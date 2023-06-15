Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s how much more Mainers will pay for electricity starting July 1
If you’re confused about just how much your electricity bill will rise in July, you’re not alone.
Maine’s messy solar fight invokes Paul LePage’s legacy
Maine’s generous solar energy incentives are in the spotlight again as Mainers face rising electricity bills.
Tuesday was the best day in a while for Maine Republicans
It’s not fun to be a Republican in Augusta these days, with Democrats killing virtually all their biggest priorities.
More Tuesday election news:
- 2 midcoast towns will pay 14.5 percent more under new school budget
- Milford picks former chair and newcomer to fill open select board seats
Bangor shelter will use $2.55M in COVID funds to expand temporary housing
That will allow Hope House Health and Living Center to add 10 transitional housing units to the 48 it currently operates.
A new cocktail bar is opening next to the Bangor Opera House
The bar will feature a full cocktail menu inspired by the theater’s history, alongside wine and local beer and a small menu of snacks.
Sexual harassment lawsuit against former state judge dismissed
The lawsuit was dropped in part because Charles Budd didn’t offer either woman job advancement or threaten them with retaliation.
Former Allagash zoning board member charged with assault after fight with selectman
Kim McBreairty, a former Allagash Zoning Board member, was arrested for allegedly threatening Selectman Joel Jackson Jr.
Catholic school sues over Maine law prohibiting LGBTQ+ discrimination to receive public funds
The firm representing St. Dominic Academy and Keith and Valori Radonis called the law an “end run” around the Supreme Court.
I feel your pain. I didn’t get drawn for a moose permit again, either.
When it comes to the Maine Moose Permit Lottery, it’s just better to assume that you aren’t going to get drawn.
A soggy but exhilarating adventure on Millinocket’s growing mountain bike trail
While the Millinocket Town Trails network is pint-sized for now, there are plans for it to grow and possibly connect to the larger trail network.
In other Maine news …
Jared Golden votes with GOP to overturn new gun regulation
Cool, rainy weather may be putting a dent in browntail moths
Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit their lowest point since July 2021
Bail set at $50K for man accused of trying to kidnap Bangor store clerk
Woman arrested for punching and biting sheriff’s deputy responding to Orrington fire
3-year-old remains in critical condition after Franklin vehicle fire
Ellsworth kitchen supply store listed for sale at nearly $3M
A man was left stabbed and robbed in the Belfast woods
Keep an eye out for black bears after multiple sightings, Belfast police say
2 Mexican men plead guilty to illegally entering Aroostook County
18-year-old killed in Dayton motorcycle crash
Budget airline will soon offer direct flights from Portland to Orlando
South Portland man accused of threatening FBI agent
Asylum seekers have until July 31 to vacate South Portland hotel
Portland’s The Grill Room closes indefinitely after fire
Ogunquit firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain
Bangor falls to Edward Little in Class A North baseball championship
Bangor Christian cruises past Katahdin to win D North baseball crown
Gabe Gifford strikes out 15 as Old Town defeats Ellsworth in B North baseball final
Nokomis softball rallies to beat Hermon and win its 1st Class B North regional title
Bucksport baseball team crushes Mattanawcook for Class C North championship
Machias erases early deficit to win its 1st D North softball regional title