Twelve more Mainers have died and another 467 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,436 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has canceled its Upward Bound program’s in-person activities this week due to 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Maine Criminal Justice Academy stopped short of disciplining Craig Worster because it did not have the authority to do so.

An uproar involving the school department, teachers and town councilors led some staff to question whether they would be paid at all.

Working on the Isleboro ferry is certainly less dramatic than Peter Wilcox’s 38 eventful, sometimes-harrowing years with Greenpeace.

Blue Hill Peninsula is joining a nationwide push to make scenic nature strolls accessible to people of all abilities.

The funding the Bangor airport received is for projects that address aging infrastructure in airport terminals in the U.S..

The Portland Food Map hosts an exhaustive monthly roundup of retail rents that could potentially make great restaurant locations.

Drops in home prices and longer days on the market are signs that the market is cooling and offering opportunities to potential buyers.

Shrews, squirrels, voles and even a small mouse can disperse around 95 percent of tree seeds found in a forest.

After talking about the idea for years, former Gov. Paul LePage kicked off his Blaine House return bid just over one year ago.

Anna McMurchy figured it was a squirrel, or maybe a chipmunk, running across Congress Street, in front of her car on Monday afternoon.

Puzzle Mountain Bakery owners Ryan and Devon Wheeler recently announced significant price increases for 2022 due largely to inflation.

The 15-year-old Cooper Flagg had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, both game-highs, to go with eight points in 20 minutes and 12 seconds of playing time.

In other Maine news …

Dakin Pool to reopen with limited hours

Teen missing from Bangor area since Sunday located

Conservationists challenge Maine lobster fishery’s sustainability certification

A mystery customer recently left hundreds of dollars worth of tips at a Woolwich restaurant

Maine’s high court upholds man’s 50-year sentence for murder

Arrest made in connection with February Pembroke homicide

Sanford family still missing after nearly a week

Searsport fire chief resigns amid investigation into alleged embezzlement

Maine defense lawyer availability reaches all-time low

Penquis passengers claim agency’s driver caused 2020 crash by falling asleep

Prospect Harbor lighthouse fire deemed an accident

Dozens of dead birds found off coast of Biddeford, likely due to avian flu

Piscataquis jail is only in Maine without staff qualified to give out medications

Cumberland County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell