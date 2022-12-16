Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine and low-40s on the coast, with more snowfall expected in the interior of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The course has been in the works for at least a year, and will be taught by John Dennis, a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs.

That comes after federal jury this month found that the Maine State Police retaliated against a former trooper who pushed back against practices he believed were illegal.

As Jude Killy steps into his new role, he’ll have to form a strategy to tackle the roadblocks that have plagued UMaine’s athletic program.

The East Grand girls basketball team was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in Bangor this summer.

Since the 2008 market crash, Belfast has only issued around 10 to 20 new housing permits each year.

Multiple student and staff absences were reported across the MDI school system over the past week amid a surge in the flu, RSV and colds.

“Most birders have never taken a single ornithology course. I was a government major, and learned nothing useful,” BDN birding enthusiast Bob Duchense writes.

Point guards run the offense and have the ball in their hands far more than any other player on their team.

“Notes on the Landscape of Home” by Susan Hand Shetterly, who lives in Surry, is a collection of essays on time and place.

Poppy Lambert was chosen as a National Field Hockey Coaches Association second teamer and All-American, and graduate student forward Chloe Walton was selected to the third team.

