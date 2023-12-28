Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and rain down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Wastewater from Piscataquis, Cumberland and Kennebec counties tested this month show the highest concentrations of COVID-19 since January.

Trump’s campaign cited two examples of Bellows using the term “insurrection” on social media to describe the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Steadily increasing home and rental prices, a short supply of housing, heightened rates of homelessness and big ideas from legislators defined the housing market in Maine this year.

This year, the stories about Maine history that resonated most with readers spanned the gamut from ancient geology to businesses that only closed within the past decade.

There’s three days left in a year that saw both tragedies and turmoil and actual good news in the grand old state of Maine.

The park’s estimated total visits through the end of November was 3.85 million, or about 93,000 visits behind where it was at the end of November 2022.

It was the first time Custom and Border Protection officers trained at Caribou Community School.

John Barretto has until July 1 to finish the work. If he doesn’t, the city can charge Barretto for the removal and disposal of his property.

He played ferocious guitar in multiple Maine bands including Skull 69, Rodeo Jesus, The Donner Party and Cowgirls of the Damned.

The Black Bears played their way into the NCAA Tournament conversation with its 10-3-1 start. Now to keep it going.

“Hands down, the world’s best hot Italian sausage is sold exclusively at the one and only Blue Hill Fair,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

Spectrum still working on internet outages after wind storm

Former Camden private school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student a decade ago

The Holy Donut is expanding to Brunswick

Gear stolen from utility workers who came to Maine to restore power

Donning suits and fedoras, these kids started Dapper Wednesdays at their rural Maine school

Harold Osher, philanthropist and map collector, dies at 99

Distracted ‘Grinch’ crashes into NH business sign

Bangor High honors Guy Perron with 6-3 hockey victory over Hampden Academy