9 absent Maine lawmakers could have swung abortion vote
It would have only taken five Republican votes to change the outcome.
New law requires Maine police to be more transparent about misconduct
But the law does not address a union contract loophole that allows discipline records to be destroyed.
Bangor Savings Bank will launch its 1st credit cards
Bangor Savings, which serves more than 260,00 customers, saw its assets grow to more than $7.4 billion — a 7.1 increase from last year.
PLUS: Michael O’Connor will assume the role of Bangor Savings’ chief financial officer and treasurer when the current CFO and certified public accountant, Kenneth Colpritt, retires later this year.
Former Aroostook Mexican restaurant will become a 24-hour gym
Andre Rossignol’s philosophy of training is simple: keep at it and find something you enjoy.
Tribes and conservation groups are trying to stop Pickett Mountain mining project
A legal petition seeks to deny the rezoning the land and stop Wolfden’s mining project from moving forward.
Texas man charged with stealing more than $350K from Stonington woman
Kyle Lawless Pollar, 26, of Justin, Texas, pleaded not guilty to accusations of wire fraud, bank fraud and identity theft.
Searsport using art walk to bring more people downtown
The Searsport art walk represents a new phase for the area, which has seen a downtown transformation over the past year.
Orono standout runner Ruth White earns another prestigious award
The 4-foot-8 Orono runner was named the Maine Gatorade Girls Outdoor Track and Field Player of the Year.
UMaine’s Bradly Nadeau drafted in 1st round by NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes
Bradly Nadeau is the fourth UMaine hockey player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.
Automate your gardening for a total hands-off experience
From simple water timers and ground cover to advanced robotic technology, these days it’s possible to take a hands-off approach to gardening.
How you can have your own backyard fish pond
If you really want, you can have your own fish pond, complete with stock from private hatcheries in Maine.
Moose and a black bear have different reactions to being caught on a trail camera
Today’s trail camera clips show a curious moose inspecting the camera, and an upset black bear trying to dislodge it.
The surprising bipartisan deals reached by Maine lawmakers
Photos: James Taylor takes the stage in Bangor
This duck family got a police escort in Blue Hill
Paris selectman chastises residents for ‘disgusting’ behavior
Arraignment for man accused of Bowdoin slayings delayed
Child riding bicycle struck by hit-and-run driver in Lisbon
Maine roofing contractor fined $1.6M for OSHA violations after 2018 falling death
Asylum seekers protest conditions at Portland Expo
Falmouth Goodwill evacuated due to donated grenade
Sanford man pleads guilty to directing woman to livestream herself sexually abusing child in Philippines