Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with a mix of snow and rain up north and all rain to the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Poll locations, absentee ballot information, details on the ballot questions and candidates, and more.

Eight referendum questions on Maine’s Tuesday ballot come with serious legal implications.

Video surveillance footage shows alleged arsonist Lucas Landry had his hands in the exact spot where the fire started before he walked away.

Here’s everything we know so far about what Waterfront Concerts has planned for summer 2024, so you can start budgeting for tickets and time off.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office argued that Lena Gerber waited too long to claim a deputy used excessive force.

The Great Dane and German shepherd mix, named after the cuddly pig in the Disney’s “Moana,” was running wild up until Saturday.

The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before deciding that Raymond Lester, 37, had intentionally run down Nicole Mokeme.

The 8,000-square-foot property sits on three acres and comes with additional parcels located at 6 Heal Road, 272 Main St. and 572 Hope Road.

The science is as simple as the construction. The plastic film stops drafts, and the space between the film on either side of the insert adds a layer of insulation.

The current prohibition on public camping has been used to enforce controversial “sweeps” on camps as recently as last week.

This is the second time the department has put Jeremy Judd on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his conduct.

Carlisle was 1986 NBA champion with the Celtics, Coach of the Year with the 2002 Detroit Pistons and head coach of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks.

The 2011-12 season also was the last time UMaine reached the Hockey East semifinals and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Black Bears had an interception late in the first half and two fourth-quarter fumbles against Hampton on Saturday.

The winner of the UMaine-Harvard game will take on the winner of the Michigan State-Ohio University contest in the next round.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills ready to hear proposals on gun policy

Maine gun shops see spike in sales after Lewiston mass shooting

UMaine plans steam plant addition to reduce its carbon footprint

Trash pile at Orrington incinerator spontaneously combusts

Madawaska bridge to Canada will close for 3 days this week

Mystery bachelors model for Houlton Humane Society calendar

Missing 76-year-old found dead in Rangeley Lake

Waterville man gets 15 years for role in thwarted Chicago mass shooting plan

Oakland woman gets 4 years for her toddler’s drug-induced death

Man arrested after standoff with Portland police

Loaded gun found at Portland International Jetport

Man allegedly threatened to shoot South Portland restaurant patrons

Woman dies after Jeep hits her in Saco crosswalk

Quinnipiac women’s basketball stays perfect vs. UMaine with season-opening win

UMaine’s offense goes cold in men’s basketball season opener loss to Charlotte