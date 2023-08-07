Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

The text messages between Maine’s Democratic leaders showed they were on the verge of losing the key vote.

Rumford is shaking its image as primarily a mill town and that is attracting more people to compete for housing.

If the nuclear waste site were to flood, the concrete and steel barrels that hold the nuclear waste could corrode and threaten the local waterways.

This is the latest in the efforts to raise funds the board of directors say are necessary to revive the shuttered facility.

Twenty-three of the new 1,400-square-foot single-family homes will be sold to families earning under $97,560 a year.

The rapidly expanding green crab population along Maine’s coast poses a threat to other fisheries, and desperately needs management.

The Loring Development Authority has racked up a bill of $1.2 million over the last eight years for fire and police protection.

The Old Town bridge replacement plan is estimated to cost $28,787,000 in full, but is necessary for the more than 70-year-old structure.

Once home to remote and no-frills hunting camps, Aroostook County’s lakeside views are enticing lucrative buyers.

“The allegations against Hunter Biden are serious, and they do deserve the same kind of in-depth investigation,” the senator said Friday.

