Today is Friday. The temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten more Mainers have died and another 293 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,534 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Maine CDC is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 nursing homes across the state. An outbreak is identified when five or more people test positive.

This week’s rollout of omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters is low-key compared to the all-out effort of past launches, but appointments are plentiful if you know where to look.

Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age.

Some worry it could have a “drastic” effect on sales, even though there hasn’t been a whale entanglement linked to Maine lobster in almost 20 years.

PLUS: Thousands of businesses have pledged to avoid any items that appear on Seafood Watch’s red list.

“If he hadn’t gotten me out when he did, it may not have been good,” Ryan Deane said of the track worker who pulled him from the wreck.

Coach Tom Bird could feel his days in the athletic department coming to an end.

Twenty-five fixtures contained lead levels either well above Maine’s 4 parts per billion limit or the federal 15 ppb.

Director Jonathan Berry will make his Penobscot Theatre debut next week with “Clarkston,” the opening production of the season.

The Hampden Fitness Court has seven exercise stations where people can use their own body weight to workout.

Last spring, female soldiers pushed lawmakers to call for an independent investigation of the guard after coming forward in a Bangor Daily News series that exposed a culture on the Army side that is permissive of sexual abuse, retaliates against soldiers who come forward, and causes lasting harm that drives women out of the service.

The tasting room and a small brewing operation are slated to open in 2024 at The Downs, a multi-use development that replaced the racetrack.

Now, even more local mass transit passengers can wait for their rides not just in comfort — out of the sun and foul weather — but in style, too.

The five teams this season all have a lot of quality returnees and will be among the favorites to defend their crowns.

“The first step is to throw your field guide in the trash,” BDN birding expert Bob Duchense writes.

In other Maine news …

Deputy kills man during attempted arrest in Waterboro

Man shot in the face in Gardiner

Massachusetts man charged with murder following Portland shooting

Maine man indicted for allegedly stalking child while working as school bus driver

New Maine commission begins probe of attorney-client jail recordings

Election deniers are swamping Maine officials with records requests

Mana Abdi running unopposed in bid to become Maine’s 1st Somali-American lawmaker

Maine native Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut

Portland eatery makes Bon Appetit’s list of top 50 new restaurants in the nation

Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend

Student hit by truck at Bates College

Logun McMahon scores 4 touchdowns in John Bapst’s shutout victory over Old Town