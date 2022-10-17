Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the state, with decreasing sunshine from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Four more Mainers have died and another 753 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,625 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor officer underestimated the distance to a man with a knife. He’s still justified in shooting him.
The Maine attorney general’s office corrected the key detail, marking the first time it has updated a report into a police shooting.
Bangor landlords are pushing back against ‘tenants’ bill of rights’
Developer Emily Ellis said the city of Bangor was protecting tenants at the expense of landlords.
The ‘90s are alive in downtown Bangor’s new vintage shop
White Lobster Vintage sports racks of carefully curated vintage tees, a selection of sports gear and lots of other pop cultural ephemera.
Famous historian who lives in Maine says things aren’t actually so gloomy
“Our world is actually a lot better than most people are aware of,” historian Heather Cox Richardson said.
What Maine’s most divided town thinks of this year’s election
Wiscasset, with its well-developed downtown and a rural interior, is one of the most politically divided towns in Maine.
Even Maine’s high-stake elections have been boring affairs
If you’ve found this year’s elections to be boring, you’re not alone. Many Mainers expected real barnburners.
Janet Mills says Maine could propose federal law changes to ‘unclaw’ hold on lobster fishery
Although the state can’t directly change the federal laws, it can push for Maine’s congressional delegation to attempt amendments.
COVID delay of a mother’s murder trial is probably not Maine’s last
COVID disruptions are likely to become routine with the court system back open and working through a huge backlog of criminal cases.
Ellsworth council to consider moving police department
If approved, the Ellsworth Police Department would move out of City Hall to a building near the Lamoine and Trenton town lines.
These successful crops prove Aroostook is more than potato country
Though spuds reign supreme, The County’s famously fertile farmland grows a whole range of vegetables, fruits and other crops.
This biologist has dedicated his life to saving Maine’s puffins
The puffins on Eastern Egg Rock represent the first ever restored seabird community in the world.
I almost got hit in the head by a flying duck at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument
After a puzzling encounter with a garter snake, BDN contributor Aislinn Sarnacki was surprised yet again by another wildlife interaction.
In other Maine news …
Acadia death was a suicide, officials say
Dead body found in Aroostook County river
71-year-old officially identified as Lamoine homicide victim
Mexico police officer shoots man after domestic disturbance
Florida woman charged after ‘road rage’ attack on Farmington driver caught on video
Washout closes Glenburn road after heavy rains
New historical museum holds expansive history of tiny midcoast town
WEX is laying off 150 employees
Maine’s rural roads and bridges are among the worst in the country
Marijuana growing facility totally destroyed in overnight Vassalboro blaze
Maine contractors are turning to high schools to find women to work
Couple’s $10M gift pushes UMaine closer to fundraising goal for athletic facility overhaul
Bangor football defeats Edward Little for its 1st win of the season
Hermon football beats Winslow 37-7
Joe Fagnano leads UMaine to 38-28 homecoming win over Monmouth
Bentley stuns UMaine hockey team
2 UMaine women’s basketball players return from injuries this season
Last year’s leading scorer key to UMaine men’s hockey hopeful resurgence