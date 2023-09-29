Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three original paintings by Jamie Wyeth plus an illustration by his legendary grandfather were destroyed in the overnight fire.

“Right now, you’re looking at a monopoly. If only a few shops or a few dealerships have that information, they can charge whatever they want.”

Though he worked for the stridently conservative Paul LePage, Patrick Woodcock is in line with the center-right orientation of the chamber.

Robert Farrington thought he and his fiancee were victims of a burglary attempt, according to the lawsuit.

New owners Laura and Erik Johnson own and operate Mainely Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill restaurant in Bar Harbor.

New Sweden’s founding is a story of hardship and perseverance as families gave up their home country for unfamiliar territory.

Digitally preserving venerable, old pictures, documents and artifacts is Kristen Gwinn-Becker’s business as founding CEO of HistoryIT.

Classic Maine recipes are made for the cool autumn mornings where you can start up your stove, warm up your kitchen and cook a hearty meal.

We’re now in the second half of football’s regular season, and games are becoming increasingly important as teams get closer to the playoffs.

University of Maine guard Anna Kahelin has only played nine games since injuring her knee in 2020 freshman year, and is still healing.

“If there’s enough food for them down there all winter, why do they bother to nest up here? Fundamentally, it’s a math problem.”

Two young bucks test the waters with some light sparring, but time will tell whether their training efforts pay off during the rut this year.

It’s decorative gourd season, Mainers.

