Five more Mainers have died and another 524 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,635 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Sawyer Loftus earned the Bob Drake Young Writer’s Award, while the BDN won several first-place honors, including for Maine’s best daily paper.

The race between Senate President Troy Jackson and Rep. Sue Bernard is likely to draw more than $1 million in spending by Election Day.

LePage said Biden won the election “fair and square” but that the president is “not really in a position to be running the country.”

At an event in Bath, Mills was defiant when asked about Brookfield, quickly noting it is one of the world’s biggest companies of its kind.

The news marks the latest symptoms of a long-running staffing crisis at Long Creek repeatedly linked to unsafe conditions.

As part of the program, a community assistance team would respond to mental health crisis calls to de-escalate the situation.

Ryan Stovall published his poetry and fiction to show other veterans, especially those with PTSD, that they’re not alone.

Stockholm, with its low crime rate and ample farmland, is attracting many families who are looking for a quieter lifestyle.

If approved, the Blue Hill Peninsula’s proposed regional housing authority would be stand out for involving so many municipalities.

One is the former property of David Rockefeller Sr., which was bought in 2018 by Mitchell Rales for $19 million.

Chansonetta Stanley Emmons captured unique photographs showing agrarian Maine life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Hydrogen is a storable form of energy, which means it could be used to backup or supplement current sustainable energy sources.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homer to help the Astros overcome an early 3-0 deficit.

There’s a reason only about 1 in 5 Maine hunters are successful in a given year.

