Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine solar farm opens as lawmakers eye curtailing others like it
Maine’s net energy billing program is facing headwind, with CMP and Versant customers plagued by steep rate hikes driven by the incentive.
Maine to build suicide-prevention fencing on Penobscot Narrows Bridge
Since suicide-prevention fencing was added to the 100-foot Memorial Bridge in Augusta in 1983, no deaths have occurred at the bridge.
Maine budget deal splits Republican caucus
While party leaders say Republicans have improved the spending plan, conservatives may take a more aggressive line.
Former Milbridge doctor can’t be a lawyer for lacking ‘good moral character,’ board says
Dr. Cathleen London graduated from the Maine School of Law in Portland in May 2022 and passed the bar exam in July 2022.
I finally got to see Atlantic puffins and there were plenty of surprises
The puffins were plentiful around Maine’s Seal Island during Bob Duchesne’s recent visit.
Woodman’s Bar & Grill changes ownership
Founded in 2005 by Mark Horton, Heather Furth and Abe Furth, the restaurant has been a mainstay in downtown Orono for years.
Maine AG files civil rights complaint against Florida woman who used racial slur in Kennebunkport
The Florida woman allegedly called the victim a “Chinese [expletive].”
Old Town mill must pay $100K after spilling chemicals into Penobscot River
The agreement is the first time new details of the Oct. 7, 2020, spill and its cause have been made public.
In other Maine news …
Game wardens will increase boat patrols this weekend
Why you should grow potatoes in a tower
It’s time to apply for your 2023 antlerless deer permit
Janet Mills’ tax pledge conflicts with ‘real world’ in paid leave debate
Community group now owns threatened historic Patten church
Maine mail carrier pleads guilty in drug trafficking case
Janet Mills says she’ll sign paid family and medical leave bill
German citizen reported missing from Auburn area
Flash flooding closes roads from one end of Maine to the other
New $30M redesign of Presque Isle International Airport terminal unveiled
A former Maine gubernatorial candidate is running for Portland mayor
Stopped vehicle caused 9-car pileup on I-95 in Bangor
Lebanon town worker dies after being seriously injured on the job
Rockland UPS workers practice picketing as deadline for contract nears
NASA administrator tours Brunswick aerospace facility
Puritan lays off more than 200 workers in Pittsfield
Driver who hit 11-year-old bicyclist in Lisbon has been found