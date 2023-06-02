Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Bangor’s mysterious underground infrastructure is creating sinkholes 35 feet deep
Bangor saw six urgent sinkholes in 2020 and 2021, the unpredictable freeze-thaw pattern and spring rain opened 29 last year.
Eliot Cutler begins jail sentence for child pornography conviction
Eliot Cutler will spend the next nine months at the Hancock County Jail after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Susan Collins calls defense spending in debt limit deal ‘completely inadequate’
The debt limit deal reached over the weekend would cap national defense spending in fiscal year 2024 at $886 billion, a 3.2 percent bump.
Credit ratings agencies give Maine strong marks
With the high credit ratings, Maine can more easily attract investors willing to buy bonds covering major projects.
EV charging network down in southern Maine as woes continue
It’s unclear how many EVgo chargers are out at this time.
Wharf closure in midcoast community highlights shrinking access to working waterfront
Despite having thousands of miles of coastline, only about 20 miles are actually open to commercial access, and that figure is shrinking.
Orono church sues Hermon schools over refusal to lease auditorium for services
The Pines Church adheres to a literal interpretation of the Bible and alleges the school board violated the First and 14th amendments rejecting the lease.
Bar Harbor sea life museum reopens after 5 year hiatus
The new Oceanarium and Education Center opened on May 17 and will operate through late October.
Nesting season is in full swing and some Maine birds are ready for a fight
For much of the year, birds are tolerant of their own kind. During nesting season, all bets are off.
More Cajun eats and less liquor headed for Portland’s food scene
Local taste buds will soon enjoy new ice cream and Cajun options while a local distillery has shut down and put its equipment up for auction.
Mainers split over replacing chickadee license plates
Willard Beach closed to public due to burst pipe
Pedestrian struck near downtown Bangor
Thousands of Mainers will have a harder time getting SNAP benefits under debt ceiling deal
Maine’s child care overhaul has clearer path to passage
2 motorcyclists injured in Stockton Springs hit-and-run
Northern Light Acadia Hospital names new president
Stacyville teacher among 10 New England educators to receive new award
Fried fiddleheads are on the menu this summer at this Maine snack shack
Unresponsive man pulled from vehicle involved in head-on Kittery crash
18-year-old hospitalized after crashing motorcycle in Bangor
Maine lawmakers approve changes to paid leave proposal
Man who helped save father and child from Hallowell house fire has been identified
Crews are cleaning vandalized Maine police memorial
Bangor girls track team will try to claim its 3rd-straight Class A title
Catching a ‘majestic beast’ helped make a holiday celebration perfect for this Bangor family
Peru man resentenced to life in prison for killing his ex and her new boyfriend
Camden native Cole Anderson eliminated in NCAA Division I golf semifinals