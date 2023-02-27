Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to high 20s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state and windchills below zero. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Biddeford is leading a movement for a 4-day workweek
The four-day workweek has allowed Biddeford to expand City Hall hours and saved money by reducing energy consumption.
Bangor health provider is struggling to climb out of $4M deficit
PCHC has made staffing cuts and consolidated its physical footprint to reduce its deficit.
The political minefield of Janet Mills’ accelerated clean-energy goal
Gov. Janet Mills will need navigate hypersensitivity to high costs, skepticism and budding opposition from legislative Republicans.
What you need to know about Maine town meetings
If you have never lived in New England, you must be wondering what happens at annual town meetings and how you can take part.
Rural Maine town sees national outpouring of support to save endangered church
A grassroots committee trying to save the 19th-century Patten church has received an outpouring of support and offers to help.
Aroostook Centre Mall closes due to unpaid bills
General Manager Bruce Brigman said the Presque Isle shopping center will close until further notice.
Camden’s Wolfpeach is reinvent itself after James Beard nod
Wolfpeach owners Gabriela Acero and Derek Richard want to see the restaurant become a neighborhood spot for Camden locals.
Searsport Route 1 reconstruction may cost $5 million more than state estimated
It’s one of many projects that MDOT has had to reevaluate the price tag for in the wake of inflated costs of labor and materials.
Maine’s emergency agencies are waiting months for life-saving equipment
The Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency ordered automated external defibrillators in 2021, but only just received them.
Before Hollywood discovered the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ northern Maine had the OUI goat
In 1986, a religious fraternal ceremony, alcohol and a goat combined for one of Fort Kent’s most memorable arrests.
Catch up on the high school basketball tournament excitement
If you missed the weekend’s games, relive all the excitement with our game recaps.
- Calais dominates Fort Kent in C North boys championship game
- Dexter girls use strong start to defeat Penobscot Valley and capture C North title
- Portland boys breeze past top-ranked Oxford Hills in AA North finals
- Orono upsets undefeated Ellsworth to claim the Class B North boys regional title
- Oxford Hills girls down Cheverus in double overtime to claim AA North crown
- Ellsworth girls claim 1st regional championship in 31 years
- Southern Aroostook boys cruise to 2nd D North title in a row
- Southern Aroostook girls rally past Wisdom for 5th-straight Class D North title
- Brewer boys dominate Skowhegan to win 1st A North title in 35 years
Brewer’s record-breaking swimmer is moving to Florida to train for the Olympics
Brynn Lavigueur has set six Brewer High School swimming records.
Maine man lands huge pike his 1st time ice fishing
It took Eric Emerich 40 minutes to subdue the nearly 26-pound monster pike.
A Maine angler’s intuition pays off with 2 hefty brown trout
Outdoors contributor Christi Holmes lucked out on Lower Range Pond, which is regularly stocked with 11- to 15-inch brook and brown trout.
This historic park off the Maine coast is a joy to visit, even in the dead of winter
“There’s something special about being the first to leave bootprints on a road or trail after snowfall,” Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.
In other Maine news …
Newspapers, including BDN, drop Dilbert after artist’s racist remarks
2 missing Maine women found safe
Homicide investigation opened into Poland deaths
43-year-old dies in Naples fire
Maine will get millions of dollars in taxes from $1.35 billion lotto winner
Wolfden facing 30-day deadline to file zoning clarifications for Katahdin-area mine
Maine’s 1st conservation cemetery offers climate friendly burials
Often-struck Auburn Walmart pole has become a local sensation
US Navy applies lessons from costly shipbuilding mistakes
Federal court hears arguments from Maine lobstermen appealing right whale regulations
Portland METRO to cut prices in half through summer
COVID outbreak confirmed at Portland assisted living facility
Mount Blue, Freeport and Fort Kent win Maine Nordic ski championships
UMaine men’s hockey completes weekend sweep of Boston College
UMaine women basketball holds off Binghamton to secure 3rd seed for playoffs