Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

Environmentalists are trying to force Maine’s hand through a little-known rulemaking process.

That could be a first step toward Bangor enacting its long-stated goal of creating a rental registry.

The Donut Grove will open soon on Park Street in Orono.

The 82-store retailer, which has locations in Bangor, Augusta and South Portland, expects to close stores by August.

The postcard, addressed to a man who died in 1988, had apparently been in transit from Paris, France, since 1969.

More than a quarter of Aroostook’s population is 65 or older.

Rise and Shine is offering a loaded hot and cold buffet in addition to owner Barbara Ganem’s famed Lebanese dishes.

The Asticou Inn, which opened in 1884, has nearly 25,000 square feet of living area, 22 guest rooms and a restaurant.

Fresh baguettes. Airy sourdough loaves. New York-style bagels. Those are just some of the offerings at four new bakeries.

The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team released its schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.

“With a population under 500 according to the 2020 census, it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it village worth visiting.”

Vinegar below a certain acidity won’t preserve food properly.

In other Maine news …

How Mainers can protect themselves from Canadian wildfire smoke

Brewer police still searching for hit-and-run driver

Remote learning leaves UMaine System’s Houlton education center unsustainable

Ellsworth honors 2 officers who rescued man from Union River

Man responsible for 27,000-ton carpet pile in Warren sentenced for defrauding Michigan tribe

Brunswick food pantry reopens for 1st time since COVID pandemic

11 people rescued after their canoes became swamped on Saco River

New Hampshire man accused of violating Black Mainer’s civil rights

Few details have emerged about Portland’s response to violent neo-Nazi rally

Portland City Council passes $261M budget

Dog-killing algae found in South Portland park for 5th year in a row

Maine landlord allegedly recruited 3 men to break into tenant’s apartment

Contractor dies after fall from ladder at Kittery restaurant