Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south and a chance for scattered showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Environmentalists want Maine to get gas vehicles off the roads
Environmentalists are trying to force Maine’s hand through a little-known rulemaking process.
Bangor may require landlords to get licensed
That could be a first step toward Bangor enacting its long-stated goal of creating a rental registry.
Popular vegan doughnuts will have a new home in Orono
The Donut Grove will open soon on Park Street in Orono.
Christmas Tree Shops closures claim 69 Maine jobs
The 82-store retailer, which has locations in Bangor, Augusta and South Portland, expects to close stores by August.
Mainer gets mysterious 54-year-old postcard in the mail
The postcard, addressed to a man who died in 1988, had apparently been in transit from Paris, France, since 1969.
Aroostook has Maine’s highest rate of Alzheimer’s
More than a quarter of Aroostook’s population is 65 or older.
New restaurant in Houlton has a Lebanese twist
Rise and Shine is offering a loaded hot and cold buffet in addition to owner Barbara Ganem’s famed Lebanese dishes.
MDI inn sold to Kennebunk hotelier for $7 million
The Asticou Inn, which opened in 1884, has nearly 25,000 square feet of living area, 22 guest rooms and a restaurant.
4 new coastal Maine bakeries to satisfy your carb cravings
Fresh baguettes. Airy sourdough loaves. New York-style bagels. Those are just some of the offerings at four new bakeries.
UMaine women’s hockey will play rival UNH in its home opener
The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team released its schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.
Where to look to find hidden surprises in Columbia Falls
“With a population under 500 according to the 2020 census, it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it village worth visiting.”
Be careful choosing vinegar for canning this summer
Vinegar below a certain acidity won’t preserve food properly.
In other Maine news …
How Mainers can protect themselves from Canadian wildfire smoke
Brewer police still searching for hit-and-run driver
Remote learning leaves UMaine System’s Houlton education center unsustainable
Ellsworth honors 2 officers who rescued man from Union River
Man responsible for 27,000-ton carpet pile in Warren sentenced for defrauding Michigan tribe
Brunswick food pantry reopens for 1st time since COVID pandemic
11 people rescued after their canoes became swamped on Saco River
New Hampshire man accused of violating Black Mainer’s civil rights
Few details have emerged about Portland’s response to violent neo-Nazi rally
Portland City Council passes $261M budget
Dog-killing algae found in South Portland park for 5th year in a row
Maine landlord allegedly recruited 3 men to break into tenant’s apartment
Contractor dies after fall from ladder at Kittery restaurant