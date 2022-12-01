Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state and a lingering breeze. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 243 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,722. Check out our tracker for more information.

More Maine conservatives are considering moving on from Donald Trump after a disappointing midterm election.

PLUS: The Maine secretary of state’s office estimates roughly 75 percent of the state’s voters turned out for the midterm election, which could put Maine among the nation’s leaders.

The proposal would allow a quasi-public agency to buy out the infrastructure of CMP and Versant Power, the state’s largest utilities.

Former Trooper George Loder’s testimony came on the third day of his federal whistleblower trial in Portland.

Maine Energy Co. started supplying heating fuel to the Bangor area in 1932.

That would make it the second county sheriff’s office in Maine to adopt body and dashboard cameras, after Androscoggin County.

“We need to keep creative people here, because that’s what makes Bangor cool,” said Josh Gass, managing director of Launchpad.

The buoys seem to attract birds more than any other type of buoy, but it’s unclear if that affected the oysters growing underwater.

Kingfish still needs to survive appeals before construction can begin on the fish farm.

Approved energy-efficient improvements include rooftop solar panels, a renewable energy-sourced heating system or insulation.

Two ax murderers, convicted of slaughtering five people, were executed by hanging on June 25, 1875 in Thomaston.

An estimated 1,325 Atlantic salmon made their way through Milford and Orono this year, up from 561 last year.

Chris Herren shared his story of struggling with addiction, and encouraged Caribou High School students to embrace positive experiences.

Felix Trudeau is back on the ice after breaking a finger, and he’s seriously making up for lost time.

The anonymous expert behind the closely-watched Maine Basketball Rankings Twitter account is finally going public.

In other Maine news …

Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power on Wednesday night

House passes bill to avert national rail strike despite Jared Golden’s opposition

CMP corridor’s outlook remains hazy despite victory in Maine’s high court

Walgreens paid $68,000 in fines after state finds it failed to meet staffing requirements, records show

Missing Buckfield teen found in North Carolina

Portland woman’s death ruled a homicide

Man killed in Portland shooting

$165K worth of fentanyl seized in Corinna

Former Brunswick councilor charged with possessing child pornography

BMV branches reopen after threat closed them to walk-in customers Tuesday

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for armed standoff at Brewer Walmart

Crossing signal where teen was hit by car in Biddeford delayed

One of the state’s rarest bats is now on the federal endangered species list