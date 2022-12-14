Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s, with cloudy skies and scattered snow showers in the north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Dropping middle-class relief checks may not solve Maine’s heating aid impasse
Instead of a $450 check for everyone making under $100,000, checks ranging from $275 to $800 would go to folks making under $30,000 a year.
PLUS: Dan Brennan, director of the Maine State Housing Authority, said this week that the average LIHEAP aid will buy 85 fewer gallons of heating oil and 97 fewer gallons of kerosene because of rising prices.
Maine Maritime soccer player killed in crash remembered as ‘little brother’ by team
Brian Kenealy, a 20-year-old sophomore midfielder, is remembered as someone filled with passion for his community.
Former downtown Bangor Hydro building will welcome tenants next month
At least 15 tenants will move into 33 State St. by January.
The number of hate crimes reported against LGBTQ Mainers outpaced national rate in 2021
Nearly a third of hate crimes reported in Maine last year were directed against LGBTQ people.
Penobscot County treasurer sentenced to 10 days in jail
The plea resolves charges dating back to May 2021, when John Hiatt allegedly harassed and stalked a local woman.
Plumbing tape used on water pipes is made with PFAS
Teflon tape, made with the likely carcinogenic perfluorooctanoic acid, could be contaminating Maine water supplies.
Limestone school closed due to overwhelming number of staff illnesses
As of Tuesday, nine of Limestone Community School’s 14 full-time teachers were out sick, prompting the school closure.
PLUS: Maine hospitals are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses, with MaineHealth reporting the highest flu numbers in 10 years.
Maine’s final execution in 1885 didn’t go so smoothly
When Daniel Wilkinson, 38, made it to the end of the hangman’s noose, the rope was just barely tight enough to finish the grisly execution.
UMaine hires Jude Killy as new athletic director
He has been at Miami University in Ohio since 2008 and has received five promotions during his time there.
UMaine men’s hockey is on its best winning streak in years
The Black Bears extended their winning streak to four games Saturday, its longest streak since the 2019-20 team won five straight in early 2020.
Vote for the northern Maine high school athlete of the week
The voting is open through Thursday evening.
Maine will add a new division for 8-player high school soccer in 2023
That will give high schools struggling with low participation numbers in soccer to continue offering the sport.
A Maine man took his friend into the woods for one final deer hunt
Jerry Galusha wasn’t going to let his longtime friend Doug Cooke miss out on this year’s deer hunt, despite his battle with renal failure.
A record year for Maine deer leaves this hunter puzzled again
“I laid eyes on more deer than ever this season. The problem was, they saw me first.”
Watch these elusive creatures cross the water at a remote Maine pond
Allie Ladd knew exactly where to plant his trail cam to glimpse a fisher and a lynx, just hours apart.
In other Maine news …
Joe Biden signs Susan Collins-led gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
Maine Housing director calls emergency heating assistance a necessity
79-year-old killed in Turner crash has been identified
Portland man accused of driving more than 120 mph on NH highway
Former Greenville police chief pleads guilty to arson and other charges
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to Lewiston death
Maine man gets prison sentence for filing false records for health care business
Cadillac Mountain is a prime spot for studying climate change
Hermon approves renting high school auditorium to church on month-to-month basis
Lobstermen protest outside Whole Foods after Maine lobster ban
Guilford teacher and selectperson honored for his civic engagement
More Maine schools switch to remote learning due to surging sickness
Nokomis pulls away in 2nd half to take down Bangor boys basketball