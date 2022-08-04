Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 80 to mid-90s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here, and where to find cooling centers across the state here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Eleven more Mainers have died and another 250 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,481. Check out our tracker for more information.
How a Belfast teacher helped a Ukrainian counterpart escape war
A teacher in Belfast formed a strong bond with a Ukrainian English teacher and became a lifeline as she fled her war-torn country.
A quiet Belfast community became the epicenter of theft
Two men were arrested in Belfast on Tuesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking after a search warrant turned up around $200,000 worth of items linked to at least 15 burglary investigations throughout Waldo, Hancock and Penobscot counties.
Susan Collins and Angus King argue for Electoral College reform
Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King highlighted the importance of a plan to overhaul the Electoral College count during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Read more: How consensus emerged around Susan Collins’ electoral count overhaul
Neighbors object to proposed 30-duplex subdivision in Bangor
Residents strenuously objected at a Tuesday night meeting to a developer’s plans to build a subdivision with 30 duplexes in Bangor.
Fewer poor Mainers went without insurance after Medicaid expansion
In the first year after Medicaid expansion, the number of uninsured, low-income Mainers fell 5 percent.
Jimmy Buffett brings his traveling carnival of fans to Bangor
Bangor was a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” for plenty on Tuesday night during a Jimmy Buffett concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.
Eastern Maine Medical Center maintenance workers announce intent to unionize
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 4 filed a petition to represent 26 skilled maintenance workers.
Maine among top states where homeowners are quickly building wealth
The numbers reflect the upside of the hot real estate market in Maine, where prices continued to rise to a median of $360,825 in June.
Nirav Shah says he is committed to current role and has no plans to run for office
Nirav Shah was referencing the racist tweets people directed toward him when he said that he might run for office in retaliation.
Nonprofit leader departs from hotel redevelopment project in Presque Isle
Clinton Deschene, who began Ignite PI as the director of community innovation, resigned about a month ago.
Proposed Jonesport fish farm in hands of planning board after voters rejected ban
Kingfish Maine wants to develop a $110 million land-based fish farm for growing yellowtail on a 94-acre lot on Dun Garvan Road.
Company helping restart Hampden trash plant has roots in failed Katahdin-area investor
CS Solutions is closely linked with Cate Street, sharing officers, addresses and some business history with the investment firm.
In other Maine news:
Smoker stolen from Bangor business discovered in Piscataquis County woods
Dump truck and car collide head-on in Standish
What not to do during your summer vacation at the lake
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
Maine Lobster Festival returns to Rockland for 1st time in 2 years
Portland superintendent to leave after this school year
Hampden may build a community center next to its public pool
South Portland cracks down on crime at hotel shelters
Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial
Man accused of crashing truck into Old Town house and fleeing scene
Drought causes manganese levels to spike in Berwick drinking water
Accomplished playwright launches theater program for children in Aroostook
Rhode Island humbles Riverdogs in American Legion baseball regional opener
UMaine begins search for new women’s ice hockey head coach
Man seriously injured in Bremen crash
Maine rakes in more earmarks than bigger states like California
Dueling plans emerge to reduce cruise ship traffic in Bar Harbor
Missing Penobscot County man found safe
This is the perfect time to jig for deep-water lake trout
Scarborough may have a 2nd chance to lure Amazon to town