Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s, with scattered showers throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Five more Mainers have died and another 524 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,635 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
BDN’s Sawyer Loftus takes top honor for young journalists
Sawyer Loftus earned the Bob Drake Young Writer’s Award, while the BDN won several first-place honors, including for Maine’s best daily paper.
Inside the heated campaign for Troy Jackson’s Maine Senate seat
The race between Senate President Troy Jackson and Rep. Sue Bernard is likely to draw more than $1 million in spending by Election Day.
Paul LePage calls Joe Biden’s presidency a ‘power play’ from Jill Biden
LePage said Biden won the election “fair and square” but that the president is “not really in a position to be running the country.”
Janet Mills hits Kennebec dam owner for ‘playing politics’
At an event in Bath, Mills was defiant when asked about Brookfield, quickly noting it is one of the world’s biggest companies of its kind.
Maine kids in youth prison are often locked in cells because of staff shortages
The news marks the latest symptoms of a long-running staffing crisis at Long Creek repeatedly linked to unsafe conditions.
Bangor will soon send social workers to mental health calls instead of cops
As part of the program, a community assistance team would respond to mental health crisis calls to de-escalate the situation.
Mainer who served as Green Beret writes poetry to cope with war trauma
Ryan Stovall published his poetry and fiction to show other veterans, especially those with PTSD, that they’re not alone.
Why a tiny northern Maine town started attracting families long before COVID
Stockholm, with its low crime rate and ample farmland, is attracting many families who are looking for a quieter lifestyle.
Blue Hill Peninsula is considering a new way to solve housing crisis
If approved, the Blue Hill Peninsula’s proposed regional housing authority would be stand out for involving so many municipalities.
Exclusive MDI properties getting $12M in upgrades
One is the former property of David Rockefeller Sr., which was bought in 2018 by Mitchell Rales for $19 million.
Century-old photographs reveal rare look into rural Maine life
Chansonetta Stanley Emmons captured unique photographs showing agrarian Maine life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Maine joins national effort to develop clean hydrogen as energy source
Hydrogen is a storable form of energy, which means it could be used to backup or supplement current sustainable energy sources.
Former UMaine shortstop Jeremy Pena named ALCS MVP as Astros advance to World Series
Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homer to help the Astros overcome an early 3-0 deficit.
What you need to know to shoot a deer this season
There’s a reason only about 1 in 5 Maine hunters are successful in a given year.
In other Maine news …
New details emerge in Arundel plane crash that killed construction execs
Arrest made in Lewiston homicide investigation
Former Maine corrections officer guilty of manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed 9-year-old
Portland police say new county jail policy puts community at risk
Massachusetts man dies in single-vehicle interstate crash in Pittsfield
Investigators don’t know what caused fatal fire that decimated a Stonington home
CAT ferry ridership down during 1st season back from 3-year hiatus
Mainer killed in WWII to be buried on Veterans Day
Violins recovered from the Holocaust will be played in Maine this month
Number of children admitted to hospital with respiratory virus surging in Maine
Controversial LGBTQ book will stay in Medomak high school’s library
Record enrollment at Central Maine Community College as attendance increases across system
Quinnipiac rebounds for 6-2 hockey win over UMaine
Stony Brook football rallies to stun UMaine
Hampden senior wins boys cross country Class A North championship
Runners from Edward Little and Orono win girls cross country titles
Orono football ousts Bucksport in thrilling 8-player small school North quarterfinal
2 Aroostook County girls soccer teams win in the preliminary playoffs
7 undefeated North girls soccer teams will battle for regional titles
Madawaska girls advance to Class D quarterfinals with 6-2 prelim win over MSSM