Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to high 20s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state and windchills below zero. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The four-day workweek has allowed Biddeford to expand City Hall hours and saved money by reducing energy consumption.

PCHC has made staffing cuts and consolidated its physical footprint to reduce its deficit.

Gov. Janet Mills will need navigate hypersensitivity to high costs, skepticism and budding opposition from legislative Republicans.

If you have never lived in New England, you must be wondering what happens at annual town meetings and how you can take part.

A grassroots committee trying to save the 19th-century Patten church has received an outpouring of support and offers to help.

General Manager Bruce Brigman said the Presque Isle shopping center will close until further notice.

Wolfpeach owners Gabriela Acero and Derek Richard want to see the restaurant become a neighborhood spot for Camden locals.

It’s one of many projects that MDOT has had to reevaluate the price tag for in the wake of inflated costs of labor and materials.

The Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency ordered automated external defibrillators in 2021, but only just received them.

In 1986, a religious fraternal ceremony, alcohol and a goat combined for one of Fort Kent’s most memorable arrests.

If you missed the weekend’s games, relive all the excitement with our game recaps.

Brynn Lavigueur has set six Brewer High School swimming records.

It took Eric Emerich 40 minutes to subdue the nearly 26-pound monster pike.

Outdoors contributor Christi Holmes lucked out on Lower Range Pond, which is regularly stocked with 11- to 15-inch brook and brown trout.

“There’s something special about being the first to leave bootprints on a road or trail after snowfall,” Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

In other Maine news …

Newspapers, including BDN, drop Dilbert after artist’s racist remarks

2 missing Maine women found safe

Homicide investigation opened into Poland deaths

43-year-old dies in Naples fire

Maine will get millions of dollars in taxes from $1.35 billion lotto winner

Wolfden facing 30-day deadline to file zoning clarifications for Katahdin-area mine

Maine’s 1st conservation cemetery offers climate friendly burials

Often-struck Auburn Walmart pole has become a local sensation

US Navy applies lessons from costly shipbuilding mistakes

Federal court hears arguments from Maine lobstermen appealing right whale regulations

Portland METRO to cut prices in half through summer

COVID outbreak confirmed at Portland assisted living facility

Mount Blue, Freeport and Fort Kent win Maine Nordic ski championships

UMaine men’s hockey completes weekend sweep of Boston College

UMaine women basketball holds off Binghamton to secure 3rd seed for playoffs

UMaine men’s basketball beats Binghamton in overtime