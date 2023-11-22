Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with morning snow giving way to rain or a wintry mix down south while snow prevails farther north and in higher elevations. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go. Between today’s snow and rain and the record number of travelers, you may encounter plenty of delays.

If you find yourself waiting in plane, bus or train terminal, or just need some quick tips, here are some stories to help you prepare for T-Day:

“Leaving out legislators is unacceptable,” said Assistant Senate Minority Leader Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield.

Richard Dyke used political connections and lobster giveaways to build Bushmaster, the company that popularized assault-style rifles.

Only five years after buying their Scarborough home, the Pratts are selling it for more than five times what they paid for it.

Owner Chris Morely has wanted to branch into producing spirits for years and has a gin recipe in mind that uses pink peppercorns.

Dragon’s parent company said about 20 of the plant’s 65 employees will lose their jobs on Dec. 2.

Maine photographer Arend T. Thibodeau has spent the last 10 years crisscrossing the state in search of dilapidated buildings.

Tickets for January’s “Maine Event” featuring Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This buck has special meaning for Courtney Levesque.

In other Maine news …

Heavy rain and snow are coming ahead of Thanksgiving

COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising in Maine

Man accused of setting Bangor garage on fire claims he was being chased

Feds update opening for new Madawaska border crossing

Human remains found in Ellsworth have been identified

Maine island that hosted historic mixed-race community added to national register

Police investigating death in Topsham

Auburn cop charged with domestic assault denies he choked woman

Portland council rejects proposal to ban encampment sweeps

Portland restaurants raise more than $24K for Lewiston mass shooting victims