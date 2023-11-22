In this image taken with a 5 second exposure, vehicle lights streak down Lisbon Street on Nov. 17, 2021 in Lewiston. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with morning snow giving way to rain or a wintry mix down south while snow prevails farther north and in higher elevations. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go. Between today’s snow and rain and the record number of travelers, you may encounter plenty of delays.

If you find yourself waiting in plane, bus or train terminal, or just need some quick tips, here are some stories to help you prepare for T-Day:

Lawmakers critical of Lewiston shooting investigation consider their own review

“Leaving out legislators is unacceptable,” said Assistant Senate Minority Leader Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield.

How a Maine businessman made the AR-15 into America’s best-selling rifle

Richard Dyke used political connections and lobster giveaways to build Bushmaster, the company that popularized assault-style rifles.

An investment banker is selling this home in a wealthy Maine enclave for $13M

Only five years after buying their Scarborough home, the Pratts are selling it for more than five times what they paid for it.

Mason’s brewery wants to start making liquor in Bangor

Owner Chris Morely has wanted to branch into producing spirits for years and has a gin recipe in mind that uses pink peppercorns.

Career fair to coincide with 1st layoffs at Thomaston cement plant

Dragon’s parent company said about 20 of the plant’s 65 employees will lose their jobs on Dec. 2.

Photographer finds the spooky beauty in Maine’s abandoned places

Maine photographer Arend T. Thibodeau has spent the last 10 years crisscrossing the state in search of dilapidated buildings.

How to buy tickets to see Cooper and Ace Flagg play in Portland

Tickets for January’s “Maine Event” featuring Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Garfield woman gets her 1st big buck

This buck has special meaning for Courtney Levesque.

In other Maine news …

Heavy rain and snow are coming ahead of Thanksgiving

COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising in Maine

Man accused of setting Bangor garage on fire claims he was being chased

Feds update opening for new Madawaska border crossing

Human remains found in Ellsworth have been identified

Maine island that hosted historic mixed-race community added to national register

Police investigating death in Topsham

Auburn cop charged with domestic assault denies he choked woman

Portland council rejects proposal to ban encampment sweeps

Portland restaurants raise more than $24K for Lewiston mass shooting victims