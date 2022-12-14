Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s, with cloudy skies and scattered snow showers in the north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Instead of a $450 check for everyone making under $100,000, checks ranging from $275 to $800 would go to folks making under $30,000 a year.

PLUS: Dan Brennan, director of the Maine State Housing Authority, said this week that the average LIHEAP aid will buy 85 fewer gallons of heating oil and 97 fewer gallons of kerosene because of rising prices.

Brian Kenealy, a 20-year-old sophomore midfielder, is remembered as someone filled with passion for his community.

At least 15 tenants will move into 33 State St. by January.

Nearly a third of hate crimes reported in Maine last year were directed against LGBTQ people.

The plea resolves charges dating back to May 2021, when John Hiatt allegedly harassed and stalked a local woman.

Teflon tape, made with the likely carcinogenic perfluorooctanoic acid, could be contaminating Maine water supplies.

As of Tuesday, nine of Limestone Community School’s 14 full-time teachers were out sick, prompting the school closure.

PLUS: Maine hospitals are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses, with MaineHealth reporting the highest flu numbers in 10 years.

When Daniel Wilkinson, 38, made it to the end of the hangman’s noose, the rope was just barely tight enough to finish the grisly execution.

He has been at Miami University in Ohio since 2008 and has received five promotions during his time there.

The Black Bears extended their winning streak to four games Saturday, its longest streak since the 2019-20 team won five straight in early 2020.

The voting is open through Thursday evening.

That will give high schools struggling with low participation numbers in soccer to continue offering the sport.

Jerry Galusha wasn’t going to let his longtime friend Doug Cooke miss out on this year’s deer hunt, despite his battle with renal failure.

“I laid eyes on more deer than ever this season. The problem was, they saw me first.”

Allie Ladd knew exactly where to plant his trail cam to glimpse a fisher and a lynx, just hours apart.

In other Maine news …

Joe Biden signs Susan Collins-led gay marriage bill at White House ceremony

Maine Housing director calls emergency heating assistance a necessity

79-year-old killed in Turner crash has been identified

Portland man accused of driving more than 120 mph on NH highway

Former Greenville police chief pleads guilty to arson and other charges

Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to Lewiston death

Maine man gets prison sentence for filing false records for health care business

Cadillac Mountain is a prime spot for studying climate change

Hermon approves renting high school auditorium to church on month-to-month basis

Lobstermen protest outside Whole Foods after Maine lobster ban

Guilford teacher and selectperson honored for his civic engagement

More Maine schools switch to remote learning due to surging sickness

Nokomis pulls away in 2nd half to take down Bangor boys basketball