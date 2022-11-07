Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south, with scattered morning showers giving way to sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-six more Mainers have died and another 392 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,679. Check out our tracker for more information.

Chad Thompson was in trouble. They were 30 miles from Old Town, well off the Stud Mill Road, and there were no cellphones.

Matthew Foster, the top prosecutor in Hancock and Washington counties, said the results of lie detector tests show he never sexually touched his accuser.

PLUS: His critics said Friday that they have long known about allegations that he sexually abused a child before that information became public.

The race between Jared Golden, Bruce Poliquin and Tiffany Bond is likely the only one to be decided by the ranked-choice ballot this year.

The ad blitzes give a clear picture of what the candidates and their allies want you to remember on Election Day.

The town will likely need to haul the pile out of state at the cost of possibly seven figures.

Maine has let national groups apply for extensions on behalf of their members, delaying public knowledge about the PFAS in their products.

Last year, two of Nathan Reardon’s companies were cited for more than 200 labor violations, including nearly $45,000 in unpaid wages.

The largely-vacant Bangor Mall could become home to new development projects to expand housing or introduce industrial spaces.

The Bangor Band will perform its first indoor concert in three years on Sunday afternoon at Peakes Auditorium at Bangor High School.

Portland prices may seem high within Maine, but buyers from more expensive areas, like Boston, see them as a bargain.

These new eateries will feature rotating seasonal ingredients, Thai staples and a collaboration of clams and Christmas trees.

That need for staying warm is going to run directly into rising costs as energy prices continue to rise.

That fall is partly due to a coyote control program that resulted in a 147 dead animals last year.

The Presque Isle Public Library hopes visitors will find inspiration from local creators’ works.

Jaykob Dow had a great junior varsity season, but after his freshman year, he wanted to focus on basketball.

In other Maine news …

Climate skepticism is rife in Down East Maine

40-year-old temperature record broken in Caribou

Complaint alleges Brunswick coffee shop employees were unjustly terminated amid union drive

Family’s $400K gift for athletic complex upgrades in Hermon means town would borrow less

Maine’s Iraqi community wants to boost voter turnout

Maine wardens offer $3K reward for information on illegally killed moose

Maine up to 90 crashes involving school buses this year, including 3 in last week

Former UMaine shortstop Jeremy Pena 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

UMaine men’s hockey winless streak continues as it falls to UConn

Big plays again subdue UMaine football team as Rhode Island rallies for win

SUNY Delhi upsets Husson women’s soccer in NAC title game

Ava Feeley rallies Yarmouth to double OT win over Hermon in Class B girls soccer state final

Myles Culley’s 5 goals pace Waynflete past Fort Kent for Class C boys soccer title

Winthrop defends Class C state field hockey title with overtime win against MCI

Skowhegan field hockey gets its revenge, rallies past Cheverus to win Class A state crown

Bucksport girls soccer avenges loss to Maranacook to earn 1st state Class C title

North Yarmouth Academy defeats Madawaska to win Class D boys soccer state championship

Lawrence claims 1st Class B field hockey state championship

Scarborough girls edge Brunswick in double overtime for Class A soccer state title

Angel Huntsman’s 4 goals lead NYA girls to 4th straight Class D state soccer title