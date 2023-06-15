Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

If you’re confused about just how much your electricity bill will rise in July, you’re not alone.

Maine’s generous solar energy incentives are in the spotlight again as Mainers face rising electricity bills.

It’s not fun to be a Republican in Augusta these days, with Democrats killing virtually all their biggest priorities.

More Tuesday election news:

That will allow Hope House Health and Living Center to add 10 transitional housing units to the 48 it currently operates.

The bar will feature a full cocktail menu inspired by the theater’s history, alongside wine and local beer and a small menu of snacks.

The lawsuit was dropped in part because Charles Budd didn’t offer either woman job advancement or threaten them with retaliation.

Kim McBreairty, a former Allagash Zoning Board member, was arrested for allegedly threatening Selectman Joel Jackson Jr.

The firm representing St. Dominic Academy and Keith and Valori Radonis called the law an “end run” around the Supreme Court.

When it comes to the Maine Moose Permit Lottery, it’s just better to assume that you aren’t going to get drawn.

While the Millinocket Town Trails network is pint-sized for now, there are plans for it to grow and possibly connect to the larger trail network.

In other Maine news …

Jared Golden votes with GOP to overturn new gun regulation

Cool, rainy weather may be putting a dent in browntail moths

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit their lowest point since July 2021

Bail set at $50K for man accused of trying to kidnap Bangor store clerk

Woman arrested for punching and biting sheriff’s deputy responding to Orrington fire

3-year-old remains in critical condition after Franklin vehicle fire

Ellsworth kitchen supply store listed for sale at nearly $3M

A man was left stabbed and robbed in the Belfast woods

Keep an eye out for black bears after multiple sightings, Belfast police say

2 Mexican men plead guilty to illegally entering Aroostook County

18-year-old killed in Dayton motorcycle crash

Budget airline will soon offer direct flights from Portland to Orlando

South Portland man accused of threatening FBI agent

Asylum seekers have until July 31 to vacate South Portland hotel

Portland’s The Grill Room closes indefinitely after fire

Ogunquit firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Bangor falls to Edward Little in Class A North baseball championship

Bangor Christian cruises past Katahdin to win D North baseball crown

Gabe Gifford strikes out 15 as Old Town defeats Ellsworth in B North baseball final

Nokomis softball rallies to beat Hermon and win its 1st Class B North regional title

Bucksport baseball team crushes Mattanawcook for Class C North championship

Machias erases early deficit to win its 1st D North softball regional title