Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state and a lingering breeze. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 243 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,722. Check out our tracker for more information.
Donald Trump’s Maine loyalists not sold on alternate 2024 candidates
More Maine conservatives are considering moving on from Donald Trump after a disappointing midterm election.
PLUS: The Maine secretary of state’s office estimates roughly 75 percent of the state’s voters turned out for the midterm election, which could put Maine among the nation’s leaders.
Consumer-owned utility question qualifies for Maine’s 2023 ballot
The proposal would allow a quasi-public agency to buy out the infrastructure of CMP and Versant Power, the state’s largest utilities.
Former trooper describes retaliation from Maine State Police
Former Trooper George Loder’s testimony came on the third day of his federal whistleblower trial in Portland.
Dead River’s acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
Maine Energy Co. started supplying heating fuel to the Bangor area in 1932.
Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies will start wearing body cameras
That would make it the second county sheriff’s office in Maine to adopt body and dashboard cameras, after Androscoggin County.
Grant will help artists afford to keep creating in Bangor
“We need to keep creative people here, because that’s what makes Bangor cool,” said Josh Gass, managing director of Launchpad.
Buoys made of mushrooms stay afloat in Maine waters
The buoys seem to attract birds more than any other type of buoy, but it’s unclear if that affected the oysters growing underwater.
Jonesport approves building permit for $110M fish farm
Kingfish still needs to survive appeals before construction can begin on the fish farm.
New Maine program will provide loans for energy efficiency building upgrades
Approved energy-efficient improvements include rooftop solar panels, a renewable energy-sourced heating system or insulation.
The gruesome double hanging that led Maine to outlaw executions
Two ax murderers, convicted of slaughtering five people, were executed by hanging on June 25, 1875 in Thomaston.
Penobscot River Atlantic salmon returns 2nd highest in 11 years
An estimated 1,325 Atlantic salmon made their way through Milford and Orono this year, up from 561 last year.
Former NBA player’s talk launches Aroostook school drug prevention programs
Chris Herren shared his story of struggling with addiction, and encouraged Caribou High School students to embrace positive experiences.
A freshman could provide scoring spark UMaine men’s hockey needs
Felix Trudeau is back on the ice after breaking a finger, and he’s seriously making up for lost time.
Meet the filmmaker who became a Maine high-school basketball savant
The anonymous expert behind the closely-watched Maine Basketball Rankings Twitter account is finally going public.
In other Maine news …
Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power on Wednesday night
House passes bill to avert national rail strike despite Jared Golden’s opposition
CMP corridor’s outlook remains hazy despite victory in Maine’s high court
Walgreens paid $68,000 in fines after state finds it failed to meet staffing requirements, records show
Missing Buckfield teen found in North Carolina
Portland woman’s death ruled a homicide
Man killed in Portland shooting
$165K worth of fentanyl seized in Corinna
Former Brunswick councilor charged with possessing child pornography
BMV branches reopen after threat closed them to walk-in customers Tuesday
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for armed standoff at Brewer Walmart
Crossing signal where teen was hit by car in Biddeford delayed
One of the state’s rarest bats is now on the federal endangered species list