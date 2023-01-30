Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to high 30s from north to south, with increasingly cloudy skies across the state and a chance for snow showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The savings we realize by eliminating one day of the printed paper will enable us to continue providing you timely and comprehensive news.

PLUS: Monday print editions have become a common casualty in the newspaper industry across the country over the last few years.

Maine bottled water companies have been asked to test for PFAS, but they aren’t required to under state law.

The fight over the rights and existence of transgender children is further corroding relationships between parents and schools.

The Somerset County town hasn’t experienced such momentum in decades, according to town officials.

The proposal would extend Amtrak Downeaster service to Bangor, Augusta and Lewiston.

Mariah Reading’s art is part of a larger dialogue in Maine about the effects of climate change and sustainability.

Dedham experienced a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 14, immediately followed by 15 smaller microquakes over the next few hours.

Syd Sanders, 21, led the protest of more than 100 students at Harvard calling for the firing of embattled professor John Comaroff.

Christine Ouellet sees it as the difference between people having a safe, affordable apartment to call home and not having one.

Kevin Sutherland gave no reasons for resigning, but he had a history of conflicts with others during his tenure as Saco’s city administrator.

Noah Parenteau founded Higher Grounds Coffee with a few hundred dollars and a used cargo trailer when he was just 16.

In “Northeaster,” Cathie Pelletier recounts a deadly blizzard that tested the resourcefulness of Mainers in 1952.

Thanks to Braden Ward, Caribou High School will make an appearance in a regional theater competition for the first time since 2015.

Title IX paved the way for girls and women to receive the same opportunities as male athletes.

UMaine will face league leader Albany without lead defensive player Anne Simon, who is sidelined indefinitely for an ankle injury.

Apparently, bobcats and raccoons can live in harmony.

