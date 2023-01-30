Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to high 30s from north to south, with increasingly cloudy skies across the state and a chance for snow showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
BDN will go digital-only on Mondays to preserve our journalism
The savings we realize by eliminating one day of the printed paper will enable us to continue providing you timely and comprehensive news.
PLUS: Monday print editions have become a common casualty in the newspaper industry across the country over the last few years.
Most Maine water bottlers still aren’t testing for PFAS
Maine bottled water companies have been asked to test for PFAS, but they aren’t required to under state law.
Fight over gender identity and schools hits small Maine towns
The fight over the rights and existence of transgender children is further corroding relationships between parents and schools.
Why people are investing $650M in Skowhegan
The Somerset County town hasn’t experienced such momentum in decades, according to town officials.
What passenger rail service would mean for Bangor
The proposal would extend Amtrak Downeaster service to Bangor, Augusta and Lewiston.
A Bangor artist is turning trash into recycled treasures
Mariah Reading’s art is part of a larger dialogue in Maine about the effects of climate change and sustainability.
Pets are living in fear in Dedham as ‘microquakes’ rock the area
Dedham experienced a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 14, immediately followed by 15 smaller microquakes over the next few hours.
Belfast native is leading anti-harassment protest at Harvard
Syd Sanders, 21, led the protest of more than 100 students at Harvard calling for the firing of embattled professor John Comaroff.
These Mainers saved 28 affordable apartments on the costly coast
Christine Ouellet sees it as the difference between people having a safe, affordable apartment to call home and not having one.
Bar Harbor plans to appoint interim town manager next week
Kevin Sutherland gave no reasons for resigning, but he had a history of conflicts with others during his tenure as Saco’s city administrator.
This 19-year-old is running an Aroostook County coffee roaster
Noah Parenteau founded Higher Grounds Coffee with a few hundred dollars and a used cargo trailer when he was just 16.
Allagash author’s 13th book is a tale of winter survival
In “Northeaster,” Cathie Pelletier recounts a deadly blizzard that tested the resourcefulness of Mainers in 1952.
Sophomore launches Caribou High into state theater scene after 7-year absence
Thanks to Braden Ward, Caribou High School will make an appearance in a regional theater competition for the first time since 2015.
Girls basketball teams across the state are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX
Title IX paved the way for girls and women to receive the same opportunities as male athletes.
UMaine women’s basketball is struggling just as it faces its biggest foe
UMaine will face league leader Albany without lead defensive player Anne Simon, who is sidelined indefinitely for an ankle injury.
Watch this raccoon survive an encounter with 4 bobcats
Apparently, bobcats and raccoons can live in harmony.
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
Bangor chamber honors area business and community leaders
Sea level rise is already threatening Maine’s island communities
Conservationists are fighting plans to build a wind turbine port on Sears Island
Mainers set to vote on consumer-owned utility and CMP’s effort to kill it
Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election
Fireball maker sued because some bottles don’t contain whisky
Jury awards $4.5M for sex abuse that happened 3 decades ago
Canadian man hurt in Aroostook County crash
33-year-old woman identified as Birch Stream crash victim
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh
1 dies in fire that destroyed Caribou apartments
Committee votes to boost funding for attorneys for low-income Mainers
Fewer Mainers signed up for health insurance through ACA marketplace
Dragons fly past Bangor in battle of top teams
Orono boys basketball overwhelms Foxcroft Academy with powerful 3rd quarter
Late free throws lift UMaine men to their 3rd consecutive win
Late Bornemann basket gives UMaine women win over Albany
UMaine hockey completes weekend sweep of Providence
Late Jakub Sirota goal gives UMaine men’s hockey win over Providence