Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine and low-40s on the coast, with more snowfall expected in the interior of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bangor High will pilot a Wabanaki language and history course
The course has been in the works for at least a year, and will be taught by John Dennis, a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs.
After illegal spying allegations, Maine State Police to seek outside review of fusion center
That comes after federal jury this month found that the Maine State Police retaliated against a former trooper who pushed back against practices he believed were illegal.
UMaine’s new athletic director faces a unique set of challenges
As Jude Killy steps into his new role, he’ll have to form a strategy to tackle the roadblocks that have plagued UMaine’s athletic program.
3 years after Title IX, a small school in rural Maine won a historic championship
The East Grand girls basketball team was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in Bangor this summer.
New zoning changes would allow for more multifamily homes in Belfast
Since the 2008 market crash, Belfast has only issued around 10 to 20 new housing permits each year.
3 MDI schools will be closed Friday due to multiple illnesses
Multiple student and staff absences were reported across the MDI school system over the past week amid a surge in the flu, RSV and colds.
Even experienced birders still have a lot to learn
“Most birders have never taken a single ornithology course. I was a government major, and learned nothing useful,” BDN birding enthusiast Bob Duchense writes.
UMaine women’s basketball is playing without a true point guard
Point guards run the offense and have the ball in their hands far more than any other player on their team.
Susan Hand Shetterly’s latest book captures the nature of ‘place’
“Notes on the Landscape of Home” by Susan Hand Shetterly, who lives in Surry, is a collection of essays on time and place.
2 UMaine field hockey players earn All-American honors for 1st time in program history
Poppy Lambert was chosen as a National Field Hockey Coaches Association second teamer and All-American, and graduate student forward Chloe Walton was selected to the third team.
In other Maine news …
Latest closings, cancellations and delays
What we know about the rules for 8-player soccer
Small play becomes full-blown musical for Hermon Middle’s first drama club
These are the challenges awaiting the new UMaine athletic director
Bangor police ask for help to find man who went missing from Dorothea Dix
Man accused of killing Lewiston woman has been arrested
Homemade weapon and hatchet seized at Portland airport
Pedestrian seriously injured in Portland hit-and-run crash
Man killed in fiery Otisfield crash
Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in downtown Rockland
Freshman Brady Hews powers Orono boys basketball to blowout victory over Hermon
Old Navy will open in Waterville plaza
After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford
Columbia Falls lays groundwork for possible March vote on large project moratorium
Volunteers are growing softshell clams to rebuild Gouldsboro’s fishery