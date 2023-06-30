Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine’s net energy billing program is facing headwind, with CMP and Versant customers plagued by steep rate hikes driven by the incentive.

Since suicide-prevention fencing was added to the 100-foot Memorial Bridge in Augusta in 1983, no deaths have occurred at the bridge.

While party leaders say Republicans have improved the spending plan, conservatives may take a more aggressive line.

Dr. Cathleen London graduated from the Maine School of Law in Portland in May 2022 and passed the bar exam in July 2022.

The puffins were plentiful around Maine’s Seal Island during Bob Duchesne’s recent visit.

Founded in 2005 by Mark Horton, Heather Furth and Abe Furth, the restaurant has been a mainstay in downtown Orono for years.

The Florida woman allegedly called the victim a “Chinese [expletive].”

The agreement is the first time new details of the Oct. 7, 2020, spill and its cause have been made public.

In other Maine news …

Game wardens will increase boat patrols this weekend

Why you should grow potatoes in a tower

It’s time to apply for your 2023 antlerless deer permit

Janet Mills’ tax pledge conflicts with ‘real world’ in paid leave debate

Community group now owns threatened historic Patten church

Maine mail carrier pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Janet Mills says she’ll sign paid family and medical leave bill

German citizen reported missing from Auburn area

Flash flooding closes roads from one end of Maine to the other

New $30M redesign of Presque Isle International Airport terminal unveiled

A former Maine gubernatorial candidate is running for Portland mayor

Stopped vehicle caused 9-car pileup on I-95 in Bangor

Lebanon town worker dies after being seriously injured on the job

Rockland UPS workers practice picketing as deadline for contract nears

A Searsmont teen is missing

NASA administrator tours Brunswick aerospace facility

Puritan lays off more than 200 workers in Pittsfield

Driver who hit 11-year-old bicyclist in Lisbon has been found

Man will spend 5 years in prison for fatal Turner crash