Bangor saw six urgent sinkholes in 2020 and 2021, the unpredictable freeze-thaw pattern and spring rain opened 29 last year.

Eliot Cutler will spend the next nine months at the Hancock County Jail after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

The debt limit deal reached over the weekend would cap national defense spending in fiscal year 2024 at $886 billion, a 3.2 percent bump.

With the high credit ratings, Maine can more easily attract investors willing to buy bonds covering major projects.

It’s unclear how many EVgo chargers are out at this time.

Despite having thousands of miles of coastline, only about 20 miles are actually open to commercial access, and that figure is shrinking.

The Pines Church adheres to a literal interpretation of the Bible and alleges the school board violated the First and 14th amendments rejecting the lease.

The new Oceanarium and Education Center opened on May 17 and will operate through late October.

For much of the year, birds are tolerant of their own kind. During nesting season, all bets are off.

Local taste buds will soon enjoy new ice cream and Cajun options while a local distillery has shut down and put its equipment up for auction.

Mainers split over replacing chickadee license plates

Willard Beach closed to public due to burst pipe

Pedestrian struck near downtown Bangor

Thousands of Mainers will have a harder time getting SNAP benefits under debt ceiling deal

Maine’s child care overhaul has clearer path to passage

2 motorcyclists injured in Stockton Springs hit-and-run

Northern Light Acadia Hospital names new president

Stacyville teacher among 10 New England educators to receive new award

Fried fiddleheads are on the menu this summer at this Maine snack shack

Unresponsive man pulled from vehicle involved in head-on Kittery crash

18-year-old hospitalized after crashing motorcycle in Bangor

Maine lawmakers approve changes to paid leave proposal

Man who helped save father and child from Hallowell house fire has been identified

1 killed in Cushing crash

Crews are cleaning vandalized Maine police memorial

Bangor girls track team will try to claim its 3rd-straight Class A title

Catching a ‘majestic beast’ helped make a holiday celebration perfect for this Bangor family

Peru man resentenced to life in prison for killing his ex and her new boyfriend

Camden native Cole Anderson eliminated in NCAA Division I golf semifinals