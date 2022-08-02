Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Emerging evidence suggests that catching the coronavirus a second time can heighten long-term health risks, a worrisome development as the circulation of increasingly contagious omicron subvariants leads to greater numbers of reinfections.

Transgender adults in Maine still report higher rates unemployment, poverty and food insecurity than their cisgender peers.

Charlie Zorich and Kirk Linder are worried that their business may be in jeopardy after a town selectman has delayed the renewal of their liquor license.

It is good news for the state, because those two sectors are a big part of the tourism industry, a major economic contributor.

A group convinced of Dennis Dechaine’s innocence is raising the $50,000 it claims is required to cover the costs for new DNA testing.

Turns out, despite many theories and half-truths, no one knows exactly why Brewer became the Witches.

The Skowhegan River Park would enhance whitewater for activities such as kayaking, surfing and tubing, and include a 2-mile promenade.

The extension allows Deer Isle’s Island Nursing Home to hold onto its licenses until October 2023 even though it’s not operating.

The bill is a simple framework that would ban states from instituting regulations that would impose an “undue burden” on abortion access before the point of viability.

The majority of private well owners who have reported running out of water are in the southwestern part of the state.

In other Maine news …

Lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because state police heard confidential calls

Man arrested as abortion protesters gather outside MDI home of conservative judge lobbyist

Men accused of planning Rangeley robbery that left 1 dead go on trial Tuesday

Man charged with attempted murder after Aroostook County standoff

4 accused of vandalizing Rockland school with racial slurs and swastikas

Ex-Hermon softball coach admits to lying about job to keep workers’ comp benefits

Lewiston man dies from injuries after crash in Hartford

Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance

Penobscot County man has been infected with monkeypox

Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

Dairy workers continue pressuring Hannaford to adopt stronger labor protections

Yarmouth faces dire shortage of volunteer firefighters

Popular Maine beach reopens after another great white shark sighting