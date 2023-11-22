Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with morning snow giving way to rain or a wintry mix down south while snow prevails farther north and in higher elevations. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go. Between today’s snow and rain and the record number of travelers, you may encounter plenty of delays.
If you find yourself waiting in plane, bus or train terminal, or just need some quick tips, here are some stories to help you prepare for T-Day:
- How to get as much meat as possible from your Thanksgiving turkey
- Read this if you still don’t know how to make gravy for your Thanksgiving feast
- 6 iconic Maine food and beverage brands to liven up your holiday dining table
- A look back at what Mainers ate for Thanksgiving 100 years ago
Lawmakers critical of Lewiston shooting investigation consider their own review
“Leaving out legislators is unacceptable,” said Assistant Senate Minority Leader Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield.
How a Maine businessman made the AR-15 into America’s best-selling rifle
Richard Dyke used political connections and lobster giveaways to build Bushmaster, the company that popularized assault-style rifles.
An investment banker is selling this home in a wealthy Maine enclave for $13M
Only five years after buying their Scarborough home, the Pratts are selling it for more than five times what they paid for it.
Mason’s brewery wants to start making liquor in Bangor
Owner Chris Morely has wanted to branch into producing spirits for years and has a gin recipe in mind that uses pink peppercorns.
Career fair to coincide with 1st layoffs at Thomaston cement plant
Dragon’s parent company said about 20 of the plant’s 65 employees will lose their jobs on Dec. 2.
Photographer finds the spooky beauty in Maine’s abandoned places
Maine photographer Arend T. Thibodeau has spent the last 10 years crisscrossing the state in search of dilapidated buildings.
How to buy tickets to see Cooper and Ace Flagg play in Portland
Tickets for January’s “Maine Event” featuring Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Garfield woman gets her 1st big buck
This buck has special meaning for Courtney Levesque.
In other Maine news …
Heavy rain and snow are coming ahead of Thanksgiving
COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising in Maine
Man accused of setting Bangor garage on fire claims he was being chased
Feds update opening for new Madawaska border crossing
Human remains found in Ellsworth have been identified
Maine island that hosted historic mixed-race community added to national register
Police investigating death in Topsham
Auburn cop charged with domestic assault denies he choked woman
Portland council rejects proposal to ban encampment sweeps
Portland restaurants raise more than $24K for Lewiston mass shooting victims