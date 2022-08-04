Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 80 to mid-90s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here, and where to find cooling centers across the state here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eleven more Mainers have died and another 250 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,481. Check out our tracker for more information.

A teacher in Belfast formed a strong bond with a Ukrainian English teacher and became a lifeline as she fled her war-torn country.

Two men were arrested in Belfast on Tuesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking after a search warrant turned up around $200,000 worth of items linked to at least 15 burglary investigations throughout Waldo, Hancock and Penobscot counties.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King highlighted the importance of a plan to overhaul the Electoral College count during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Read more: How consensus emerged around Susan Collins’ electoral count overhaul

Residents strenuously objected at a Tuesday night meeting to a developer’s plans to build a subdivision with 30 duplexes in Bangor.

In the first year after Medicaid expansion, the number of uninsured, low-income Mainers fell 5 percent.

Bangor was a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” for plenty on Tuesday night during a Jimmy Buffett concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 4 filed a petition to represent 26 skilled maintenance workers.

The numbers reflect the upside of the hot real estate market in Maine, where prices continued to rise to a median of $360,825 in June.

Nirav Shah was referencing the racist tweets people directed toward him when he said that he might run for office in retaliation.

Clinton Deschene, who began Ignite PI as the director of community innovation, resigned about a month ago.

Kingfish Maine wants to develop a $110 million land-based fish farm for growing yellowtail on a 94-acre lot on Dun Garvan Road.

CS Solutions is closely linked with Cate Street, sharing officers, addresses and some business history with the investment firm.

In other Maine news:

Smoker stolen from Bangor business discovered in Piscataquis County woods

Dump truck and car collide head-on in Standish

What not to do during your summer vacation at the lake

Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine

Maine Lobster Festival returns to Rockland for 1st time in 2 years

Portland superintendent to leave after this school year

1 killed in Winslow crash

Hampden may build a community center next to its public pool

South Portland cracks down on crime at hotel shelters

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Man accused of crashing truck into Old Town house and fleeing scene

Drought causes manganese levels to spike in Berwick drinking water

Accomplished playwright launches theater program for children in Aroostook

Rhode Island humbles Riverdogs in American Legion baseball regional opener

UMaine begins search for new women’s ice hockey head coach

Man seriously injured in Bremen crash

Maine rakes in more earmarks than bigger states like California

Dueling plans emerge to reduce cruise ship traffic in Bar Harbor

Missing Penobscot County man found safe

This is the perfect time to jig for deep-water lake trout

Scarborough may have a 2nd chance to lure Amazon to town

Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough collision