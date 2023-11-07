Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with a mix of snow and rain up north and all rain to the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
It’s Election Day in Maine. Here’s what you need to know.
Poll locations, absentee ballot information, details on the ballot questions and candidates, and more.
All the ways Maine voters might violate the Constitution in Tuesday’s election
Eight referendum questions on Maine’s Tuesday ballot come with serious legal implications.
Bangor Walmart fire likely caused $10M in damage
Video surveillance footage shows alleged arsonist Lucas Landry had his hands in the exact spot where the fire started before he walked away.
Here are all the concerts announced so far for 2024 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater
Here’s everything we know so far about what Waterfront Concerts has planned for summer 2024, so you can start budgeting for tickets and time off.
Aroostook sheriff wants charges dismissed in hostage shooting lawsuit
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office argued that Lena Gerber waited too long to claim a deputy used excessive force.
A dog named Pua is caught after 5 months on the run in Maine
The Great Dane and German shepherd mix, named after the cuddly pig in the Disney’s “Moana,” was running wild up until Saturday.
Jury finds Portland man guilty in hit-and-run killing in Acadia National Park
The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before deciding that Raymond Lester, 37, had intentionally run down Nicole Mokeme.
Maine market once owned by Phish drummer is on the market for $3M
The 8,000-square-foot property sits on three acres and comes with additional parcels located at 6 Heal Road, 272 Main St. and 572 Hope Road.
Maine group’s low-cost window inserts have cut heating bills for thousands
The science is as simple as the construction. The plastic film stops drafts, and the space between the film on either side of the insert adds a layer of insulation.
Portland may allow homeless camps in city parks over the winter
The current prohibition on public camping has been used to enforce controversial “sweeps” on camps as recently as last week.
‘North Woods Law’ warden on paid leave while complaint against him is investigated
This is the second time the department has put Jeremy Judd on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his conduct.
UMaine accidentally discovered Rick Carlisle and launched his basketball career
Carlisle was 1986 NBA champion with the Celtics, Coach of the Year with the 2002 Detroit Pistons and head coach of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks.
UMaine men’s hockey has its highest national ranking in a decade
The 2011-12 season also was the last time UMaine reached the Hockey East semifinals and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.
Turnovers and big plays continue to haunt UMaine football
The Black Bears had an interception late in the first half and two fourth-quarter fumbles against Hampton on Saturday.
UMaine to face Harvard in NCAA women’s soccer tourney opener
The winner of the UMaine-Harvard game will take on the winner of the Michigan State-Ohio University contest in the next round.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills ready to hear proposals on gun policy
Maine gun shops see spike in sales after Lewiston mass shooting
UMaine plans steam plant addition to reduce its carbon footprint
Trash pile at Orrington incinerator spontaneously combusts
Madawaska bridge to Canada will close for 3 days this week
Mystery bachelors model for Houlton Humane Society calendar
Missing 76-year-old found dead in Rangeley Lake
Waterville man gets 15 years for role in thwarted Chicago mass shooting plan
Oakland woman gets 4 years for her toddler’s drug-induced death
Man arrested after standoff with Portland police
Loaded gun found at Portland International Jetport
Man allegedly threatened to shoot South Portland restaurant patrons
Woman dies after Jeep hits her in Saco crosswalk
Quinnipiac women’s basketball stays perfect vs. UMaine with season-opening win
UMaine’s offense goes cold in men’s basketball season opener loss to Charlotte