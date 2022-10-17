Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the state, with decreasing sunshine from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Four more Mainers have died and another 753 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,625 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Maine attorney general’s office corrected the key detail, marking the first time it has updated a report into a police shooting.

Developer Emily Ellis said the city of Bangor was protecting tenants at the expense of landlords.

White Lobster Vintage sports racks of carefully curated vintage tees, a selection of sports gear and lots of other pop cultural ephemera.

“Our world is actually a lot better than most people are aware of,” historian Heather Cox Richardson said.

Wiscasset, with its well-developed downtown and a rural interior, is one of the most politically divided towns in Maine.

If you’ve found this year’s elections to be boring, you’re not alone. Many Mainers expected real barnburners.

Although the state can’t directly change the federal laws, it can push for Maine’s congressional delegation to attempt amendments.

COVID disruptions are likely to become routine with the court system back open and working through a huge backlog of criminal cases.

If approved, the Ellsworth Police Department would move out of City Hall to a building near the Lamoine and Trenton town lines.

Though spuds reign supreme, The County’s famously fertile farmland grows a whole range of vegetables, fruits and other crops.

The puffins on Eastern Egg Rock represent the first ever restored seabird community in the world.

After a puzzling encounter with a garter snake, BDN contributor Aislinn Sarnacki was surprised yet again by another wildlife interaction.

In other Maine news …

Acadia death was a suicide, officials say

Dead body found in Aroostook County river

71-year-old officially identified as Lamoine homicide victim

Mexico police officer shoots man after domestic disturbance

Florida woman charged after ‘road rage’ attack on Farmington driver caught on video

Washout closes Glenburn road after heavy rains

New historical museum holds expansive history of tiny midcoast town

WEX is laying off 150 employees

Maine’s rural roads and bridges are among the worst in the country

Marijuana growing facility totally destroyed in overnight Vassalboro blaze

Maine contractors are turning to high schools to find women to work

Couple’s $10M gift pushes UMaine closer to fundraising goal for athletic facility overhaul

Bangor football defeats Edward Little for its 1st win of the season

Hermon football beats Winslow 37-7

Joe Fagnano leads UMaine to 38-28 homecoming win over Monmouth

Bentley stuns UMaine hockey team

2 UMaine women’s basketball players return from injuries this season

Last year’s leading scorer key to UMaine men’s hockey hopeful resurgence