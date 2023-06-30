Craig Menkes of Auburn takes an afternoon ride on July 1, 2022, with his dogs Bravo, left, and Chester to the David Rancourt River Preserve in Lewiston, so they could cool their paws in the Androscoggin River. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Maine solar farm opens as lawmakers eye curtailing others like it

Maine’s net energy billing program is facing headwind, with CMP and Versant customers plagued by steep rate hikes driven by the incentive.

Maine to build suicide-prevention fencing on Penobscot Narrows Bridge

Since suicide-prevention fencing was added to the 100-foot Memorial Bridge in Augusta in 1983, no deaths have occurred at the bridge.

Maine budget deal splits Republican caucus

While party leaders say Republicans have improved the spending plan, conservatives may take a more aggressive line.

Former Milbridge doctor can’t be a lawyer for lacking ‘good moral character,’ board says

Dr. Cathleen London graduated from the Maine School of Law in Portland in May 2022 and passed the bar exam in July 2022.

I finally got to see Atlantic puffins and there were plenty of surprises

The puffins were plentiful around Maine’s Seal Island during Bob Duchesne’s recent visit.

Woodman’s Bar & Grill changes ownership

Founded in 2005 by Mark Horton, Heather Furth and Abe Furth, the restaurant has been a mainstay in downtown Orono for years.

Maine AG files civil rights complaint against Florida woman who used racial slur in Kennebunkport

The Florida woman allegedly called the victim a “Chinese [expletive].”

Old Town mill must pay $100K after spilling chemicals into Penobscot River

The agreement is the first time new details of the Oct. 7, 2020, spill and its cause have been made public.

Game wardens will increase boat patrols this weekend

Why you should grow potatoes in a tower

It’s time to apply for your 2023 antlerless deer permit

Janet Mills’ tax pledge conflicts with ‘real world’ in paid leave debate

Community group now owns threatened historic Patten church

Maine mail carrier pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Janet Mills says she’ll sign paid family and medical leave bill

German citizen reported missing from Auburn area

Flash flooding closes roads from one end of Maine to the other

New $30M redesign of Presque Isle International Airport terminal unveiled

A former Maine gubernatorial candidate is running for Portland mayor

Stopped vehicle caused 9-car pileup on I-95 in Bangor

Lebanon town worker dies after being seriously injured on the job

Rockland UPS workers practice picketing as deadline for contract nears

A Searsmont teen is missing

NASA administrator tours Brunswick aerospace facility

Puritan lays off more than 200 workers in Pittsfield

Driver who hit 11-year-old bicyclist in Lisbon has been found

Man will spend 5 years in prison for fatal Turner crash