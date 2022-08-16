Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with mostly or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are expected to be few, if any, disruptions to the athletic schedule this season due to COVID-19.

Alsid Hampden plans to build a 40,000-square-foot warehouse on Carey Circle and potentially a second, smaller 15,000-square-foot one.

The sculptures were created in hopes to celebrate Maine’s long history of granite harvesting and stone carving.

The university published a notice Monday seeking “individuals and firms” qualified in executive searches to take the lead in finding Ken Ralph’s replacement.

The stakes are high, with money, jobs and the will of the people hanging in the balance.

A pair of 100-pound propane tanks that exploded Sunday at a Fifield Point home are what shook neighboring residents on the western side of the island, officials said.

Dr. Anthony Perrone was ordered to undergo a psychiatric and substance use evaluation after another case of sexual misconduct with a female patient.

The mystery 6-to-7 pound sleeve-like object landed at high speeds 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue as he was walking outside, officials said.

The new bridge is essential to ensure the safety of all who travel between the two borders as well as vital to supporting the economy of northern Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said.

The Rams will have an entirely new look this season after losing 27 seniors and standout tight end Landon Clark.

“I’ve been looking for that fish for 20 years,” Randy Thurston said about his 50 1/4 inch striper.

In other Maine news …

Levant apple orchard unveils giant Winnie-the-Pooh maze

Nearly all residents have returned to Glenburn senior living facility after fire

A man’s 3-year wait may change how Maine looks at speedy trial rights

Man wanted for triple homicide in New York City remains held in Maine

Attorneys make opening cases in Aroostook double murder trial

Man who died at Cumberland County Jail has been identified

Rockland police investigating vandalism spree

New York man hauls in nearly 44-inch fish to win Fort Kent Muskie Derby

Bean-hole dinner in Patten celebrates Maine’s river driving heritage

Maine schools burdened by surge in retiring and resigning teachers

Maine online book club company raises $1M to expand

New building permits in Maine have started slowing down

2 people killed in Berwick collision

Man and woman hospitalized after Brunswick motorcycle collision

Portlanders can now use a bike share program to get around the city

13 dogs rescued from kill shelters arrive in Maine