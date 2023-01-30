Alex Haba leads Maddie Holmes and her dog Raymond toward another trail on Jan. 22, 2023, as they explore the trails at Carter's XC Ski Center in Bethel. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

BDN will go digital-only on Mondays to preserve our journalism

The savings we realize by eliminating one day of the printed paper will enable us to continue providing you timely and comprehensive news.

PLUS: Monday print editions have become a common casualty in the newspaper industry across the country over the last few years.

Most Maine water bottlers still aren’t testing for PFAS

Maine bottled water companies have been asked to test for PFAS, but they aren’t required to under state law.

Fight over gender identity and schools hits small Maine towns

The fight over the rights and existence of transgender children is further corroding relationships between parents and schools.

Why people are investing $650M in Skowhegan

The Somerset County town hasn’t experienced such momentum in decades, according to town officials.

What passenger rail service would mean for Bangor

The proposal would extend Amtrak Downeaster service to Bangor, Augusta and Lewiston.

A Bangor artist is turning trash into recycled treasures

Mariah Reading’s art is part of a larger dialogue in Maine about the effects of climate change and sustainability.

Pets are living in fear in Dedham as ‘microquakes’ rock the area

Dedham experienced a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 14, immediately followed by 15 smaller microquakes over the next few hours.

Belfast native is leading anti-harassment protest at Harvard

Syd Sanders, 21, led the protest of more than 100 students at Harvard calling for the firing of embattled professor John Comaroff.

These Mainers saved 28 affordable apartments on the costly coast

Christine Ouellet sees it as the difference between people having a safe, affordable apartment to call home and not having one.

Bar Harbor plans to appoint interim town manager next week

Kevin Sutherland gave no reasons for resigning, but he had a history of conflicts with others during his tenure as Saco’s city administrator.

This 19-year-old is running an Aroostook County coffee roaster

Noah Parenteau founded Higher Grounds Coffee with a few hundred dollars and a used cargo trailer when he was just 16.

Allagash author’s 13th book is a tale of winter survival

In “Northeaster,” Cathie Pelletier recounts a deadly blizzard that tested the resourcefulness of Mainers in 1952.

Sophomore launches Caribou High into state theater scene after 7-year absence

Thanks to Braden Ward, Caribou High School will make an appearance in a regional theater competition for the first time since 2015.

Girls basketball teams across the state are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX

Title IX paved the way for girls and women to receive the same opportunities as male athletes.

UMaine women’s basketball is struggling just as it faces its biggest foe

UMaine will face league leader Albany without lead defensive player Anne Simon, who is sidelined indefinitely for an ankle injury.

Watch this raccoon survive an encounter with 4 bobcats

Apparently, bobcats and raccoons can live in harmony.

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

Bangor chamber honors area business and community leaders

Sea level rise is already threatening Maine’s island communities

Conservationists are fighting plans to build a wind turbine port on Sears Island

Mainers set to vote on consumer-owned utility and CMP’s effort to kill it

Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election

Fireball maker sued because some bottles don’t contain whisky

Jury awards $4.5M for sex abuse that happened 3 decades ago

Canadian man hurt in Aroostook County crash

33-year-old woman identified as Birch Stream crash victim

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh

1 dies in fire that destroyed Caribou apartments

Committee votes to boost funding for attorneys for low-income Mainers

Fewer Mainers signed up for health insurance through ACA marketplace

Dragons fly past Bangor in battle of top teams

Orono boys basketball overwhelms Foxcroft Academy with powerful 3rd quarter

Late free throws lift UMaine men to their 3rd consecutive win

Late Bornemann basket gives UMaine women win over Albany

UMaine hockey completes weekend sweep of Providence

Late Jakub Sirota goal gives UMaine men’s hockey win over Providence