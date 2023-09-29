Balloons launch on Aug. 20, 2023, from Simard- Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on the last day of the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

4 original Wyeth works destroyed in Port Clyde fire

Three original paintings by Jamie Wyeth plus an illustration by his legendary grandfather were destroyed in the overnight fire.

Why Maine mechanics say they need a ‘right to repair’ law

“Right now, you’re looking at a monopoly. If only a few shops or a few dealerships have that information, they can charge whatever they want.”

Former Paul LePage adviser will be Maine chamber’s next CEO

Though he worked for the stridently conservative Paul LePage, Patrick Woodcock is in line with the center-right orientation of the chamber.

Maine vet shot in his home by police files federal lawsuit

Robert Farrington thought he and his fiancee were victims of a burglary attempt, according to the lawsuit.

Maine couple buys Stonington restaurant space that once hosted Aragosta

New owners Laura and Erik Johnson own and operate Mainely Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill restaurant in Bar Harbor.

New Sweden’s founding is a story of hardship and perseverance as families gave up their home country for unfamiliar territory.

From the NFL to Maine, a Bangor native’s company gives history a future

Digitally preserving venerable, old pictures, documents and artifacts is Kristen Gwinn-Becker’s business as founding CEO of HistoryIT.

Where to find — or how to make — these classic Maine fall foods

Classic Maine recipes are made for the cool autumn mornings where you can start up your stove, warm up your kitchen and cook a hearty meal.

Our predictions for Week 5’s Maine high school football games

We’re now in the second half of football’s regular season, and games are becoming increasingly important as teams get closer to the playoffs.

UMaine basketball’s Anna Kahelin gearing up for the season, 3 knee surgeries later

University of Maine guard Anna Kahelin has only played nine games since injuring her knee in 2020 freshman year, and is still healing.

Many Maine songbirds will cram back into the crowded tropics for the winter

“If there’s enough food for them down there all winter, why do they bother to nest up here? Fundamentally, it’s a math problem.”

Watch these young bucks sparring to prepare for future battles

Two young bucks test the waters with some light sparring, but time will tell whether their training efforts pay off during the rut this year.

Sure, you could eat a decorative gourd. But don’t.

It’s decorative gourd season, Mainers.

In other Maine news …

