Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and rain down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine doctors brace for surge in COVID-19 cases
Wastewater from Piscataquis, Cumberland and Kennebec counties tested this month show the highest concentrations of COVID-19 since January.
Donald Trump wants ‘biased’ Shenna Bellows to recuse herself from ballot decision
Trump’s campaign cited two examples of Bellows using the term “insurrection” on social media to describe the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
5 numbers that sum up Maine’s wild housing market in 2023
Steadily increasing home and rental prices, a short supply of housing, heightened rates of homelessness and big ideas from legislators defined the housing market in Maine this year.
‘Horrible’ parades and pre-Cambrian rocks intrigued BDN readers this year
This year, the stories about Maine history that resonated most with readers spanned the gamut from ancient geology to businesses that only closed within the past decade.
Tell us your predictions of what will happen in Maine in 2024
There’s three days left in a year that saw both tragedies and turmoil and actual good news in the grand old state of Maine.
Acadia again surpassed its pre-pandemic visits
The park’s estimated total visits through the end of November was 3.85 million, or about 93,000 visits behind where it was at the end of November 2022.
Customs and Border Protection hosts active shooter training at Caribou school
It was the first time Custom and Border Protection officers trained at Caribou Community School.
Judge orders owner of burned Caribou house to remove dangerous debris
John Barretto has until July 1 to finish the work. If he doesn’t, the city can charge Barretto for the removal and disposal of his property.
Maine’s tallest, skinniest, scummiest, pioneering punk rocker has died
He played ferocious guitar in multiple Maine bands including Skull 69, Rodeo Jesus, The Donner Party and Cowgirls of the Damned.
How UMaine men’s hockey plans to maintain momentum the rest of the season
The Black Bears played their way into the NCAA Tournament conversation with its 10-3-1 start. Now to keep it going.
I made the world’s 2nd-best sausage
“Hands down, the world’s best hot Italian sausage is sold exclusively at the one and only Blue Hill Fair,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
In other Maine news …
Spectrum still working on internet outages after wind storm
Former Camden private school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student a decade ago
The Holy Donut is expanding to Brunswick
Gear stolen from utility workers who came to Maine to restore power
Donning suits and fedoras, these kids started Dapper Wednesdays at their rural Maine school
Harold Osher, philanthropist and map collector, dies at 99
Distracted ‘Grinch’ crashes into NH business sign
Bangor High honors Guy Perron with 6-3 hockey victory over Hampden Academy