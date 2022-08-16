Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with mostly or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Maine high school sports have no COVID protocols for the 1st time since pandemic start
There are expected to be few, if any, disruptions to the athletic schedule this season due to COVID-19.
Developer proposes up to 55,000 square feet of warehouse space in Hampden
Alsid Hampden plans to build a 40,000-square-foot warehouse on Carey Circle and potentially a second, smaller 15,000-square-foot one.
Why there are 34 huge, granite sculptures scattered throughout eastern Maine
The sculptures were created in hopes to celebrate Maine’s long history of granite harvesting and stone carving.
UMaine will use outside firm to find new athletic director despite botched president search
The university published a notice Monday seeking “individuals and firms” qualified in executive searches to take the lead in finding Ken Ralph’s replacement.
Maine high court’s rulings may not end CMP corridor battle
The stakes are high, with money, jobs and the will of the people hanging in the balance.
Propane tanks exploded at Stonington home in fatal fire on Sunday
A pair of 100-pound propane tanks that exploded Sunday at a Fifield Point home are what shook neighboring residents on the western side of the island, officials said.
Plastic surgeon once fired by Augusta hospital punished for having sex with patient
Dr. Anthony Perrone was ordered to undergo a psychiatric and substance use evaluation after another case of sexual misconduct with a female patient.
Falling aircraft debris nearly hits man outside Maine State House
The mystery 6-to-7 pound sleeve-like object landed at high speeds 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue as he was walking outside, officials said.
Janet Mills tours future site of Madawaska-Edmundston bridge
The new bridge is essential to ensure the safety of all who travel between the two borders as well as vital to supporting the economy of northern Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said.
Bangor football team returns only 2 of its starters
The Rams will have an entirely new look this season after losing 27 seniors and standout tight end Landon Clark.
Maine angler catches ‘unicorn’ of a fish with a 50-inch striper
“I’ve been looking for that fish for 20 years,” Randy Thurston said about his 50 1/4 inch striper.
