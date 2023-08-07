Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
‘We’re losing’: Texts show Maine Democrats scrambling to save abortion bill
The text messages between Maine’s Democratic leaders showed they were on the verge of losing the key vote.
A surprising Maine town has seen home prices double since 2020
Rumford is shaking its image as primarily a mill town and that is attracting more people to compete for housing.
Warming climate could create nuclear waste problems in Maine
If the nuclear waste site were to flood, the concrete and steel barrels that hold the nuclear waste could corrode and threaten the local waterways.
Island Nursing Home wants to sell naming rights to raise money
This is the latest in the efforts to raise funds the board of directors say are necessary to revive the shuttered facility.
Hampden developer completes 36-unit housing development
Twenty-three of the new 1,400-square-foot single-family homes will be sold to families earning under $97,560 a year.
What Maine could do to kill more invasive green crabs
The rapidly expanding green crab population along Maine’s coast poses a threat to other fisheries, and desperately needs management.
Loring Development Authority owes Limestone $1.2M in public safety bills
The Loring Development Authority has racked up a bill of $1.2 million over the last eight years for fire and police protection.
Temporary bridge being installed in Old Town ahead of major replacement
The Old Town bridge replacement plan is estimated to cost $28,787,000 in full, but is necessary for the more than 70-year-old structure.
Lake homes overtaking camps in northern Aroostook County
Once home to remote and no-frills hunting camps, Aroostook County’s lakeside views are enticing lucrative buyers.
Susan Collins: Hunter Biden demands same scrutiny as Donald Trump
“The allegations against Hunter Biden are serious, and they do deserve the same kind of in-depth investigation,” the senator said Friday.
After uncovering misuse of funds, a Maine town clerk spars with selectmen
UMaine football needs to limit opponents’ big plays this season
Photos: Bangor State Fair kicks off at Bass Park
Sanford community shocked after SUV kills man and his grandson working in yard
Maine woman charged after 23 animals found living in squalor
Former UMaine receiver Dre Miller signs with Packers
1 killed in 2-vehicle Dover-Foxcroft crash
Purple vapor billows out of Portland waste management facility for 2nd day
Belfast board ordered to reconsider challenge to fish farm
17-year-old from Lincoln killed in single-vehicle crash
The early arguments in Maine’s biggest 2023 referendum campaigns
This dog helps Maine biologists protect turtles from illegal pet market
Brewer company known for innovative bridge technology files for bankruptcy
UMaine women’s soccer team has ‘unfinished business’ after breakthrough 2022 season
Ruth White top Maine women’s finisher at Beach to Beacon
Couple who served western Maine town charged with stealing fire department money
Inside Maine’s ‘Milk With Dignity’ movement
Trenton rallies again to earn berth in American Legion regional title game
Cute kitty clips come to Maine in CatVideoFest