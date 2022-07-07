Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twelve more Mainers have died and another 467 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,436 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
The University of Maine at Presque Isle has canceled its Upward Bound program’s in-person activities this week due to 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Former Millinocket police chief warned not to create hostile work environment for women
The Maine Criminal Justice Academy stopped short of disciplining Craig Worster because it did not have the authority to do so.
Millinocket will give school staff a raise even though it doesn’t have a budget
An uproar involving the school department, teachers and town councilors led some staff to question whether they would be paid at all.
Former Greenpeace captain steps up as a crew shortage threatens island’s ferry service
Working on the Isleboro ferry is certainly less dramatic than Peter Wilcox’s 38 eventful, sometimes-harrowing years with Greenpeace.
The Blue Hill Peninsula joins growing push to make trails more accessible
Blue Hill Peninsula is joining a nationwide push to make scenic nature strolls accessible to people of all abilities.
Bangor airport will expand security area and replace terminal connector with $14.2M award
The funding the Bangor airport received is for projects that address aging infrastructure in airport terminals in the U.S..
One of these vacant spaces could house southern Maine’s next big restaurant
The Portland Food Map hosts an exhaustive monthly roundup of retail rents that could potentially make great restaurant locations.
Home prices drop more in Maine’s key housing markets
Drops in home prices and longer days on the market are signs that the market is cooling and offering opportunities to potential buyers.
This UMaine professor wants to show how a curious mouse can change the entire forest
Shrews, squirrels, voles and even a small mouse can disperse around 95 percent of tree seeds found in a forest.
Paul LePage’s new plan for his old tax cut ideas
After talking about the idea for years, former Gov. Paul LePage kicked off his Blaine House return bid just over one year ago.
Locals report seeing a monkey in downtown Portland
Anna McMurchy figured it was a squirrel, or maybe a chipmunk, running across Congress Street, in front of her car on Monday afternoon.
Thieves aren’t to blame for a popular roadside bakery’s recent price hikes
Puzzle Mountain Bakery owners Ryan and Devon Wheeler recently announced significant price increases for 2022 due largely to inflation.
Cooper Flagg leads team in rebounds and blocks as USA advances to U17 World Cup quarterfinals
The 15-year-old Cooper Flagg had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, both game-highs, to go with eight points in 20 minutes and 12 seconds of playing time.
In other Maine news …
Dakin Pool to reopen with limited hours
Teen missing from Bangor area since Sunday located
Conservationists challenge Maine lobster fishery’s sustainability certification
A mystery customer recently left hundreds of dollars worth of tips at a Woolwich restaurant
Maine’s high court upholds man’s 50-year sentence for murder
Arrest made in connection with February Pembroke homicide
Sanford family still missing after nearly a week
Searsport fire chief resigns amid investigation into alleged embezzlement
Maine defense lawyer availability reaches all-time low
Penquis passengers claim agency’s driver caused 2020 crash by falling asleep
Prospect Harbor lighthouse fire deemed an accident
Dozens of dead birds found off coast of Biddeford, likely due to avian flu
Piscataquis jail is only in Maine without staff qualified to give out medications