fix Bangor’s firefighter shortage
“If you’re trapped in a home, would you rather have four people come get you or 10?”
Lacking volunteers and money, an Aroostook snowmobile club will disband
Today, half of the Nordic Lakers’ volunteers are over age 50, and many are over 60 or 70 years old.
Man who shot self in Lisbon Falls dies from injuries
UMaine football eliminated from the playoffs
Bangor and Brewer suffer tough losses, and more Week 6 high school football highlights
Old Town man sentenced to 17 years in prison for 4th bank robbery
Haunted hikes in Maine for spooky fun this Halloween
How to avoid making common moose-hunting mistakes
Red Sox fire pitching coach and third base infield coach in shakeup
Mainer wins $2 million Powerball prize, $1.55 billion jackpot still up for grabs
Heavy rain washes out road in Ellsworth
Amtrak Downeaster eyes fare increase