Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with a chance for heavy rain or scattered thunderstorms across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It would have only taken five Republican votes to change the outcome.

But the law does not address a union contract loophole that allows discipline records to be destroyed.

Bangor Savings, which serves more than 260,00 customers, saw its assets grow to more than $7.4 billion — a 7.1 increase from last year.

PLUS: Michael O’Connor will assume the role of Bangor Savings’ chief financial officer and treasurer when the current CFO and certified public accountant, Kenneth Colpritt, retires later this year.

Andre Rossignol’s philosophy of training is simple: keep at it and find something you enjoy.

A legal petition seeks to deny the rezoning the land and stop Wolfden’s mining project from moving forward.

Kyle Lawless Pollar, 26, of Justin, Texas, pleaded not guilty to accusations of wire fraud, bank fraud and identity theft.

The Searsport art walk represents a new phase for the area, which has seen a downtown transformation over the past year.

The 4-foot-8 Orono runner was named the Maine Gatorade Girls Outdoor Track and Field Player of the Year.

Bradly Nadeau is the fourth UMaine hockey player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

From simple water timers and ground cover to advanced robotic technology, these days it’s possible to take a hands-off approach to gardening.

If you really want, you can have your own fish pond, complete with stock from private hatcheries in Maine.

Today’s trail camera clips show a curious moose inspecting the camera, and an upset black bear trying to dislodge it.

